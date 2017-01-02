The R.I.P. Portfolio: Q4 2016 Update

The Retire In Peace portfolio, or R.I.P. portfolio, was first introduced to the Seeking Alpha community in December 2015. Since that point in time, I have been publishing articles that capture the quarterly activity and performance of the portfolio. The R.I.P. portfolio holdings are largely the companies that I write about here on Seeking Alpha ("SA"), so the main purpose for the articles is to allow for my marketplace subscribers [full disclosure: I will be starting a marketplace service in early-to-mid 2017] and my SA followers to track the performance of the stocks that I write about on this platform.

However, I am also interested in hearing from the SA community about the companies that I invest in because I learn valuable lessons from the insights that are provided by other contributors. Therefore, I hope that these quarterly updates lead to constructive discussions about the companies that I consider core holdings.

Full Disclosure: The core holdings (see linked article above for a listing of the core holdings along with the short-term and long-term catalysts that have been identified for each holding) are not necessarily the companies that I plan to hold for the next 30 years, but instead, the companies that I would like to hold for that period of time (i.e. buy-to-hold strategy). I will closely monitor these holdings and will trim, add to, or eliminate positions if the "story" materially changes for any of the companies.

The R.I.P. Portfolio's Goals And Strategy

I am building this portfolio with retirement in mind, so I have 30 plus years to invest, and make adjustments, so the quarterly volatility is not a major concern. These funds will stay in the market for the foreseeable future, so the portfolio will have the luxury of compounding for many years.

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it..he who doesn't..pays it." -Albert Einstein.

It is also important to note that this is a real portfolio (i.e. real money). This is not my family's main retirement assets, but it is a portfolio that I hope will greatly contribute to a stress free and relaxing retirement.

The Goals and Strategy section was last updated in December 2016.

Main Investments (i.e. core holdings) - The companies that are considered core holdings should have established management teams that have proven track records of creating value. Furthermore, the companies should have competitive moats and be above-average operators within the respective industries. The core holdings are mainly large cap companies that are widely held by the financial community.

Goals & Strategy - The portfolio seeks primarily long-term capital appreciation by investing mainly in equity securities of high-quality companies that have already shown the ability to produce sustainable earnings growth.

The portfolio aims to beat the benchmark, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), by at least 1% on an annual basis.

Missing out on short-term gains and/or having paper losses are not my main concerns, because I plan to stay committed to my long-term strategy of utilizing a bottoms-up investing philosophy to select companies that I plan to hold for many years.

The portfolio has the following allocation targets and acceptable ranges:

Industry Target Allocations Acceptable Range Industrials 20% 15-25% Healthcare 10% 5-15% Financials 20% 15-30%* Insurance 10% 5-15% Technology 10% 5-15% Telecom Services 5% 3-7% Media 5% 3-7% Basic Materials 5% 3-7% Conservative Allocation Fund 5% 3-7% Consumer Defensive & Cyclical 5% 3-7% Other** 5% 3-7% Click to enlarge

*My expertise (educational background and work experience) is in the financial industry, so I may allocate more to this category from time to time. However, I plan to keep the overall allocation below 30% and the individual company positions below 20%.

**The Other category comprises of speculative investments in companies that have the potential to create outsized gains over the next three-to-five years (what I like to refer to as "investing in seedlings"). The investments within this category could eventually become longer ranged holdings if after further analysis it is determined that the companies indeed have the attributes that I look for.

Contributions - I plan to contribute between $500 and $1,000 of new capital per month to the portfolio and I typically put the new capital to work each and every month, regardless of the performance of the overall market.

Q4 2016 Update

Below you will find the portfolio and its performance, the fourth quarter of 2016 activity, as well as my thoughts on each sale and purchase that occurred during the quarter.

