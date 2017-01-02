My IMF Portfolio Closes 2016 With Cheer

My Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The "IMF" answers that question.

After November's disappointing performance, the IMF closed the year with a much better month. The IMF gained 3.4% on the month, versus around 2% gains for both the S&P 500 and Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT). Going forward, I will report returns as monthly gain/loss, reflecting the real compounded returns of my portfolio more accurately. I'd like to thank frequent Seeking Alpha commenter Varan for helping me improve my accounting methodology.

The IMF closes the year 1.1% ahead of VT and 1% behind the S&P 500. Given that US stocks significantly outperformed the world, and the IMF has large exposure outside of the US, it's not surprising the SPY won in 2016.

Still, I won't be satisfied losing to the index in the longer run. One of the goals of the IMF is to prove that individual investors can beat the market over the longer term. The challenge is still on.

December showed a nice reversal to recent trends. 11 IMF holdings rose 10% or more on the month, there wasn't a single double-digit loser in December. Community banks continue to power the portfolio, they were the majority of this month's big winners. And for the year, four of the five biggest winners (in dollar terms, not %) are small banks.

For 2016, the biggest winners ($)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) Graña y Montero (NYSE:GRAM) First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Old National Bancorp (NYSE:ONB)

On a percentage basis, Graña y Montero was the big winner, up more than 200% on cost basis. Credicorp, Colfax, and Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) all came in around +75% on cost basis. Unfortunately, these great deals were mostly available only in January and February, and in many cases, I didn't buy more after the stocks started to surge, limiting overall dollar gains.

On the losing side, we had four stocks down 10% or more on cost basis:

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) -10%

(NYSE:BSMX) -10% National Grid (NYSE:NGG) -10%

(NYSE:NGG) -10% Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) -17%

(NASDAQ:OMAB) -17% Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) -48%

Also notable in dollar terms, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) and Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) were significant drags on performance, since I have large positions, even though they were only down single digits on cost basis.

What Went Well: Banks

The IMF's approach is all about buying stocks when they are out of favor. I'll keep buying the same stocks and sectors every month until the price improves or the thesis changes.

There were three big themes this year. The first of them was that community/regional banks were too cheap. There was a whole pile of above average (as judged by profitability ratios) ones selling at 13x or less PEs and paying 4% or better dividends. Washington Trust, an elite regional bank, was at just 14x PE and a 4% yield. It's now at 22x earnings and a 2.6% yield.

The sector seemed like a clear winner regardless of what would end up happening. If interest rates stayed low, the yield chase crew would eventually show up any buy them for the 4% coupons. If interest rates went up, they'd rally since investors buy banks to profit off rising rates.

I didn't foresee Trump's victory being the catalyst that would cause banks to trade up to reasonable valuations. Regardless of the reason, this focus was a success; six of the ten biggest winners on the year were banks.

What Went Poorly: UK/Mexico

The other two big IMF focal points for the year were UK stocks following Brexit, and Mexican stocks, particularly post-Trump.

The UK stocks are, more than anything else, a British Pound play. The Pound has fallen to multi-decade lows on (what I believe to be) overblown fears. This causes the US ADR prices of British stocks to be relatively cheap.

I've been plowing into British shares all year, and in particular after the Brexit vote. So far, I've gotten little to show for this. National Grid, BT Group (NYSE:BT), and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are all in the red, though none egregiously so. In any case, there's nothing wrong with the thesis. In fact, I continue buying these shares. At some time they'll come back into fashion.

Mexico obviously ran aground following Trump's victory. The Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) dumped 15% when he won, and hasn't really recovered any ground as of yet. I'd already taken large positions in the Mexican airports prior to the election, since they're some of the best growth businesses available in North America.

Since the election, I've stepped up my allocation to Mexico. In all, Mexican shares now make up 11.1% of the IMF. While this was a drag on 2016 performance, it's a meaty enough position to deliver sizable alpha once Trump fears subside in 2017.

What Went Well: Avoided Most Traps

In general, my stock-picking was quite good for 2016. 61 of the portfolio's 75 holdings are showing a gain on a total return basis. That's a high hit rate and I'm proud of it.

I largely avoided the popular stocks early in the year that led to troubles in the back half of 2016. There are no red position in US REITs or utilities. Even my US consumer staples, such as McCormick (NYSE:MKC) are slightly green or only marginally negative.

I largely avoided biotech and health care. I complained for most of the year that I was underexposed to health care and wanted to buy more. But I wasn't prepared to overpay to get more exposure to the sector. This was a saving grace, since many health care stocks had monster declines in the back half of the year. I look forward to bulking up in the sector in 2017 if the better prices persist.

What Went Wrong: Hedging and a Yield Trap

Early in the year, witnessing many of my oil-related stocks up 40% or more in a quarter, I decided to hedge the portfolio. I did so by shorting the US energy sector. This was an imperfect hedge, since my big winners were primarily emerging market stocks that enjoyed the general upturn in commodity sentiment but weren't energy companies specifically.

Despite oil not going up any further, energy stocks continued to rally. The bigcap oil companies seemed oblivious to earnings or fundamental pressure throughout 2016, various firms are selling for the same share price now that they did in 2014 when oil was at $80/barrel.

In any case, I eventually capitulated on the hedge, giving up 3% on the portfolio in the process. This hedge cost the IMF 2016 compared to the S&P 500, we would have outperformed by 2% without it. I don't regret the idea of hedging; however, this one was poorly thought out.

On top of that, as much as I talk about yield traps and dividend growth investors "DGI" buying past returns rather than looking to the future, I fell for one such trap myself. I bought into Computer Programs and Systems based on its strong past results and high dividend yield.

I figured the high dividend would return my capital back to me quickly, and the stock was reasonably valued after a decent dip. Of course, the dip turned into an avalanche after several bad earnings reports and dividend cut.

CPSI data by YCharts

Post-dividend cut, it again yields more than 4%, which is little comfort to me, since I lost half my cost basis. What makes this more embarrassing is that I was aware that there was huge short interest in the stock, but since I couldn't find a short report/bear thesis online, I decided to overlook that red flag.

However, I won't castigate myself too much, CPSI was the year's only big loser. And the top four winners all gained more than it lost on a dollar basis. I can live with that. But it's still a glaring reminder to avoid high yielders with iffy business models/balance sheets.

Dividends

For the year, the IMF received $179.93 in dividends, of which $7 was lost to ADR fees and dividend tax withholding. Given the high percentage of foreign holdings I own, I'd note that it's interesting that fees/taxes only consumed 4% of the total dividends received.

It's a far cry from the don't invest in foreign stocks because of withholding taxes rhetoric you hear some places.

Anyway, here's the breakdown by month:

December set a new nominal high for monthly dividends, though not with a large jump. Portfolio cash cow PAC paid on an offbeat May/Sept./Nov. schedule this year, which accounts for the only marginal gain between September and December.

The portfolio as a whole yields 3.0% today, thus I'm expecting $420 in dividends next year (plus whatever dividend hikes occur during the year). Add to that the dividends received on capital that will be invested in 2017 - let's figure $180 again like this year - and we're looking at $600 in 2017 dividends.

This is a good lesson on the rate at which little contributions add up. More than a couple commenters have suggested that $1,000/month isn't a big quantity, and that buying a share or two of stock doesn't amount to much.

And yet, a nice index fund is already forming. 23 different portfolio companies paid dividends in December. Keep contributing over the course of an investing lifetime and you'll end up with a large and extremely diversified income stream by the time retirement arrives.

Finally, for those interested, here's the whole portfolio at year-end:

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE TABLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.