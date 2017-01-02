The Future - Some Assembly Required

Every second, every minute, every hour; the Future arrives. It springs out of the past, enters into the Present and then it shows up unannounced, and in your face. It is a funny thing how this happens. We look for it. We try to predict it. Some try to shape it themselves but there are moments when the Future is shaped for us by people and events that are far out of our control.

Someone else is doing the assembling.

So, we are now twenty days out from a man taking charge of the Presidency of the United States who is going to reassemble America. Some like it. Some hate it. I, to be quite forthright, I am looking forward to the adventure.

"I have set my life upon a cast,

And I will stand the hazard of the die."

-William Shakespeare, Richard III

Only some Divinity knows what Mr. Obama may try to do in the next twenty days but it won't matter in three weeks' time, as the lame duck becomes a sitting duck for Mr. Trump's upcoming pronouncements. To be quite blunt, in my opinion, there will be no Obama legacy because what he created is about to be uncreated by Mr. Trump and the policies that have been put in place will be in place no longer. Say, "Bye-Bye."

"The end is in the beginning and yet you go on."

-Samuel Beckett, Endgame

For those of us on Wall Street and for investors, of whatever ilk, it is my opinion that getting this right is of critical importance. There will be no continuation of objectives or policies in the one moment when Mr. Obama steps-down and Mr. Trump takes control. There will be an end and there will be a beginning and one will have little to do with the other. This has not always been the case, but it will be the case this time, as the predecessor and the successor have almost nothing in common with each other.

Repeat: commonality is virtually nonexistent!

What this means, and the great difficulty for most people, in my estimation, is that the past will not be a guide for the future. You cannot count on what has happened to find an accurate roadmap for what will happen. You can only peer at Mr. Trump and what he might do to make any accurate predictions. Even then, Mr. Trump, the candidate, is unlikely to be Mr. Trump, the President, and so even the past observations and evaluations of Mr. Trump may not provide much clarity.

We are floating in the sea of change.

The swamp will get drained, I accept Mr. Trump's statement, but other things will be occurring in the process. All of the current denizens of the swamp will fight tooth and nail to retain their positions and power. The struggle will be arduous. Then, with the appearance of the new creatures of the swamp, brought in from military land and business land and Wall Street, the down field crowd underneath them, will resonate in anguish. Pain is going to be part of this process.

The American government, in my view, is going to get downsized and those that supported Big Government are going to get diminished, fired and replaced. Mr. Obama vaulted "Executive Orders" to a place not seen before in America and this will not be lost on Mr. Trump or on Congress. What can be ordered, will be ordered, and legislation may well take a back seat.

The Executive Branch of the American government Trumps!

Less regulations, less taxes, tax credits, less government; I expect them all. Buy American, sell American, trade American and I expect those as well. The country, I believe, is about to become very "self-centered" and this will drive investments, of all kinds, in a very different manner, I think. Decades of assumptions, that have driven investment decisions, must now be re-examined as the central banks exit stage left and as Mr. Trump occupies and holds the Ring Top.

Think of Broadway. One play ends, another begins and success is not yet proven. Still, opening night is coming and hope is called for, in my view. No sense in drawing back the curtain and expecting failure. That is such a dismal perspective, in any event.

"What's it going to be then, eh?"

-Anthony Burgess, A Clockwork Orange

So, I have a vision. Wizards have them occasionally you know. On November 8, on CNBC, I said, "Buy Equities." On November 8, I said, on CNBC, "Yields are going higher." My equity vision is still intact but I think yields will flat-line now. The landscape has become clearer.

On January 1, I say "Buy American Equities." On January 1, I say, "Buy American bonds." The dollar up, trouble brewing in Europe with an "Italy versus the EU" fight about to ensue, Greece in trouble again and more acts of terrorism on the Continent as the ECB begins a wind-down of their asset purchase program in 2017.

On January 1, I say buy American oil and gas companies as tax credits and "Buy American" swings into force. Avoid the Middle East and the oil producing countries, OPEC in particular, because the United States is going to, in one way or another, by tariff or by taxes, first start using only American energy and then exporting energy to Europe and to Asia.

Emerging markets? No thank you.