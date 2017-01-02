Penn West: Is It A High-Risk Value Trap?

The considerable expense and risk associated with developing the company's Alberta Viking acreage is compounding the uncertainty.

Even higher oil prices in wake of the OPEC deal have failed to move it higher.

Dumpster diving appears to be a favorite pastime of many retail investors, and I am always amazed at how emotionally attached they get to a particular stock even when they get burnt by it. One company that stands out in this regard in recent times is what was the deeply troubled Penn West Petroleum (NYSE:PWE). The company, through a confluence of its own excesses, poor management and a protracted slump in crude, edged to the brink of failure in 2015.

Even after a massive asset divestment program which saw it garner prices for its assets that well exceeded market expectations and ensured its survival, which has left the company with relatively little debt, there is not much to like about Penn West. It is now a mere shell of its former self, and despite claims that its current acreage possesses considerable potential, there is very little to indicate that Penn West can ever rebound in the manner expected by some investors.

This becomes quite clear when taking a closer look at the stock performance in recent weeks. Despite OPEC announcing a deal to reduce oil production - that was joined by key non-OPEC oil producing nations - which has caused WTI to soar by 13% over the last three months, Penn West stock failed to budge.

In fact, the majority of Penn West's Canadian peers have benefited quite spectacularly from this agreement and higher oil prices for this period.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has soared by a massive 15%, while Whitecap Resources stock (OTC:SPGYF) is up by 6% and Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) stock by 19%, whereas Penn West has fallen by 2% over the last three months.

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance

This poor performance by the stock is being attributed by many to selling by hedge funds Ho Cheuk Fund Holdings, which, as per the last submitted s13D, sold just under 1.2 million shares on 19th October, 2016, and still holds 32 million shares of Penn West.

While heavy selling by the hedge fund is certainly having an impact on the stock, the reality for investors is that there are a range of other factors which continue to keep Penn West's share price under pressure.

Considerable debt reduction

One of the key factors that many investors keep hanging their hat on and which has them convinced that Penn West is significantly undervalued is the considerable success that the company has had with reducing debt. Between the end of the fourth quarter 2015 and third quarter 2016, Penn West reduced its debt by a massive CAD 2 billion, from CAD 2.4 billion to CAD 484 million.

In the exceptionally difficult operating environment that North America's energy patch has been in since the end of 2014, this is a stellar achievement. Not only has it ensured Penn West's survival, but it has reduced financing costs to the point where the company is capable of investing the greater proportion of its cash flow in maintenance and development capex.

In its December 2016 investor presentation, Penn West stated that it intends to invest CAD 150 million over the course of 2017 on exploration and development on its remaining acreage, and importantly, this will be fully funded by funds from operations. This represents a CAD 35 million increase over 2016 and should see an increase in drilling activity.

Nevertheless, what investors have failed to grasp is that debt, or at least the right type of debt, provides leverage to oil prices, and it is this factor which has benefited Baytex. Its considerable mountain of debt does not threaten the company's survival, and now with oil prices having moved to the point where it is free cash flow positive, Baytex can start to whittle down that debt, while enjoying the leverage it provides.

While Penn West's asset fire sale may have ensured its survival as a going concern, it came at a considerable cost - the company had to sell many of its most productive and prized assets. Those included are the prized Saskatchewan Dodsland Viking acreage for CAD 975 million, which saw Penn West jettison 14,000 barrels daily of high-quality, low-cost oil production.

While this was heralded as a move which allowed the company to survive, it is very much the one that created considerable uncertainty as to whether this is a worthwhile investment.

Reserves have fallen sharply

The asset fire sale caused Penn West's proven reserves to diminish to less than where they stood two years ago. After selling its prized Saskatchewan Viking light oil acreage, the company now only holds positions in the Cardium, Peace River and Alberta Viking formations.

Source: Penn West December 2016 Corporate Presentation

According to company presentations, this acreage gives it 1P reserves of 79 million barrels and 2P reserves of 136 million barrels of oil equivalent, weighted 73% to liquids. This represents less than half of Penn West's reserves held at the end of 2015 and a quarter of the reserves at the end of 2014.

If we look at Penn West's Annual Information Form and reserves report for 2015 and prorate the NAV of its oil reserves as presented in that report to only represent the remaining reserves, its 1P reserves have an NPV-10 after allowing for income taxes of $2.21 per share, and its 2P reserves have an NPV-10 after income taxes of $2.28 per share.

