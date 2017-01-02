Ways To Trade In The Year Ahead

There can possibly be advantages when one lacks a background as an investment professional, having no history as a banker, or in mutual or hedge funds. While opportunities are foregone, there is also the chance of better results for lack of working under anyone who is ineffectual. Several funds underperform year after year, and in some instances a person professionally dedicated to them might actually be at a loss developmentally.

This is not to say that bloggers do better, as there can be incompetence and even maliciousness throughout financial media. Believe it or not, this has been the case at some of the most respected publications. Of course, it holds for contemporary, scatterbrained social media platforms.

Pertaining to picking stocks, my own results tend to be better when effort and deliberation have gone into placing something online so that its accuracy can be documented. While compensation for published work products has never been refused, there are other motives. So, if you take the time to read what follows, and find that it holds water, perhaps you can recognize some future pitfalls on the pathway around saw-scaled vipers and between snake oil salesmen.

Ideally, careful consideration can provide the means to outperform in the next year. Some ongoing attention should be required though. As discussing matters industry by industry or sector by sector here would be impractical, future work is necessary. The current focus is on oil and natural gas.

Of course, one can do better by investing when low, and selling or hedging while prices are high. Consequently, there is discussion today so that a reader can gain familiarity and potentially capitalize in the future. He or she can have the time to become comfortable with risks.

While there are critics of those who try to make short-term predictions, my own suspicion is that equities can keep rising after we transition into 2017, provided it becomes clear that there is no on-schedule, repeat devaluation of China's currency. Since October, the dollar has risen against the yuan without a corresponding decline in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) as shown in August 2015 and January 2016:

However, even if so, stocks obviously cannot rise indefinitely. Still, it currently may be better to buy or invest if and when there is a decline. Hedging opportunities may need additional time, and higher prices, to develop.

Petroleum & Energy

One of the important issues before economies and financial markets in 2017 is the price of oil. If petroleum goes higher, somehow, it should coincide with an already appreciated dollar. Increasing foreign exchange rates and energy costs tend to work against stocks. Although, while a fossil fuel-induced economic shock could be a serious problem, the strong dollar also tends to deflate commodities.

Meanwhile, if it does become evident that oil prices are going way up, then it should help Investors Real Estate Trust (NASDAQ:IRET). IRET is a housing REIT that is enduring the effects of lower drilling activity in the Bakken region, a more remote location with slightly higher breakeven costs than other places. Rigs have left the area and each one employs approximately 50 persons. As it is, the REIT continues to pay a high dividend that does not appear to be at risk. A non-imminent pickup in the region could be a future sign of revived demand for housing. However, it has recently gone ex-dividend and could be approaching technical resistance near $7.25.

Exploration and production (E&P) companies that focus upon natural gas potentially have long-term upside. Prices are higher than last year and additional export capacity is scheduled to come online toward the conclusion of 2017. However, despite several bankruptcies, creditors seek to maintain gas production, which helps consumers but not E&P stocks.

Among potential opportunities, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is regarded as a top operator, with strong well data, pipeline ownership, and investment grade credit ratings. Though it is reporting losses, it has not been aggressively contracting low gas prices in the next decade through hedging arrangements. Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) is far riskier, but could have substantial upside if it proves able to recover - and once Templeton Investments stops liquidating its holdings.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) can provide a way to offset market risk. The oil service company, known for its artificial lift business, is essentially caught in a debt trap. Product offerings of competitors are better and more comprehensive. Further, despite the industry's struggles, there are resurging fracking firms such as Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG). Though Mammoth and Key's divisions differ from Weatherford's focus, there is some overlap outside of fracking. Weatherford essentially has to compete on price with better capitalized industry players and try to refinance high yield liabilities when and if it is able. Because of several dilutive overhangs, one way to trade might involve the sale of call options: they fetch higher prices if the stock ticks up and decay rapidly in their last weeks before expiration.

Retail

Meanwhile, top retail establishments that should enjoy the effects of cheaper fuel include O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). Each is a S&P 500 company. Each is arguably the best at what it does; though ORLY is priced like it and ROST is not the most expensive in its cohort.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) competes with O'Reilly and tends to have better sales per square foot in spite of ceding same-store data. AutoZone maxes out its accounts payable with suppliers such as Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM), which imports from China and also serves O'Reilly. AutoZone borrows and interest rates are now rising. It has exposure to the Mexican peso, which could partially explain why it trades at a less expensive valuation compared to O'Reilly. However, the discount does not seem entirely warranted.

Retailers can fall out of favor for varied reasons, including any rise in energy prices. Perhaps a more important risk would involve the wholesale costs that can result from pursuit of protectionism, such as a tax or quota on imports, or other barrier to trade. If the economy keeps moving along fine, meaning there is growth, inflation, and stable employment, Ross Stores could be a better pick than O'Reilly Automotive. However, if there is concern of a recession, auto parts retail should hold up better. If there is escalating tension about trade, each might be avoided, or perhaps hedged.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) has been struggling. It should announce the results of its key holiday sales "on or about January 5th," the day after it goes ex-dividend. A solid showing can allow BKS to keep going. Disappointment could spell the beginning of the end. Shares of BKS can even be opportunistically shorted, with attention to any reassurance next week. A smaller bet against BKS perhaps can offset the risk involved in owning ROST; whereas ORLY could potentially be owned even if there is economic deterioration.

Similar to BKS, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) also pays a notable dividend and is also seasonal. However, Kohl's enjoys a back to school business that Barnes lacks and its bottom line earnings cover the distribution. Kohl's same-store sales remain negative amid declining traffic, so it is going to need a turnaround eventually. If persons are able and comfortable with trading options, compensation might be earned by selling an out of the money put, particularly on days when BKS trades lower. For example, with the stock just under $50, the February $37.50 put can be sold for about $20. If the equity descends that low, one could be assigned 100 shares that yield 5.33%, without consideration of the $20. Better yet, if it drops to $44 or so, the deal would substantially improve. Records show it going ex-dividend in March last year, and the next earnings announcement should be on or about March 22nd.

There is some overlap in discussing food as restaurants have similarities to retail. People are likely to dine out if they are not spending at the pump. However, as the topic entails a different sector and industry, sufficient detail should be saved for later.

Conclusion

To reiterate, IRET is one potential way to take advantage of a rise in oil prices while being paid dividends. Firms that specialize in natural gas could have limited downside or even begin trending higher. If energy costs remain subdued, Ross Stores should be fine.

Weatherford potentially provides a means to offset market and energy sector risk.

If there is an economic shock, O'Reilly Automotive and Barnes & Noble might be worth the effort for different reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKS, AZO, IRET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some positions are close to neutral and may be modified. I am slightly short ROST & short WFT. I may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours. I may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.