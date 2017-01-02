Flanigan's Enterprises Continues To Stash Cash, Reduce Debt, And Increase Revenues Despite Increased Costs

At 7.6 EV/EBIT, Flanigan’s is still a buy and is worth at least $32.62.

Increased traffic in 2016 despite price increases by the company is evidence of a strong and loyal asset base.

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill (Source: Company Website)

My Thoughts On Fiscal 2016 Results

Fiscal year 2016 was shorter by one week for Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEMKT:BDL) compared to 2015 but the company still managed to increase revenues by 4.5% YOY to $103.6 million in fiscal 2016 compared to $99.1 million in fiscal 2015.

Management had been targeting 3% revenue growth via price increases at their restaurants, and they beat their goal by 1.5%. In addition to the price increases, higher traffic to locations helped as well which is a great sign, considering that sometimes traffic declines as prices are raised. System-wide, sales were up in all segments and categories: restaurant and bars, package store sales, franchise revenues, and rental income. Clearly, Flanigan's boasts a strong asset base.

However, costs increased 5.6% from $91.7M in 2015 to $96.8M in 2016 and food costs are expected to rise in fiscal 2017. On page 40 of the annual report released on December 23, 2016, management commented: "We anticipate that our operating costs and expenses will increase through our fiscal year 2017 due to an expected general increase in food costs. Operating costs and expenses increased [from 2015 to 2016] as a percentage of total sales to approximately 93.43% in our fiscal year 2016 from 92.53% in our fiscal year 2015."

Management has offset some of these increases by fixing the costs of baby back ribs by agreeing to purchase all of their ribs from a single supplier for 2017. The contract is worth approximately $5.8 million and was consummated in November, approximately a month after my original article.

I have compiled a table below highlighting the past 5 years of company performance. The blue columns mark selected balance sheet metrics and the pale green columns mark selected income statement metrics. The darker red and green highlights represent metrics I thought were particularly positive (green) or disappointing (red.)

This year, I am most impressed by the continued attention to sound financial management and operational execution by the company. Cash increased 9.8% from $9.267M in 2015 to $10.174M in 2016 and shareholder's equity now stands at $29.3M, an increase from $27M in 2015. Furthermore, long term debt was reduced by 12.7% from $10.073M in 2015 to $8.789M in 2016.

Net income declined to $4.97M in 2016 compared to $5.24M in 2015 although still higher than two years ago.

EPS decreased 11.8% YOY though from $1.86 in 2015 to $1.64 in 2016.

Although 2016 EBIT decreased 8% from $7.4M in 2015 to $6.8M in 2016 (mostly due to the cost increases,) I am still bullish on Flanigan's and believe the family-run company will find a way to prevail and weather the price increases. Furthermore, the company's shares are still a bargain at 7.6 EV/EBIT. This valuation uses the most recent EBIT for 2016 of $6.8M and the EV of $51.36M was calculated using the following inputs: a $45.3M market cap ($24.35 per share), subtracting $10M cash, $0.21M long term investments, $0.72M other long term assets; and adding $10M total debt and $6.99M minority interest.

BDL is currently trading around $24.35 per share which amounts to a $45.3M market cap or ~1.6x book value.

Click to enlarge

As far as dividends go, the company's shares currently yield 0.74% annually. In 2016, the company returned 21.4% more cash back to shareholders compared to the previous year. Approximately $280k was paid out in dividends for 2015. In 2016, it increased to $340k.

In my view, Flanigan's Enterprises stock is worth at least $32.62 per share and that the company will reach this valuation within the next couple of years by achieving an EPS of $2.33 (roughly 25% increase from 2015 level) and a conservative price multiple of 14 (current PE is 15.4 so this is well within reason.) At $24.35 per share or 7.6 EV/EBIT, the company is still a bargain and the dividend makes it easier to hold on to this well-managed company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.