Price at Beg Value at Activity Quarterly Quarterly Current Unrealized Portfolio Yield Current Annual Company Ticker # of shares 12/31/2016 10/1/2016 Purchases (Sales) Unrealized G/L Realized G/L Value Gain (Loss) Weighting On Cost Yield Income General Electric (NYSE:GE) 386.571 $31.60 $11,360 - 855 - $12,216 $3,299 16% 4.2% 3.0% $371 Honeywell (NYSE:HON) 36.21 115.85 - 4,077 118 - 4,195 118 5% 2.4% 2.3% 96 AT&T (NYSE:T) 109.21 42.53 4,378 - 267 - 4,645 1,574 6% 7.0% 4.6% 214 Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 19.00 53.38 - 940 74 - 1,014 74 1% 4.7% 4.3% 44 Franklin Income (MUTF:FKINX) 2364.50 2.31 5,249 - 213 - 5,462 628 7% 5.9% 5.2% 284 Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) 26.85 104.22 2,493 - 305 - 2,798 867 4% 2.2% 1.5% 42 Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 406.22 22.10 9,404 (3,694) 3,267 727 8,977 2,465 12% 1.9% 1.4% 122 Bank of America Warrants BACWSA 303.00 9.95 1,400 - 1,615 - 3,015 1,027 4% 0.0% 0.0% - Bank of America ( (NYSE: B )) BACWSB 300.00 0.96 - 255 33 - 288 33 0% 0.0% 0.0% - Citigroup (NYSE:C) 48.51 59.43 2,285 - 598 - 2,883 459 4% 1.3% 1.1% 31 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) 76.72 18.27 1,818 (946) 530 91 1,402 526 2% 3.3% 2.1% 29 Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) 49.94 57.22 2,566 - 291 - 2,857 353 4% 3.7% 3.2% 92 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) 77.67 36.27 2,166 - 651 - 2,817 1,064 4% 2.3% 1.4% 40 LendingClub (NYSE:LC) 0.00 5.25 1,236 (1,085) (151) 37 - - 0% 0.0% 0.0% - Kroger (NYSE:KR) 22.29 34.51 658 - 111 - 769 (149) 1% 1.2% 1.4% 11 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 23.82 115.21 2,794 - (49) - 2,744 602 4% 3.6% 2.8% 76 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 88.85 32.48 2,981 - (95) - 2,886 296 4% 4.4% 3.9% 114 American International Group (NYSE:AIG) 69.43 65.31 4,100 - 434 - 4,535 728 6% 2.3% 2.0% 89 AIG warrants AIGWS 50.00 23.46 1,272 (280) 181 53 1,173 (41) 2% 0.0% 0.0% - MetLife (NYSE:MET) 50.26 53.89 2,217 - 491 - 2,709 773 3% 4.2% 3.0% 80 Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) 347.90 4.96 1,256 793 (323) - 1,726 199 2% 9.1% 8.1% 139 Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 15.00 115.82 1,696 - 42 - 1,737 263 2% 2.3% 2.0% 34 Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) 67.00 16.30 1,544 1 (453) 128 1,092 (95) 1% 0.0% 0.0% - Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 88.56 30.22 2,062 - 615 - 2,676 632 3% 4.5% 3.4% 92 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) 15.00 36.27 - 531 13 - 544 13 1% 2.9% 2.9% 16 General Motors (NYSE:GM) 34.36 34.84 - 1,085 112 - 1,197 112 2% 4.8% 4.4% 52 Adcare Health Systems (NYSEMKT:ADK) 60.00 1.46 - 99 (11) - 88 (11) 0% 0.0% 0.0% - KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) 5.00 38.89 - 199 (4) - 194 (4) 0% 0.3% 0.3% 1 State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) 13.00 13.86 - 182 (2) - 180 (2) 0% 1.7% 1.7% 3 Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) 8.00 15.82 - 128 (1) - 127 (1) 0% 0.8% 0.8% 1 CASH -- -- -- -- 482 -- -- 482 -- 1% -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- $64,935 $2,767 9,726 $1,036 $77,428 $15,801 100% 3.4% 2.7% $2,073 Click to enlarge

Industry/Portfolio Companies Value Portfolio Weighting Goal Weighting Over (Under) Industrials - GE, HON $16,410.69 21% 20% 1% Healthcare - JNJ, PFE 5,630.15 7% 10% -3% Financials - BAC*, C, KEY 16,565.03 21% 20% 1% Insurance - AIG*, MET 8,416.54 11% 10% 1% Technology - AAPL, CSCO, INTC 4,957.69 6% 10% -4% Telecom Services - T, VZ 5,659.06 7% 5% 2% Media - DIS, TWTR 3,889.97 5% 5% 0% Basic Materials - DOW 2,857.45 4% 5% -1% Conservative Allocation - FKINX 5,462.00 7% 5% 2% Consumer Defensive & Cyclical - KR, GM, SYF** 4,783.37 6% 5% 1% Other - XIN, ADK, KMG, SNC, WNC 2,314.39 3% 5% -2% Cash 482.00 1% 0% 1% 100% *AIG and BAC warrants included in value and weighting **Direct consumer play --read articles on profile for more info Click to enlarge

Sales -

(1) LendingClub - The risk was starting to outweigh the reward with this company, especially since other similar lending services are coming online, with an example being Goldman Sach's (NYSE:GS) new online platform. Therefore, I decided to exit the position with a small gain.

