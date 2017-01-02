Trump's Infrastructure Promises May Fall Short But Multiplier Magic Will Save Him Anyway

Trump's infrastructure plan looks set to be a success long term, even if it fails in the short run - although the proposed funding mechanism has met with little success in Europe, the fiscal multiplier looks set to more than offset any stumbling blocks. Key beneficiaries will continue to be the usual suspects - large cap engineering and construction, aggregates, and heavy-equipment manufacturers as well as the broader S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) indices.

" The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones" - Keynes

Indeed, the shift in policy momentum - away from monetary easing towards fiscal easing, marks a challenging new chapter in global economics, one that is set to come to the fore in 2017. The latest version of Trump's infrastructure program for instance, calls for $1 trillion over the next 10 years (in comparison, Clinton proposed a mere $250bn plan). Trump initially proposed to do twice as much, funded by redirected spending and more borrowing, but has since doubled that number to a $1tn infrastructure plan. I've expressed doubts about the efficacy of Trump's infrastructure push in a previous article and continue to be a sceptic of the scale and efficacy of his plan.

Infrastructure spending itself is certainly warranted today for a number of key reasons - there is room to accommodate a larger deficit and a clear underinvestment in existing public infrastructure. The latter reason is brought about by the creation of a capex "liability", will require an investment increase of $157bn according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The key however, lies in the details and the execution. The impact on the economy of any fiscal expansion will ultimately depend on a myriad of factors such as the scale, the nature of the measures proposed and the implementation of the final program as well as the external economic environment.

The Juncker Plan

The recent shift to fiscal policy arguably began with Europe's Juncker Plan - named after the President of the European Commission (NYSE:EC), Jean Claude Juncker who initially proposed it. The initial plan aimed to release EUR315bn in investment over a three-year period, by the end of 2017, add between EUR 330 to 410bn to GDP and create more than a million new jobs in Europe. The EUR315bn will be funded as follows - An initial EUR21bn "seed" (capital + guarantees), diverted from EU budget, European Investment Bank (EIB), used as a "first loss" absorption capacity. The EIB leverages this up 3 times to borrow EUR63bn from the market, and private investors provide the rest.

The EC recently proposed extending the plan to 2022, with an overall investment target of EUR630bn (maintaining a 15x leverage). Thus far, the EFSI has approved EUR140bn in investments (1% of EU GDP), 60% of which financed by the private sector. The main beneficiaries have been Italy, Spain, and the UK, with EUR20bn each.

A Similar Funding Mechanism Has Failed In Europe

The Juncker plan bears many similarities to the Trump one (and serves as the closest comparable in recent history). Both seek to close an investment gap - In Europe, GDP growth has outpaced investment, opening an 'investment gap' of about EUR200-300bn (1.5-2% of GDP). On aggregate, Trump's plan dwarfs the Juncker one at $1tn vs $535mn. However, on a per year basis, the Juncker plan's $89bn per year spend (0.6% of GDP) is a lot closer to Trump's $100bn (0.5% of GDP). The funding mechanism for Trump's plan will be achieved through a 14% funding share (vs 21% for Juncker) and will be largely privately financed, encouraged by tax credits (equal to 82% of the equity).

Progress on the Juncker plan can be evaluated on the following - 1) The leverage ratio, 2) additionality, and 3) economic impact. On all three counts, we have not seen the Juncker plan make any meaningful progress toward its targets.

EFSI funds worth EUR20.4bn have been committed, involving expected investment worth €115.7bn, i.e. a leverage ratio of less than 1:6 (falling short of the 1:15 target) as private sector participation has failed to sufficiently drive the multiplier. In terms of project approval (EUR 12.8 bn), EFSI has only just passed the 20% mark (taking EIB disbursement of additional EUR 60 bn as benchmark).

According to Bruegel, "out of the 55 projects approved so far for which we have details, there is only one project for which we could not find any similar EIB projects, even roughly similar". In other words, the additionality objective (for the EIB to finance projects with a higher risk profile than those that would be able to finance under their normal lending framework), has not been achieved thus far. In fact, Bruegel also found that the implementation of projects was relatively slow and evidence of crowding out.

The impact of the Juncker plan has also not shown up in economic data. While investment data has picked up relative to GDP, it is difficult to attribute this impact to the Juncker plan. There is no correlation across EU countries between the investment mobilised under the Juncker Plan, and the change in investment between the four quarters immediately before the implementation of the plan, and the four quarters after (shown through gross fixed capital formation). This suggests that so far, the role of the plan in terms of boosting investment has been limited.

Here's the read through for Trump's investment plan - While the case for infrastructure spending is solid, deploying the funds, the same funding mechanism has disappointed in Europe and will prove a key hurdle in the US as well. The jury is still out on the Juncker plan but thus far, there has been limited success on all three counts - leverage (low private sector involvement), additionality (existing investments would have been undertaken anyway) and economic impact (low correlation between EFSI investment and change in GFCF). Even if this is a mere transition phase for the Juncker plan, similarly long gestation periods for the Trump plan would be a big blow to market sentiment.

But Multiplier Magic Can Offset a Failed Funding Mechanism

The fiscal multiplier refers to the change in GDP from the initial change in fiscal deficit relative to baseline numbers. As such, estimating the multiplier helps paint a clearer picture of the economic impulse per dollar of fiscal expansion. It is important to note though, that the fiscal multiplier is in the words of Christopher Carroll, akin to "asking what the temperature is. Both vary over time and space."

