Sally Beauty Looks Pretty Here

The beauty retailing segment has certainly been hot in recent quarters as major players like Ulta continue to soar. Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) has also joined in the bull market for all things beauty but despite its operational success, the stock has just bounced around for years. The company's full-year results and guidance would certainly suggest the good times will continue to roll for SBH so to my eye, the stock looks cheap here at just 14.4 times forward earnings.

Click to enlarge

Retailing was a tough business in 2016 but the beauty segment was a clear standout. That translated to SBH as well as full-year comps rose 2.9% for 2016, a really tremendous result considering the long list of retailers that saw flat or worse comps last year. SBH is continuing to build upon its prior success and I really couldn't be more impressed with its revenue growth. Coupled with new stores, SBH should continue to provide solid top line growth for the foreseeable future. The rate of comp growth did slow materially in Q4 and forex translation is still a meaningful problem, but I don't see any structural issues that would derail revenue growth going forward.

Gross margins also continue to rise and the addition was 20bps for both Q4 and the full year. SBH continues to see better margins partially as a result of higher comps and in spite of the fact that forex continues to be a headwind. Management guided for 30 to 40bps of additional expansion this year as it continues to improve its conversion rates and leverage fixed and store operating costs.

The only problem as it relates to operating margins is that SG&A costs are going to rise by a similar amount this year as store labor and IT investments take their toll. Obviously, labor costs are a problem for all retailers and while the damage to each varies, there is little anyone can do about it. SBH's impact is pretty low at perhaps 10 to 20bps so it isn't a big deal, but just like everyone else, its store payroll costs are resetting higher permanently.

The investments it is making in its systems are expensive but this is another common them in retail these days. You have to be able to compete digitally and SBH doesn't feel like it is there yet and is taking steps necessary to get there. That's the right thing to do but it is going to crimp operating margins in the interim. The good news is that the size of these investments should shrink after this year as the heavy lifting should be done in the next four quarters. That will help boost operating margins in 2018 and beyond if that comes to fruition.

SBH guided for 3% comps for this year as well as 2% to 3% in new store openings, making the 2.9% sales growth estimate from analysts look a bit pessimistic. If SBH can indeed deliver 3% comp growth, I think there is some potentially material upside to current estimates. In addition, that would help produce some additional leverage on its operating costs and help keep operating margins moving higher.

Guidance on that front is for 30 to 40bps of gross margin expansion but a similar amount of deleveraging on the SG&A side for total operating profit dollar growth of ~5%. That implies a bit of operating margin expansion so SBH is moving in the right direction and considering that the heavy investments should be done this year, we could see a nice move higher in operating margins next year. Part of that success depends upon how well the digital strategy works but for now, the bias is to the upside.

At 14.4 times this year's earnings, SBH certainly doesn't look expensive. Ulta trades for stratospheric valuations but to be fair, it is growing much more quickly. Still, comparing Ulta's growth and SBH's growth against their valuations, SBH is the clear winner. Profit growth is harder to come by but you aren't paying 30+ times earnings for it either, a multiple Ulta routinely trades with. With the bull market in beauty retailing continuing and operational improvements carrying on, I don't see any reason to think SBH won't go higher in 2017. There are a lot of pieces moving in the right direction and with a reasonable valuation, SBH looks good to my eye here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.