(2) KeyCorp - I reduced my stake in this regional bank, but I still hold a sizeable position in KeyCorp. In my opinion, this bank still has great long-term prospects and the real value will be created when KeyCorp fully integrates the First Niagara acquisition.

(3) Bank Of America - I reduced my stake in this large bank, but I still hold a sizeable position. I simply wanted to reduce my exposure after the stock price shot up to over $20/share.

(4) AIG Tarp Warrants - I sold a portion of the warrants, but ended up buying some back after the price dropped below $19.

(5) Twitter - I sold shares on the way up to $20/share on the takeover rumors and I eventually bought back in after shares dropped to $18/share. Personally, I believe that the real value will be created if Twitter stays independent, so I started the new position after getting a chance to listen to management's commentary related to not being acquired. This may sound a little too optimistic, but, in my opinion, the sky is the limit if Twitter's management team is able to turn around the struggling user growth and create a platform that is the go-to place for news and live streaming events.

Purchases -

(1) Twitter - See the detail in the "Sales" section above.

(2) Honeywell - See my thoughts in "Contrary To Popular Belief, All Is Well With Honeywell."

(3) Verizon - I am encouraged by this company's long-term business prospects, especially in the [changing] online advertising and Internet Of Things industries. I will be writing more about this telecom/technology company in 2017, so stay tuned.

(4) General Motors - The company's stock was too cheap to pass on and the dividend yield was approaching 5%; therefore, I started a small position that I plan to tuck away for a few years. I do not anticipate adding to or reducing this position over the next few quarters.

(5) AIG Tarp Warrants - See the detail in the "Sales" section above.

(6) Xinyuan Real Estate - The stock has recently pulled back, but, in my opinion, this Chinese real estate company has several catalysts (i.e. lower interest debt, additional U.S. properties) that will help propel the stock price higher in 2017. See the XIN articles on my profile page for further detail.

(7) Bank of America "B" Tarp Warrants - I rolled out of the common stock and purchased a small position in the B warrants. I wanted to reduce the amount of capital allocated to BAC but I still believe that the stock will greatly outperform the market over the next three-to-five years.

(8) Intel - I am encouraged by this company's long-term business prospects, especially in the autonomous cars and Internet Of Things industries. I will be writing more about this technology company in 2017, stay tuned.

(9) Adcare Health Systems; (10) Wabash National Corp; (11) State National Co.; (12) KMG Chemicals - These stocks were purchased on the RobinHood platform, so there were no commission expenses associated with the trades. This platform allows for me to initiate positions in micro- and small-cap stocks without paying a commission fee, so it provides a lot of flexibility. My investment philosophy for the "Other" category is to start small positions in micro- and small-cap companies and then build larger positions, if additional research confirms that the companies have promising long-term business prospects.

Portfolio Performance for Q4 2016, YTD, and since the portfolio was first introduced to SA (December 4, 2015)

Return (Q4'16) Return (YTD) Return (Intro) 14.7% 19.5% 17.6% This period YTD Since Intro Beg. Balance $64,935 $53,191 $52,610 Contributions 2,767 12,621 14,322 Unrealized G/L 9,726 11,617 10,496 Ending Balance $77,428 $77,428 $77,428 Dividend Inc. $477 $1,624 $1,735 Realized G/L 1,036 1,267 1,264 Click to enlarge

Full Disclosure: I used the American Association of Individual Investors, or AAii, prescribed calculation (The Beginning Vs. the End) for calculating the portfolio's return for each period-end.

During the period under review, the equity holdings in the financial sector have greatly contributed to the R.I.P. portfolio's impressive quarterly and annual performance. I will discuss the largest financial holding, Bank of America, in greater detail below, but to start, let's focus on the two global insurers, MetLife and American International Group. Both of these holdings finished the year with above-average gains, as investor sentiment for these two insurers were positively impacted by two major trends: (1) expectations of a rising interest rate environment and (2) significant structural changes to the businesses.

