Looking Through The Windshield At 2017 And Beyond

Unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to enjoy, for very long, one of our most successful years in managing money. When the clock struck 12 on New Year's Eve, we began anew. I want to thank my clients, my team, and especially, my wife, Paulette, for contributing to my thought process and constantly challenging my beliefs. We have had three excellent years outperforming the markets by a wide margin since inception in 2013.

When I decided to return to managing money in 2013 after a 35+ year successful run, it was to prove that investing was still the way to create wealth, not trading. My tag line was born of my strong belief around reviewing the facts; pausing to do first-hand, in-depth research on each investable idea; reflecting on that, and staying open to shifts in the system. Then, and only then, making the proper asset allocations with risk controls.

It was my belief then, and still is today, that investors react, act and then think it through afterwards. Wrong! Ready, aim, fire. Not the other way around.

The pundits are no exception. What's more is that they know that reporting bad news gains feeds into our collective fear and garners more attention. They see the glass always less than half full. Their lens is one of protect and defend. They are constantly looking in the rear-view mirror rather than the windshield. They have forgotten that the value of an asset is based on future returns rather than its past. Past is not prologue in today's economy.

A successful investor must always be on the lookout for identifying that next trend. It is a talent and a discipline. That certainty is something the lesson of 2016 has underlined and something that we have always excelled at doing. In fact, Forbes did an article about us in 1995 titled "Looking Beyond the Valley" where we discussed our investment philosophy which remains virtually the same today.

Also, never worry about getting that last tick, as no one can be that exact. I understand and support trading around your core positions, but managing money really is all about what you can bank after tax. We are true investors at Paix et Prospérité and over 65% of our gains are long term. Maybe hedge fund managers should be paid a higher incentive fee on long-term gains and another one on trading profits. The management fee is not meant to be a profit center. Paix et Prospérité offers a hurdle rate, too, equal to the risk-free, 10-year rate of return coupled with a high water mark.

Let's take a look at 2017, see what we expect, and how it has impacted our portfolio already.

It is clear that an excessively easy global monetary policy has been the key variable impacting investment decisions over the last 8 years. The economic collapse 8 years ago led to tremendous change and mindset shifts in government policies, business actions and consumer patterns. Monetary easing was needed to offset fiscal restraint, a lack of corporate spending and job creation and a retrenching by the consumer out of fear for the future. The pendulum swiftly moved from speculation to restraint. Banks represent the best example here as their lending provides the fuel for an economy to grow. Dodd Frank and Basel I, II and III forced banks to increase their liquidity and capital ratios several fold over the last 8 years offsetting all of the monetary ease of the Fed, BOJ and ECB. Net net the global economies stayed stuck in the mud, which was a primary cause for the rise of populism in 2016.

And that brought us Brexit and Trump.

A revolt was underway and huge potential change in the air. A 180 was in process so you needed to adjust your capital allocation, risk controls and portfolios accordingly. Bonds and the old winners were out and beneficiaries of reflation were in. Oil prices bottoming last January and an OPEC production deal in the fall also helped in changing mindsets. We covered our energy shorts last February at $27/barrel as the risk/reward from that point was no longer in our favor and OPEC states were operating at huge unsustainable operating deficits over $500 depleting their foreign reserves rapidly and adding to instability in the region.

2017 will be the year that the pendulum will actually begin moving back from excessive restraint to fiscal, tax and regulatory policies that will be more accommodative supporting an acceleration in global economic growth by mid year 2017 well into 2018. We have already seen huge shifts since Brexit and the November election shown by a tremendous increase in business and consumer confidence in the future both here and abroad. The U.S. has again become the beacon for positive change and will be the engine for global growth. Will there be hiccups along the way? Of course, but the trend is your friend.

As we enter 2017, it is clear that everyone will be watching what specific actions the Trump administration takes during its first 90 days in office. It will take until summer for many of his fiscal, tax and regulatory policies to be approved by Congress and then we must see what will be retroactive to the beginning of the year. It is clear that companies/analysts have not adjusted their plans/estimates yet as they are waiting until the specifics are known and approved however the more aggressive forward thinking managements/analysts and portfolio managers will begin implementing changes now to get ahead of the curve. Look through that windshield! We are.

Trump has assembled a team of successful businessmen to lead his administration who are doers and winners; Congress is controlled by the Republicans and the Democrats can read the tea leaves so expect implementation of the majority of the administration's fiscal, tax and regulatory policies by the summer, 2017; expect trade negotiations' to be opened up almost immediately that will lead to fair trade with teeth in the agreements and expect business and consumer confidence to build further as these policies are enacted and the U.S. economy accelerates.

Finally watch closely how the Fed, ECB and the BOJ react to an accelerating global economy with rising inflationary expectations. The trough in interest rates has passed and the yield curve will continue to steepen as the global monetary authorities stay one step behind permitting the economies to run.

What do you want to own in a reflationary environment?

First, we expect that the market multiple has peaked for the cycle as interest rates rise. Second, we expect that earnings estimates for the S & P, and especially the reflation beneficiaries, will be revised significantly upward giving upside for the market as a whole. But we don't buy the market; we buy stocks that will outperform with above average growth.

Reflation beneficiaries, including industrials, commodity producers, financials and technology companies, have basically spent 8 years cutting operating costs, consolidating capacity and reducing capital spending plans therefore I expect even them all to be surprised by the magnitude of the positive operating leverage from an accelerating economy with some pricing power.

Will they return to their old ways of responding to profitable growth by increasing their spending and hiring plans which will eventually lead to the next top? Let's hope not, but history teaches us differently so we have to wait a few years and see if their mindset shifts in how they manage their businesses are lasting.

We are clearly entering a new era of economic growth that has already resulted in a partial shift in asset allocation and portfolio composition/weighting. Investors still remain caught having significantly over-weighted bonds in their portfolios while under-weighting stocks. Digging deeper, bond investors have lengthened their maturities over the years as the short end earned virtually nothing while stock investors over-weighted defensive and yield stocks. That is a losing hand on all counts in a reflationary environment.

The bottom line is to sell your old winners and create a portfolio, if you have not already, that reflects accelerating growth along with rising inflationary expectations. The winners in this environment are as clear as were the winners in a slow growth, deflationary environment that has existed for the last 8 years. In addition, stay long the dollar and consider owning industrial commodities. Finally you need to be patient as all of this unfolds in 2017. It won't all happen overnight, but the wind is to our back and change that will bring about mindset shifts is in the air.

We enter 2017 with an air of optimism that there has finally been shift in how our governments thinks about fiscal, regulatory and tax policies to promote growth and create jobs. I am watching closely if these changes help reassert the United States' status on the global scene. We must do what we say and be trusted partners for peace and prosperity everywhere. It will be important to watch the political winds in Europe and see how our trading partners work with us on modifying imbalanced trade agreements with enforceable terms. Accelerating U.S. growth should go a long way to easing any trade tensions. And finally let's watch to see a more coordinated effort against terrorism and agreements how to deal with rising immigration into industrialized nations.

Paix et Prospérité thanks all of you and wishes you a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. So review the facts; step back, pause, reflect, consider mindset shifts; adjust your capital allocation and risk controls; do independent in-depth research on each investable idea…and Invest Accordingly!