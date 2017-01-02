Stein Mart Has Many Reasons To Go Lower

Click to enlarge

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) has struggled for a very long time to find its footing in a crowded sector of retail. The company's continuous missteps have landed the stock in the $5 area and after what amounts to a pretty disastrous Q3 report, SMRT is still hovering near its lows. Marketing was blamed for the weakness in Q3 but I'd suggest there are larger, more structural things at play here and for that reason, SMRT still looks like a sell to me, even at $5.

Click to enlarge

SMRT continues to open new stores despite the fact that the ones it already has are struggling mightily. This is a common theme among also-ran retailers as they try and grow their way out of demand problems but this strategy rarely works. In fact, opening new stores can have a detrimental impact as management can become distracted with the growing store base instead of focusing on how to fix whatever problems exist. SMRT's perpetually declining comp sales would suggest it has some pretty fundamental problems and also, that those problems also aren't being addressed.

Total sales were only down fractionally in Q3 but comps fell a whopping 4.6%, a terrible result by any standard. Both of those are marked decelerations from the rest of the year so it would seem things are deteriorating instead of improving. The admission by management that its marketing message didn't resonate could certainly explain some of this. However, it is important to keep in mind that this is not a one-quarter story for SMRT; it has been struggling for a very long time. The marketing miss may have worsened its results in Q3 but it certainly was not the sole cause of its terrible quarter. There is more at work here and a continued lack of demand is SMRT's single largest issue.

The obvious knock-on impact of perpetually lower comp sales is lower gross margins and SMRT has that in spades. Gross margins in Q3 were just 24.3% of sales, a decline of 300bps against last year. That is also a huge negative divergence from the first half of the year and to be honest, is one of the lowest gross margin numbers I remember seeing from any general merchandise retailer. SMRT's margins are absolutely horrendous and at that level, make it structurally unprofitable. Some of the weakness was due to the marketing miss and resulting markdowns, but again, that may have made margins worse but was not the only reason SMRT's Q3 was weak.

SG&A costs were 29.7% of sales in Q3 as new store operating expense, higher advertising expenses and severance costs to the former CEO weighed in. With SMRT stubbornly opening new stores as well as trying to rejigger its marketing message, I expect we'll continue to see SG&A rise as a percentage of revenue for at least the next couple of quarters. The severance expense is obviously one-time but it was small relative to the other increases. With SG&A in the 28%+ range on a normalized basis, SMRT's gross margins are way too low for it to have a chance at any sort of meaningful profitability.

Analysts have SMRT hitting 34 cents in EPS next year off of this year's estimate of 21 cents. I find that to be rather incredible considering how bad things are right now. Remember that comp sales continue to decline with no end in sight and that margins are razor thin in good times, let alone this period of weakness. Sure, improvements should be relatively easier to come by considering what has occurred in the first three quarters of this year, but they also don't necessarily have to happen. There is a level of optimism in these estimates I don't share.

This line from the press release its telling to me and it shows unequivocally that there is literally no reason to be bullish on SMRT right now:

"As we look forward to the fourth quarter, we have returned our marketing and promotions to what has worked in the past as we explore a better strategy, but the challenging retail environment will likely continue to drive higher markdowns as we diligently work to enter 2017 with the right inventories."

Management is telling us they are going back to the drawing board from a marketing perspective and that they are way over-inventoried. Marketing spending is going to hurt SG&A costs and further markdowns mean we could see Q4 and potentially Q1 come in with sub-25% gross margin showings. If those things happen - and they certainly could - SMRT's 21 cents this year and 34 cents next year are at risk. When management says something that bearish, I don't get forecasting substantial earnings growth into next year.

So what if I'm wrong and SMRT figures it out quickly? The stock is still going for better than 16 times next year's estimates - estimates I think have some pretty substantial risk. That means that not only is SMRT already priced for it to hit 34 cents but perhaps even a bit more, something I cannot get behind. It would be very easy for SMRT to be in the 20 to 30 cent range next year if Q1 is weak so the actual multiple may end up being much higher than 16. Either way, upside potential from here looks muted at best while there is the potential for this stock to go to $2 or $3 next year if management can't fix the enormous problems SMRT has. The stock is still in a long term downtrend and has loads of resistance overhead so the bias certainly looks lower from here to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.