Here's how the CBO measures it:

($1 Change in Budgetary Cost) * [Fiscal Multiplier] = ($1 Change in Budgetary Cost) * [(Direct Effect on Demand) * (Indirect Effect on Demand)] = Change in Output.

The equation illustrates that the multiplier effect is captured not only by direct, first order effects but also by the longer term indirect, second order impact. This creates a wide range of possible scenarios and impacts which in turn, create an even wider range of possible multipliers for different policy types.

While difficult, we can make assessments about the fiscal multiplier based on some key parameters - 1) our position in the economic cycle, 2) fiscal policy measures and 3) the time horizon.

One key factor linking cyclicality and the multiplier is capacity. The multiplier tends to be larger during periods of slack when firms face few capacity constraints and smaller when these constraints pose less of an issue. For instance, the multiplier would be larger in periods of high involuntary unemployment and excess capacity when resources remain idle. On paper, the degree of slack in the labour market today has diminished considerably, which should in turn, shrink the multiplier effect. However, labor participation has dipped in line with unemployment which indicates that excess capacity remains in the labor market.

Looking at US infrastructure today, there is a clear bottleneck caused by a lack of capacity in addition to the rising age of public capital stock. As the chart below illustrates, growth in the use of roads has outpaced highway investment for most of the period since the 1970s, when the interstate highway system was nearing completion. This has led to a gradual rise in congestion and travel delays on roads and other modes of transport.

Along with slack, the private sector's reluctance to spend remains a key hurdle to boosting economic activity. Infrastructure building is particularly attractive in this regard, because higher spending by the government is less likely to be offset by lower spending by households. By concentrating on investment goods rather than consumption goods, the government will be the primary driver of the fiscal impulse and will therefore be more likely to boost aggregate demand.

The full extent of the multiplier effect is captured not only by direct, first order effects but also by the indirect, second order impact. In other words, the stimulus is limited not only to short term drivers such as job creation and incremental demand for commodities, fixed assets and associated service, but also second-order effects on other key industries, often further down the timeline.

At the zero lower bound, the effect of expansionary fiscal policy is further enhanced through a larger multiplier. Thus, literature on policy at the zero bound on nominal interest rates finds that the optimal policy intervention is expansionary fiscal policy, which provides some positive aggregate demand shock from the government.

In the same vein, research shows that under depressed conditions, increasing public spending might actually reduce, rather than increase the fiscal deficit, owing to a higher-than-usual fiscal 'multiplier. The IMF also finds that, under current depressed conditions in advanced economies, the fiscal multiplier is significantly larger than previously thought.

The chart below illustrates this point - in "normal" times, the multiplier stands at little more than 1.0x but it tends to amplify in periods of depressed economic activity (the multiplier during the Great Depression is estimated to be almost 2x).

With the Fed having already initiated a rate hike cycle, the optimal time for fiscal expansion would have been a few years ago, when the zero lower bound was more "binding". Having said that, monetary policy today remains constrained and the fiscal multiplier will still be significant as a result.

The central bank's reaction function as the economy navigates the boom-bust cycle is thus, key. During an expansion phase for instance, the Fed would typically lean against the boost from fiscal easing but accommodate it in recessions. The Fed will thus have a role in ensuring nominal interest rates do not rise to such an extent that the expansionary effect of the fiscal stimulus is annihilated by the crowding-out of private investment.

Now, different types of fiscal policy measures account for different multiplier effects. The table below illustrates this based on estimates by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the Gechert and Will (2012) meta-study. The result shows that infrastructure spending (1.4) and government outlays (1.2) provide the largest multiplier effects. Inversely, corporate tax cuts (0.2) and high income tax cuts (0.4) accounted for the lowest multipliers.

One important caveat - the results above emphasize the short-term fiscal multiplier which typically accounts for the impact 2-3 years post implementation. In the short-term, there will be a notable boost to jobs and aggregate demand from a $1tn infrastructure push.

Long run estimates offer a far higher multiplier. Economists Baxter and King estimated a long-run multiplier for public investment of 2.5 to 7, as higher productivity fosters capex and employment. San Francisco Fed researchers Leduc and Wilson estimated a peak multiplier six years out for highway infrastructure of 3 to 8. Long term, fiscal easing affects incentives to save, invest and work. If true, the $1tn of infrastructure spending would pay for itself and then some.

Conclusion

On balance, the odds that Trump's infrastructure plan will be a success look great. Although the proposed funding mechanism has met with little success in Europe, the fiscal multiplier looks set to more than offset any stumbling blocks in the long run.

The laterstage cyclical position of the economy will likely dampen the short-term fiscal multiplier, but the long run multiplier will nonetheless be substantial. On that note, the short-term output effect is likely to be larger if the package includes more infrastructure and less corporate and high income tax cuts. The data-dependent Fed will also play a key role here and the Trump administration will probably hope for a more dovish stance so a higher funds rate does not block the fiscal impulse.

Key beneficiaries will continue to be the usual suspects - large cap engineering and construction, aggregates, and heavy-equipment manufacturers. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Vulcan (NYSE:VMC), Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will all be names to watch along with Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Deere (NYSE:DE).

