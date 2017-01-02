Flanigan's Enterprises Continues To Stash Cash, Reduce Debt, And Increase Revenues Despite Increased Costs

Yesterday, Flanigan’s Enterprises reported results for fiscal year 2016 and the 4th quarter.

Although thinly traded, Flanigan’s continues to operate efficiently and manage its balance sheet prudently.

Increased traffic in 2016 despite price increases by the company is evidence of a strong and loyal asset base.

At 7.6 EV/EBIT, Flanigan’s is still a buy and is worth at least $32.62.

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill (Source: Company Website)

My Thoughts On Fiscal 2016 Results

Fiscal year 2016 was shorter by one week for Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEMKT:BDL) compared to 2015 but the company still managed to increase revenues by 4.5% YOY to $103.6 million in fiscal 2016 compared to $99.1 million in fiscal 2015.

Management had been targeting 3% revenue growth via price increases at their restaurants, and they beat their goal by 1.5%. In addition to the price increases, higher traffic to locations helped as well which is a great sign, considering that sometimes traffic declines as prices are raised. System-wide, sales were up in all segments and categories: restaurant and bars, package store sales, franchise revenues, and rental income. Clearly, Flanigan's boasts a strong asset base.

However, costs increased 5.6% from $91.7M in 2015 to $96.8M in 2016 and food costs are expected to rise in fiscal 2017. On page 40 of the annual report released on December 23, 2016, management commented: "We anticipate that our operating costs and expenses will increase through our fiscal year 2017 due to an expected general increase in food costs. Operating costs and expenses increased [from 2015 to 2016] as a percentage of total sales to approximately 93.43% in our fiscal year 2016 from 92.53% in our fiscal year 2015."

Management has offset some of these increases by fixing the costs of baby back ribs by agreeing to purchase all of their ribs from a single supplier for 2017. The contract is worth approximately $5.8 million and was consummated in November, approximately a month after my original article.

I have compiled a table below highlighting the past 5 years of company performance. The blue columns mark selected balance sheet metrics and the pale green columns mark selected income statement metrics. The darker red and green highlights represent metrics I thought were particularly positive (green) or disappointing (red.)

This year, I am most impressed by the continued attention to sound financial management and operational execution by the company. Cash increased 9.8% from $9.267M in 2015 to $10.174M in 2016 and shareholder's equity now stands at $29.3M, an increase from $27M in 2015. Furthermore, long term debt was reduced by 12.7% from $10.073M in 2015 to $8.789M in 2016.

Net income declined to $4.97M in 2016 compared to $5.24M in 2015 although still higher than two years ago.

EPS decreased 11.8% YOY though from $1.86 in 2015 to $1.64 in 2016.

Although 2016 EBIT decreased 8% from $7.4M in 2015 to $6.8M in 2016 (mostly due to the cost increases,) I am still bullish on Flanigan's and believe the family-run company will find a way to prevail and weather the price increases. Furthermore, the company's shares are still a bargain at 7.6 EV/EBIT. This valuation uses the most recent EBIT for 2016 of $6.8M and the EV of $51.36M was calculated using the following inputs: a $45.3M market cap ($24.35 per share), subtracting $10M cash, $0.21M long term investments, $0.72M other long term assets; and adding $10M total debt and $6.99M minority interest.

BDL is currently trading around $24.35 per share which amounts to a $45.3M market cap or ~1.6x book value.

As far as dividends go, the company's shares currently yield 0.74% annually. In 2016, the company returned 21.4% more cash back to shareholders compared to the previous year. Approximately $280k was paid out in dividends for 2015. In 2016, it increased to $340k.

In my view, Flanigan's Enterprises stock is worth at least $32.62 per share and that the company will reach this valuation within the next couple of years by achieving an EPS of $2.33 (roughly 25% increase from 2015 level) and a conservative price multiple of 14 (current PE is 15.4 so this is well within reason.) At $24.35 per share or 7.6 EV/EBIT, the company is still a bargain and the dividend makes it easier to hold on to this well-managed company.

