The Volcker Rule: Washington-Think At Its Worst

Banks are more effective when they back their customer recommendations with their own funds.

Just show me. Don't tell me.

-- Eric Cawley

The rollback of much of Dodd Frank is a good idea. Yes, don't tell me. The out-of-control risk-taking that created the Financial Crisis should be resisted. And Washington is the logical source of measures to reduce bank risk-taking. But if the banks are tied into regulatory knots, their profit-making capacity will be destroyed. The Volcker Rule, particularly, must go.

The primary shortcoming of Dodd Frank is that it views the banking business through a regulatory lens. Dodd Frank ignores the two business issues that drive bank profitability:

the assumption of risk in proportion to potential profits. the basis of financial institution profitability: the identification and financing of activities that add value in customer operations.

The Volcker Rule is an aspect of Dodd Frank that prevents bank identification and testing of profitable customer investment. This article first describes The Volcker Rule. It then explains how the rule eliminates an essential function of banks - a necessary link in the chain of bank creation of customer value. Finally, the article argues that, there is already evidence of Volcker Rule damage to financial markets.

Dodd Frank defects like the Volcker Rule have substantially reduced the viability of the US banking system, particularly that of the too-big-to-fail (TBTF) banks, most spectacularly, the dealers [Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)] and to a lesser extent the big mortgage lender, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). There have been disastrous knock-on effects in Europe, particularly to Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), the primary European pretender to dealer status.

The article explains the Volcker Rule, why its effect is negative, and how the Volcker Rule will be defeated, with the Fed's help.

The Volcker Rule.

The purpose of the Volcker Rule is simply described; but based on a logical fallacy. The Volcker Rule's purpose is to end bank speculation. But speculation is among the most elusive words in the financial lexicon. No knowledgeable financier believes that profit exists without risk-taking. Every sound financial analyst considers the tradeoff between the desirable expected return to an investment and the undesirable expected risks it creates. This tradeoff is the basis of all financially motivated transactions.

The Volcker Rule short-circuits the banks' analysis of the risk/return tradeoff by supposing that there is a way to produce profit without risk. Only in Washington is that a viable concept.

A logically sound adjustment of the naïve notion that speculation may be escaped is this: The banks should cease proprietary trading - the trades banks conduct with their own money. Logically sound? Yes. Sound banking? No.

This narrower version of The Volcker Rule survived the wars between the banking lobby and the post-Crisis politically-motivated bank-haters. But that is its sole virtue. The end of proprietary trading will create an inevitable conflict of interest between the banks and their customers.

Why the bank proprietary investment banned by the Volcker Rule is a logical precursor to bank financing.

Consider what bankers do, once proprietary trading is eliminated from their arsenal of profit-making weapons. On the asset side of bank's balance sheet, a bank charges each borrower the maximum consistent with viability of her investment plan. Should the customer's use of the bank's funds fail, the bank seizes customer assets. Now the bank attempts to transfer those same assets to other customers with better plans, at a mark-up.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, the bank pays its depositor the minimum necessary to attract depositor funds. Here the banks are greatly assisted by government deposit insurance, which opens the door for bank regulations like the Volcker rule.

Customers on both sides of the balance sheet have reason to ask an obvious question, "Has the bank itself got any skin in the game? Under the Volcker Rule, the answer is no.

Both as a borrower and as a depositor, I would like to know that my bank is itself invested in the game the bank proposes I play. And I would like to see the results of the banker's investment before placing my own money on the table. I will pay a higher rate as a borrower; or alternatively, a higher price, as an acquirer of securities on offer from the bank in the private investment market, if I see the bank is leading the charge.

Banks cannot survive simply buying paper with their left hand, to sell that same paper with their right, should these deals go wrong. A monkey can take a piece of paper with its left hand, to pass it to another with its right. The valuable business of banking is harvesting valuable information, demonstrating its value, then leveraging this valuable information by inviting others to participate in returns and to assume management of resulting projects. The Volcker Rule breaks the chain of value creation at the heart of successful banking.

How to get 'er done.

The Volcker Rule has a surprising detractor. A paper released by Fed researchers Jack Bao, Maureen O'Hara, and Alex Zhou, on December 22, argues that the nascent Volcker Rule has already reduced liquidity in the bond market. Presented with evidence that the Volcker Rule might reduce the liquidity that would be critical in the kind of financial crisis that Dodd Frank was introduced to prevent, Representative Hensarling's case to drop the rule is strengthened considerably.

Conclusion.

The Volcker Rule is a fundamental misunderstanding of the banking business that cannot coexist with a healthy banking system.

A further shortcoming of Dodd Frank: it gets into the weeds of banking where it does much harm and little good. Such regulatory micromanagement as the stress tests and the living wills are financial torture: death to the banks by a thousand cuts. Jeb Hensarling's proposed replacement of these nuisance regulations with a single capital restriction would reduce the enormous costs of these invasive regulations while still limiting bank risk-taking.

