Fiesta Restaurant Group Perks Up On Sale News

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) has produced a very nice and stable rally from its bottom at $20 a few months ago. But the restaurant business is a tough one these days as declining traffic continues to take its toll on just about every player in the space. FRGI is no stranger to this as its comps have been struggling and in Q3, that was certainly the case. News of a potential sale has the stock perking up but given all of the struggles it is still facing, FRGI looks like a sell to me.

Click to enlarge

Total revenue was up nicely at +5.9% during Q3 but the entirety of the gain (and more) was due to new store openings. FRGI is still aggressively growing the Pollo Tropical brand and it showed as that segment produced a 13% revenue gain during the quarter. The problem is that the headline revenue number is only masking what amounts to some pretty dismal comp sales numbers as FRGI continues to struggle.

Comps were down at Pollo Tropical by 1% as a 1.5% increase in average ticket wasn't enough to offset a 2.5% decline in traffic. I've preached over and over again with respect to restaurants that traffic is king; nothing else matters if traffic is slow. If people aren't coming in it doesn't matter how good the food is, how much average ticket is up or how good the margins are; you have to get people in the door and Pollo Tropical just isn't. Of course, that's not particularly noteworthy in today's restaurant landscape as many are struggling. But FRGI's multiple would suggest it is outperforming but at least with respect to comps, it certainly isn't.

Taco Cabana didn't fare any better as its comp number for the quarter was a dismal -4.1%. Its average check fell 60bps and it saw a traffic decline of 3.5% so in both metrics, it was substantially worse than Pollo Tropical. Total revenue even declined for TC because FRGI isn't investing in this brand in nearly the same fashion it is for Pollo Tropical. The short story here is that FRGI has some significant revenue problems and again, given its multiple, that is unacceptable. Further, both of its brands are struggling so there isn't even a source of strength.

Favorable chicken and commodity prices led to a 220bps decrease in cost of goods during the quarter, a tremendous result. This is another theme we've seen this year with restaurants - particularly ones that rely upon chicken for a large portion of their revenue - and to its credit, FRGI is taking full advantage. The problem is that restaurant wages were up 40bps and operating expenses were up a further 100bps during Q3, meaning that the majority of the gain from lower input costs was squandered.

Higher labor costs are here to stay for restaurants across the board but to be fair, the damage there was manageable at 40bps. That's not a killer and it seems FRGI is decently well positioned to incorporate higher labor costs into its model. But, as with operating costs, sales deleveraging from lower comps took their toll, exacerbating what was already an unfavorable climate for operating costs. With negative comps, FRGI cannot afford to produce lower margins going forward so something has to give.

The company recently underwent a strategic review that resulted in the closure or rebranding of a handful of restaurants. That doesn't appear to have been particularly fruitful but at least the effort was made and if you're long, you can take solace in the fact that the entire system was reviewed.

But news of a sale has popped up and to be honest, I'm not sure I buy into it. First, the environment for restaurants is terrible so it wouldn't exactly be the best time for a buyer to step in. After all, it could be a long time before the business turns around. In addition, FRGI is struggling even more so than the rest of the industry. Traffic is very negative for both of its chains and there is no respite in sight and with margins straining as well, I don't see the appeal.

Then there's the price; FRGI is going for 21.5 times next year's earnings, something I simply don't understand. If we couple this year's -15% EPS growth with next year's 8% growth, its two-year annualized growth is around -4%. That's terrible and would suggest a multiple that is closer to 10 than 20. I'm not suggesting we'll see FRGI at 10 times earnings but I don't think that the rally - as pretty as it has been technically - is sustainable. It looks to me that at least the last leg of it here has been due to the report of a potential sale but I'd honestly be shocked if we actually see that come to fruition.

Given all of this, I think FRGI is a sell here. In fact, it is expensive enough that I'd consider shorting it once the rally has broken. Right now, FRGI is in a very defined uptrend but momentum has been waning for sometime so I think we're probably near the end. The 50DMA crossed the 200DMA so that is certainly positive but the latter is still very much downward sloping. Until that is remedied, the chances for at least a pullback are substantial. FRGI's model has too many problems to pay 21.5 times forward earnings so for that reason, I'll be watching for a chance to short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be looking to short FRGI on a break of its current uptrend.