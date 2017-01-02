Why The Markets Could Be Wrong About Inflation

This will likely keep a lid on the Treasury yields and stock prices going into 2017.

Accordingly, the market may be overestimating how much inflation could be ahead.

Since the November US presidential election, inflation expectations have picked up by 23 basis points on the basis of the 10-year breakeven inflation rate. The metric works by expressing the difference between 10-year US Treasuries and 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities ("TIPS") to gauge how the market measures current inflation expectations. As of December 29, this figure read 1.94% and has been below 2.00% (the Fed's publicly expressed inflation target) since September 2014.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Since election day, US markets have been heavily guided by expectations that the Trump administration will engage in reflationary fiscal measures, such as corporate and personal income tax cuts, deregulatory initiatives, and infrastructure spending. All measures, naturally, are designed to boost business activity and generate an increase in aggregate demand.

Inflation has particular ramifications on domestic bond and stock markets. The post-election bond market was routed with investors bailing in fear that their fixed-income yields would be eaten into by an ensuing inflationary tide. The most common 7-10 year Treasury bond fund (NYSEARCA:IEF) is down 4.4% since election day. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) have increased by 4.4% and 7.7%, respectively. The tech-heavy NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) has increased by 1.2%.

However, generating a material uptick in inflation is not as simple as laying out pro-growth proposals, passing them without resistance, and having them work as intended with net benefits nearly throughout the economy.

Further, the headwinds are numerous, with several broader disinflationary themes I've mentioned in previous posts. The world's productive commodities remain underutilized in proportion to their vast supply. Oil is the most notable example, with OPEC agreeing to a production cut at its November 30 meeting to create more favorable pricing from supply-and-demand dynamics. China and India, the second- and seventh-largest economies in the world, suffer from a high level of industrial overcapacity, meaning that a lot of prior investment is being wasted due to insufficient demand for the items intended to be produced.

Public debt is also at an all-time high, and raising rates outside a very nominal amount greatly increases fiscal deficits (or lowers fiscal surpluses for the well-indebted countries that actually have them). Ultra-low interest rates designed to recover from the Great Recession never adequately incentivized a de-leveraging in the world economy. In the US alone, total public debt as a percentage of GDP has nearly doubled since the official onset of the recession in Q1 2008.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, U.S. Office of Management and Budget)

With the $19.9 trillion in US federal debt, a 1% uniform increase in rates would total a $200 billion annual increase in debt payments. In 2015, with interest rates at historical lows (and negative in real terms, as they still are) the US paid $223 billion on public debt interest, or about 6% of the $3.8 trillion total (source: US Treasury Department). Needless to say, more money spent on servicing the public debt leaves fewer funds available and limits forward growth prospects.

As yields have increased in the US, more funds have begun flowing into US-based assets over the past seven weeks, leading to a strong dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)(NYSEARCA:UDN). Earlier this month, the USD hit 14-year highs against a basket of other major currencies. This also helps diminish the effects of inflation by decreasing the cost of imported goods.

On top of this, the 8+ years of ultra-low rates have pulled forward a large amount of consumption into the present, thus stealing growth from future years. Aging demographics in developed economies have also contributed to a general globalization slowdown, a phenomenon that could continue if the Trump administration works to fulfill its idea of renegotiating trade agreements to make them more amenable to the interests of the world's largest economy.

So while pro-growth fiscal measures may represent steps in the right direction in terms of setting the stage for a reflationary environment, there remain many pre-existing impediments. Regardless of political intent, it's very difficult to reverse many of the structural realities about the broader world economy.

Yet some progress has been made toward the Fed's target. Inflation has recovered slightly from decade lows of sub-0.4% year-over-year growth throughout almost the entirety of 2015. The personal consumption expenditures price index ("PCEPI"), a fairly robust measure of inflation given its exclusion of volatile food and energy prices (which are seasonal and dependent on the underlying commodities cycle), measured at a two-year high of 1.7% in November 2016.

Click to enlarge

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; modeled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Despite seemingly positive developments for the US economy, inflation has remained stubbornly persistent. Headline unemployment rate has dropped below 5% in the US. This is typically an indication that "full employment" is approaching or has been achieved and that workers consequently have greater bargaining power over higher wages (and subsequently higher prices). The issue is that with falling labor force participation and an abundance of part-time, rather than full-time, job creation, the sub-5% figure isn't quite as golden as it seems.

I project in my own discounted cash flow model (such as the one discussed in this post) that a 10-bp "permanent" increase in the US inflation rate would project to increase the value of the S&P 500 by around 0.3%.

Conclusion

Despite a wave of reflationary optimism, the US economy has disinflationary headwinds from a variety of angles including productive resources underutilization, industrial overcapacity in China and India, high public debt scenarios in developed economies, a stronger US dollar, and the pull-forward of consumption from 8-9 years of ultra-low interest rates. So while the markets may be betting on inflation, as seen through higher stock prices and higher Treasury yields, various impediments may spark a reversal of these recent trends.

Additional disclosure: Net long the US dollar