Trading VIX Update - 50 Million Pennies In 2016, Still No Steamroller. Will It Show Up In 2017?

Incredible account performance in 2016 despite many calls to the contrary. What should I expect in 2017?

I was wrong in my previous weekly recap that 2016's final week of trading will turn out as a mostly uneventful event. My forecast last week was for front-month VIX futures to trade around 14 level as I thought S&P 500 moves would be limited to 0.5% both on the upside and the downside. Instead, the weekly trading range on S&P 500 was 1.76%, prompting VIX index to react swiftly and punch all the way to 14.68 on Friday before settling at 14.04.

On the week, VIX index rallied by nearly 23% or 2.6 points.

Roll yield cushioned the blow for VIX inverse funds such as SVXY and XIV. SVXY ended the week down 5.8% and up 80% for all of 2016.

VIX futures curve still trades with a significant roll yield, despite a large move in VIX index last week. February and March futures are trading at 16.55 and 17.60, respectively, further mitigating near-term downside risks for SVXY/XIV holders.

My trading account suffered as a consequence of the faulty belief that markets would remain calm, and especially disconcerting was the fact that my 92/94 SVXY call spread expiring on December 30th was getting decimated after being $4 in the money as late as Wednesday morning.

Account performance for 2016

Trading account lost more than 13% on the week, but for all of 2016 I ended up nearly 1400%. I consider my trading results for 2016 extraordinary and will expand on my goals for 2017 later in the article.

Trades last week

I had to dispose of 92/94 call spreads as SVXY accelerated its swoon on Thursday and Friday. The position was initially purchased for $0.546 and I closed 60% of it on Thursday at $1 and $1.15 and the remaining portion at $0.55 on Friday.

Along with the closure of the remainder of the spread on Friday, I initiated a long in the underlying at $91.68. Basically, on Friday I sold 4000 at $92.55 and repurchased immediately the same amount at $91.68. Although, the net effect of those two transactions is positive at first glance, in reality I am now carrying much more downside risk by being long the underlying.

In addition to buying SVXY, I further increased account downside risks by covering 300 short put options on January VIX with a 13 strike. This put was initially sold to provide some protection for my long 14 put on January VIX, but deep down I'm an unabashed speculator and feel that VIX is bound to test low 12s again; therefore, this short position would have capped upside for strike 14 puts. I'm willing to give up $9k in protection for $30k upside potential.

Positions

It is important to understand the overall context of last week's slump. On a daily closing basis, S&P 500 is down from its peak by less than 1.5%, and even Nasdaq 100, the weakest of the major market indices, is down less than 2% from the recent daily closing high.

A broader NYSE index is also down an insignificant 1.6%, and more importantly NYSE bullish percent index did not budge at all over the last week despite stocks selling off.

I'd be surprised to see last week's selloff, which was supposedly precipitated by pension fund rebalancing spills into the first week of January, although I've been wrong before and could be wrong again. Nonetheless, with the 30-day weighted VIX futures closing around 15.65 I am willing to speculate that SVXY attempts to regain 96-98 level over the next two weeks.

This forecast is based on my belief that DOW will break the round figure resistance at 20,000 and so will Nasdaq 100, which is struggling with 5,000 level. Timing of the break is difficult to estimate as indices are still working off overbought conditions from post-election rally. The sideways action, which has been in place since December 9th, may continue for a while longer, before a clear trend establishes itself.

Goals for 2017

As I documented my trades here on Seeking Alpha throughout 2016, the most common criticism was that I was counting pennies in front of a steamroller by being long oil in Q1-Q2 and short volatility thereafter. Whether due to luck or skill, the steamroller never arrived and 2016 was an incredible year for traders and investors who saw early year swoon in oil and stocks as a major buying opportunity.

Many investors, however, missed the signs due to the constant doom and gloom that was being spewed on a daily basis by talking heads on TV, investment banking research teams and many well-respected Seeking Alpha authors.

If you go back and read articles from the first half of 2016, you'd see how bearish sentiment was overwhelmingly dominating the airwaves and financial punditry, despite commodities and stocks solidly improving since January-February lows. Especially telling were comment threads where any bullish argument would get drowned in a sea of negative consensus that encompassed the investing public at the time.

A couple of months into 2016 I had what I believed at the time to be high-probability forecasts. Entering 2017 I do not have a single high-conviction trading/investing idea. I have some general observations but nothing specific that I can put my finger on at this time and make it an actionable trade with an acceptable risk/reward profile. However, the year is just getting started and as we move forward I am confident that opportunities will present themselves. I hope my experience will help in selecting one or two blockbuster moves over the course of the next twelve months, which can propel my trading account towards seven figures. That is my ultimate goal for 2017.

I wish everyone a healthy, peaceful and prosperous year and would like to end this weekly recap with a bit of history. Enjoy the chart of realized volatility on Dow 30 and average VIX for the last fourteen US presidents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.