After having interest rates stay around 0% since the Financial Crisis, the Federal Reserve ("Fed") raised the federal funds rate in December of each of the last two years; however, the current rate of 0.50% is still at a historically low level. More importantly, however, is the expectations that the Fed will raise rates several times in 2017 because a rising rate environment will bode well for the earnings potential for almost all of the large financial institutions, including MetLife and AIG. A good example is the fact that MetLife expects to earn $45m more in operating profit based simply on the 0.25% increase that was made in December 2016.

For the structural changes, MetLife and AIG are heading in similar direction, but there is one major difference - the acceptance of the Systemically Important Financial Institution, or SIFI, designation. MetLife already announced plans to separate off the U.S. Retail business, i.e. Brighthouse Financial, in a direct attempt to rid itself from the SIFI designation. AIG, however, is selling off non-core assets in an attempt to streamline operations and improve the company's return on equity, but so far, management has stressed that the SIFI de-designation is not a major focus. In my opinion, it is only a matter of time before AIG joins MetLife in its attempt to fight off the SIFI designation, especially since the regulatory environment is expected to change under President-elect Trump, but only time will tell how this will play out. MetLife and AIG are in a position to reap the benefits of a rising rate environment and a less-strict regulatory environment, so I expect for the stock prices for these two insurers to perform well in 2017.

Bank of America ("BofA") has been either the largest or second largest holding in the R.I.P portfolio for the last two years, and I do not anticipate this changing anytime soon. This bank has great long-term business prospects in place and BofA is widely viewed as the bank that will benefit the most from a rising rate environment.

In late-2015, I called for BofA to increase in value by 30%, and this call turned out to be on target based on the bank's stellar stock price performance to end 2016. My investment thesis for BofA has been, and will continue to be, the expectation that the bank will be able to greatly improve earnings by simply focusing on reducing expenses. Legal fines and settlements have plagued the earnings of this bank since the Financial Crisis, and it finally appears that these types of expenses are a thing of the past. Now, management has the opportunity to focus in-house and reduce BofA's bloated expense base. Properly managing expenses is the catalyst that has positively impacted BofA's stock price in 2016, and I expect more of the same for 2017.

General Electric is still the largest holding and I believe that the company's stock will outperform the market through 2018. 2017 is expected to be a challenging year, but I would use the upcoming year as an opportunity to start (or layer into) a position in this storied company on any significant dips.

Noteworthy Quarterly News:

General News

(1) Twitter was in the news a great deal over the last three months because of the takeover rumors; however, it turned out that these were indeed rumors and no deal ever materialized.

(2) Xinyuan was able to borrow debt at a significantly lower interest rate, which will save the company a lot of money over the next few years.

Buybacks And/Or Dividend News:

(1) Honeywell raised its quarterly dividend by ~12% (from $0.595/share to $0.665/share), which brings the forward annual dividend yield to ~2.40%.

(2) Disney raised its quarterly dividend by ~10% (from $0.71/share to $0.78/share), which brings the forward annual dividend yield to ~1.50%.

(3) General Electric raised its quarterly dividend by 4% (from $0.23/share to $$0.24/share), which brings the forward annual dividend yield to ~3.00%.

(4) Pfizer raised its quarterly dividend by ~7% (from $0.30/share to $0.32/share), which brings the forward annual dividend yield to ~3.90%

Merger And Acquisitions:

(1) AT&T announced plans to acquire Time Warner (TWC), but there is a lot of uncertainty related to this proposed acquisition. In "AT&T: If It Isn't Broke, Don't Fix It," I argued that a T-TWC tie-up may not be the most shareholder-friendly move to make at this point in time.

(2) General Electric acquired two small additive manufacturing (i.e. 3D printing) companies, in addition to agreeing to a proposed merger with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI). It has been a busy year for this company, but there is a lot to like about this conglomerate heading into 2017/2018.

Looking Ahead - It's Not About Tomorrow, It's About 10 Years From Now

I am in the process of writing a 2016 year-end review and a 2017 preview article for the R.I.P. portfolio, so please consider hitting the "Follow" button above to ensure that you receive this article.

Thoughts

I look forward to reading (and responding to) everyone's thoughts on this portfolio, because I believe that sometimes the best investment advice is hearing the opposing viewpoint and responding to constructive criticism. I try to contribute ~$1,000/month to this portfolio, but sometimes it is a little more or a little less. I will attempt to provide quarterly updates but I may miss some quarters.

Please let me know if you would like for me to incorporate any additional analysis within these updates. Lastly, I will still write about these companies on a regular basis so stay tuned.

Peter Lynch - "Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it's doing."

Warren Buffett - "Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time: You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant."

