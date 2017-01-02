Buying The Dip: Maybe Yes, Maybe No

It is my experience that investors have enough basic knowledge to do the right thing. It's just that when the time comes many lack the discipline to "pull the trigger."

This could not be more evident than on the simple technique of "Buy-the-Dip." There are far too many investors who just look back and wish they would have bought than actually do buy.

In the spirit of trying to instill a disciplined Buy-the-Dip strategy, I wrote my previous article "Buy the Dip: Are You Serious?"

Before I expand upon it, let me give some history.

This is the fourth in a continuing series about utilizing various option strategies with the objective of Portfolio Enhancement. It is my style to start with the more basic, yet useful strategies, and build on them in such a way that investors will understand that "fancy names" such as Ratio, Butterfly, Condor and Calendar are just natural progressions of the previous strategy.

Let me also reiterate the objective of Portfolio Enhancement techniques. It is very simple.

1) Let the investor buy those securities in such amounts as they deem appropriate for their circumstance.

2) Look to augment those selections so that they a) either provide a more desirable range of returns or b) reduce systemic portfolio risk without a major impact on returns.

That said, let me review the Buy-the-Dip strategy presented in the previous article. Those who haven't read it are encouraged to do so as this summary doesn't "hit all the nails" of the original article.

The Strategy: A bear put ratio with the following parameters,

1) The investor is serious about buying on a dip and is willing to undertake the risk that after buy-the-dip the market will not move against their buy-in.

2) Selling two puts at some OTM (out-of-the-money) strike representative of the point that they would enter in a buy-the-dip. I illustrated about an 11% drop before the Buy-the-Dip was triggered. This represents the lower leg.

Note: For purposes of this illustration, I selected a September 15, 2017, expiry date. August and September are historically the worst months.

3) Buying one put at such higher strike that it approximates a cost calculated to completely use up the credits for the put in (2).

4) The previous article illustrated using SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) with the lower leg (trigger point) set at SPY=$200 and the upper leg set at SPY=$221.

The Result: There are twice as many puts sold than bought (the 2:1 ratio) so that if the underlying drops below the lower leg (SPY=$200), the puts are ITM (in-the-money) and a technical forced buy-in occurs.

However, the upper leg put shows gains that provide a cushion below the buy-in trigger and also gains if there is a drop that doesn't cause the "trigger" to execute.

There is almost no cost if SPY never drops. If SPY falls below $221 gains start to materialize and are maximized at the trigger point of SPY=$200. A cushion is provided for a further drop, all the way down to SPY=$179 - a 21% drop.

So there's a sweet spot between SPY=$221 and SPY=$200 with a less sweet spot from SPY=$200 to SPY=179 and a sour note below $179.

Best to illustrate with a chart,

Click to enlarge

It is important to note that any investor who wants to buy the dip accepts risk if there is a continued drop and the stock never recovers. This strategy really doesn't create additional risk. The risk is the commitment to buy the dip at a price that is higher than optimum. It does, however, provide a cushion against a drop below the buy-in trigger.

But that's how we see it logically. Those who believe in waiting to buy the dip have fear of the BIG DROP. To them buy-the-dip sounds nice, but fear of loss overwhelms the strategy.

So for those investors, those who recognize that buy-the-dip makes sense but don't want to commit to it I offer a refinement.

The refinement is pretty simple, take out insurance against the big drop. Insurance against the drop going below 21% (SPY=$179).

That insurance is provided by adding a lower leg - buying a put at a strike of $179 at a cost of $2.76.

In option lingo we have converted a simple ratio into a Butterfly Spread. Please don't get hung up on the lingo, a Butterfly is a ratio with insurance.

This "insurance policy" changes the return profile a little because insurance costs something. Most noticeably it means that if SPY never drops below the $221 mark, there is a cost for the insurance. If SPY drops below $221, the gains are a little less and the cushion is a little less because we must subtract the insurance cost of$2.76. But - and this is the point - whether the market is up, down, flat or even on an extended drop, any loss is limited to the insurance cost of $2.76.

A comparison chart would help.

Click to enlarge

So, for a small price, the investor has a second look.

There's also another application of this Butterfly. Suppose the investor was not, necessarily, looking to buy the dip, but offer some protection against a portfolio decline.

In that case, for a very modest "insurance" outlay, the portfolio would have some protection on drops from greater than about 2% down to 10% and some relief, though lesser, on drops down to about 20%.

Let me be clear, it's not perfect as the strategy doesn't give full protection on drops below 10% and none on drops below 20%. But it is something and it can save some sleepless nights.

I always like to show variations so the reader can appreciate that there are many different applications to fit many different objectives.

Let's say that one is looking for some portfolio protection against less severe drops. It could be approached this way,

Step 1: Buy a far-dated at-the-money put option. With SPY=$226, that would mean buying a December 2017, $225 strike at a cost of $14.03.

Step 2: Search, find and sell two out-of-the-money puts with a credit so that the combined credit from the two puts approximates and offsets the cost of Step (1). There's no exact match, but the December 2017, $205 strike credits $7.86 each for a total credit of $15.72. These will be the middle leg.

So far, the cost of the ATM upper leg is $14.03 and the credit from the lower leg is $15.72, resulting in a net credit of $1.69.

STEP 3: In a traditional Butterfly, the distance between the strikes is constant. Since the upper leg is at $225 and the middle leg is $20 below, we go $20 below the middle leg and buy a December 15 $185 put at a cost of $4.40.

So the net cost of the three legs is $2.71 (14.03-15.72+4.40).

Here's a chart that helps,

Click to enlarge

So, we can see that the sweet spot is any drop from about SPY=$223 down almost 10% to SPY=$205.

Of course there are many variations but my purpose here was just to introduce the Butterfly and take some of the mystique out of the name. It is nothing more than a ratio bear put with insurance.

Summary: Buy-the-dip is an effective strategy but too many investors lack the discipline to take advantage of dips. We are driven primarily by emotion and secondarily by logic.

Though the ratio is the purest iteration of buy-the-dip, many are unwilling to commit to a forced buy-in. The Butterfly is a very good technique to combat that fear. It also is a good method to provide limited downside protection - limited in the sense that it protects against most probable down moves, but not so much on the BIG MOVE down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long and short options on SPY