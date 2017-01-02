Akorn: Technically And Fundamentally Ready To Go Up

Investors have been on a constant rollercoaster in Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX). Just to give you an idea, look at the following chart since 2014. Just in the last 14 months, we had a trip from the $18 area to $38 back to $18 up to $36 again and down to $18 area. This stock has significant volatility with a Beta of 1.80.

We recommend investors to purchase stocks of Akorn. With a quadruple bottom at the $17.50 area and slight resistance around $29 and heavy resistance at $34, we believe the upside more than compensates for the risk to the downside. Technically speaking, the stock is positioned for a move up and the MACD just gave us a buy signal.

But investors should never trade a stock just on charts. In this case, we find ourselves with a great opportunity because the stock is currently supported both technically and by fundamentals. We will give investors today 3 reasons to buy the stock.

Valuation

As we recently mentioned in our article covering Gilead Sciences (GILD), our favorite metric for measuring how cheap or expensive a pharmaceutical stock is the EV/EBITDA ratio. Price to earnings ratio can easily be engineered by management to make a company look more profitable than it really is. But share repurchases will never affect the EV/EBITDA ratio, so therefore, we can always have a clear picture at how profitable a company is. When a pharmaceutical company has expected revenue growth in the foreseeable future as well as a low EV/EBITDA ratio, it's a good time to buy the company.

Now let's take a look at Akorn compared to peers.

With a 7.03 EV/EBITDA ratio, Akorn is the second cheapest stock in its segment, which implies significant distress or possible bankruptcy, which we believe would never happen. Though the EV/Cash multiple in Akorn is really high, this shouldn't be of concern to investors since Akorn isn't a highly leveraged entity, which brings us to the next reason to buy Akorn.

Leverage

Akorn currently has $808 million in debt, which is $220 million less than a year ago. Also, it's noteworthy to say that current liabilities are down by another $76 million. And all liabilities combined have gone down by $341 million year over year. Though cash is down year over year, the company has still been able to increase the book value of the stock by $44 million.

Regulation

Any further regulation in drug prices will probably be geared toward expensive treatments and against price gouging. If legislation were to be passed that would allow Medicare/Medicaid to negotiate prices directly, these efforts would go to patented drug prices and therapies and not toward generic manufacturers. Generics are seen as the answer to the problem. Recently, legislation was passed to give further resources to the FDA to expedite new drug approvals. Don't expect the government to negotiate with generic manufacturers.

To follow on with this argument, assume there are 3 to 4 generic competitors on a certain drug. How would the government negotiate the price of a generic with 3 or 4 manufacturers? The markets do a good job on regulating the price. Even on cases of price gouging, the ultimate result is usually that of a lower price over a longer period of time. Take for example Valeant (NYSE:VRX). By significantly raising the price of Nitropress and Isuprel, which were both off patent, it encouraged competition to come into the market. 2 years from now, the price of both will be much lower than it was before Valeant acquired the rights. These are basic principles of economics.

We recently also wrote an article defending Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) business practices and acknowledging that without Mylan, Teva (NASDAQ:TEVA), Akorn, Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and many others, the prices of drugs would be significantly higher!

Conclusion:

As the year has concluded and the election drama is behind us, I believe portfolio managers will begin to add pharmaceutical companies to their portfolios, and ultimately companies trading at low valuations like Akorn and Valeant will have the opportunity to significantly go higher. We like taking contrarian positions and just recently after a 45% increase in active R&D programs at Valeant, we decided to open a long call spread.

