'Closing The Gap' Is The Name Of The Game In Which Silver Excels

While keeping me loyal to a long-term view - which is crucial in investing in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) - today I will leave aside some of the most commonly used factors in justifying fluctuations in the price of silver. Let me look at a specific feature that is undoubtedly important and which helps to realize the great volatility of this precious metal. I am referring to the frequent and pronounced gaps (which are chart areas without trades) that are frequently observed in the SLV price movements. If we look at the 5-year daily chart below we will see a succession of gaps. In order to be able to have adequate visibility, I divided the chart into two: one from January 2012 to July 2014 and the other from August 2014 to date. What has to be highlighted is that, except for a small minority, all gaps were closed later on. The rare gaps that have remained open are special and assume great importance as we will see later.

Note: All charts are in semi-logarithmic scale.

It is interesting to note that a SLV gap of significant size that is not closed in a few months is of extreme relevance in the long term because we know that sooner or later the price will try to reach that level implying remarkable consequences. But also in the short or medium term if a gap of relevant size is open for a few days or weeks is also highly significant. In fact, we know that there is a strong probability that at some point in the future we will see the price of silver trying to close the gap. So for the last 5 years we will investigate "short term gaps" which have not yet been closed and if there are also "long term gaps" still open.

First, there are many dozens of gaps during these five years that have been successively closed. However, there are exceptions of crucial importance.

Regarding the long term, there are two gaps opened in April 2013 that have not been closed so far. One is large and ranges from $23.80 to $25,20 following an aggressive and continued fall after the top of February 2012. Whenever prices reach this gap they will find a zone of strong resistance. Of course, it will be a difficult and decisive test and the price should show great buying power to overcome this obstacle. The other long-term gap still open, also from April 2013, is slightly above and is much smaller between $26.10 and $26.60. In addition to these ones we discovered three other gaps of very small size and without relevance.

There are only two short-term gaps still open that can be very significant in the short and medium-term progress of silver prices. The first has a significant size, started in last December and is open between $15.42 and $15.87; The other is smaller and comes from last April with a small range between $14.65 and $14.85.

With this analysis we know that in the near future SLV prices have a first resistance at $15.42 (and through the gap), and a first support at $14.85 (and through the gap). Hence the reason for the current tight trading range. Of course, sooner or later there will be a strong break that may have a slightly higher probability of going up. Nevertheless, the most interesting will happen when prices reach the extremely strong resistance that begins at $23.80 with the long term gaps alive since April 2013. Moreover this is a zone of attraction that will be reached in my opinion in the longer term. And that expectation is a very remarkable fact for silver.

Investment in silver

Silver continued until last Friday trading in a narrow range between $15.40 and $14.85. In my opinion we will not have to wait long to see a greater price movement for fundamental reasons that I have been referring especially in my last article.

Our investment of $25,000 in SLV (a silver ETF representing 5% of a hypothetical $500,000 portfolio) shows the following evolution:

Conclusion

Although gaps are meaningful developments in price action that shouldn't be underestimated it is not advisable to establish any strategy based solely on waiting for prices to fill gaps. Instead of holding positions in the expectation that this is going to happen it is much better to only act if it really happens.

Moreover, gaps define likely levels of attraction and exceptional trading periods that can lead to exaggerated moves. This is what can happen with the two SLV short-term gaps already indicated. As for its long-term gap, it will be a striking area that sometime in the future will certainly be of great relevance to the direction of prices.

