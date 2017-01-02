Why The Dogs Of The Dow Strategy Succeeded In 2016, And What This Means For 2017

A year ago, we opined that the Dogs of the Dow, or the ten highest-yielding stocks, would outperform the whole index in 2016, citing as the reason a high incidence of "rotation" and the lack of "perennials" (the latter held back the strategy in the 2000s decade). Indeed, two companies from the bottom of last year's list made it off the list this year: Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG); and two others, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), not only took their places but went deep into the list, ending in the fourth and sixth spots, respectively. The underperformance of these two stocks certainly helped the Dogs to outperform the index as a whole.

Just as important, however, were movements within the "Dogs" group. The most important fact is that spreads between individual companies narrowed significantly. For instance, on December 31, 2015, the gap between the yields on the highest- and lowest-yielding stocks was 180 basis points. On December 30, 2016, the last trading day of the year, the comparable gap was 114 basis points, less than two-thirds the earlier one. Given that all of this compression had come about in the right way (rising stock prices in the denominators of the dividend yields, no dividend cuts in the numerators), prices of Dog stocks rose in the aggregate and in every individual case.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) remains the highest-yielding Dow stock, but its yield "tightened" (dropped) relative to the non-dog stocks because it was a strong performer. A similar thing happened to Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which moved from the second- to third-highest ranked stock on the list. In neither of these cases do we expect yields to "come in" further, although the stocks may outperform if other stocks' yields "widen."

The seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth slots in the list are now occupied by International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Merck (NYSE:MRK), respectively. They collectively had started from the middle of the group a year ago, and these are candidates to rotate off the list in 2017. We are encouraged in this regard by the fact that the eleventh, twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth ranking stocks (the ones that barely missed the cut) - Procter & Gamble, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) - were underperformers in 2016 and stand to continue to underperform in 2017.

The stocks currently in the middle of the list - Boeing, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Coke - have higher yields than normal and are candidates for yield compression. We believe the same is true for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), which at number two is far higher on the list than it usually is. But this is a smaller number of candidates than usual, which suggests compression will play less of a role and rotation a greater one in 2017 than in 2016.

All in all, we believe that the Dow dogs will, as a group, outperform the rest of the index in the coming year. But we will need to see more rotation off the list for this to happen. It's unlikely that relative spreads will tighten (fall) more without producing such rotation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.