It should be noted that this NAV uses a relatively optimistic price deck, with WTIS assumed to average $60 per barrel over the course of 2017, rise to an average of $70 in 2018 and reach $81.20 by 2020.

While this is a somewhat rough and ready method of determining Penn West's NAV, in lieu of a more recent NAV being provided by the company it gives a good indication of what the value of Penn West's key assets are after asset sales. After deducting the remaining debt, those values fall to $1.50 and $2 per share respectively.

Notably, these prices are 15% lower and 13% respectively higher than the current market price, indicating that the market is basing its valuation of the company on what its current oil assets are worth.

Importantly, investors should note that 1P reserves have a 90% probability of being economically recoverable, while 2P reserves only have a 50% probability of being economic to recover. This goes some way to explain the discount that the market is applying to the company's share price compared to its after-tax 2P NAV per share.

Production has declined substantially

According to Penn West's latest presentation, these assets are expected to produce 23,800 BOEPD for 2016, and with the company recently increasing capex by C$40 million, it expects to add 3,000 BOEPD of exit production, boosting that number to 27,000 BOEPD. With Penn West projecting a C$60 million increase in 2017 capex to C$150 million, core production should grow by 10% over the course of 2017 as stated.

This makes it logical to assume that 2017 production should average somewhere between 27,000 and 30,000 BOEPD. These production figures represent a third to a quarter of oil production during 2014 and 2015.

Such a significant decline in oil output will have a marked impact on revenues and cash flows.

If we take an optimistic view of Penn West's ability to boost its production to an average of 27,000 BOEPD daily in 2017 at an assumed average price for WTI of $60 per barrel and make the following assumptions:

allow for a 72% weighting to natural gas; and

the price differential between Canadian crude blends and WTI;

Penn West will have an average basket price of $46.80, which will see it earn $463 million in revenue.

Then, using the information provided in the December 2016 Corporate Presentation, I have had a crack at determining Penn West's EBITDA for 2017.

$MM Total Revenue $463 Royalties/Production Taxes $26 Operating Expenses $99 Transportation Expenses $13 G&A Expenses $21 Other Expenses $15 EBITDA $289 Click to enlarge

Notes: CAD/USD 0.74

Using the numbers above, the company has an estimated 2017 EBITDA of $289 million, with WTI averaging $60 per barrel over the year.

At $1.77 per share, Penn West is trading at approximately 4.3 times 2017 EBITDA, assuming WTI of $60 and 10% production growth. This indicates it is undervalued, and if we adjust this to represent its current EV of 5.5 times 2017 EBITDA, then Penn West should touch a price of $2.20 per share. If it were trading at 6 times 2017 EBITDA, then it would be worth $2.84 per share.

Nonetheless, fears over the company's lack of reserves, the large volume of shares outstanding (502 million), the selling by Ho Cheuk Fund Holdings and a perceived lack of exploration upside are weighing heavily on the share price.

Exploration upside could be considerable

Another major problem facing Penn West is the need to convince the market that its Alberta Viking acreage is as valuable as the company believes it to be, and that it possesses the same or similar characteristics as the Saskatchewan Viking. At this time, that acreage is only producing 1,000 BOEPD, and there has been no clear disclosure of the company's 1P or 2P reserves in that acreage.

Nonetheless, it is estimated that it holds up to 80 million barrels of contingent resources, indicating that there is considerable potential, and with Penn West focusing its exploration efforts on the acreage, it would seem reasonable to assume that the company will be able to boost its reserves and production. What investors should remember is that oil exploration is a costly and risky activity, and despite the considerable volume of contingent reserves, there is no guarantee that they will be commercially recoverable.

It is this risk that is weighing heavily on Penn West share price.

Final thoughts

Penn West is a difficult company to value. The company's history, coupled with its oil reserves and production now being a mere shell of what they were before the asset fire sale, are creating considerable uncertainty for investors.

When trying to calculate a fair value, there is a wide range depending on the methodology used, and this is reflective of the risk associated with Penn West. In this article, the indicative values determined show that Penn West is worth between $1.50 and $2.84 per share, depending on whether one is valuing its oil assets or its production. If we take the median of those two numbers, then Penn West's fair value is $2.17 per share, which represents potential upside of 23%.

However, based on the value of its production, coupled with rising oil prices, I am inclined to believe Penn West is worth between $2.20 and $2.84 per share, giving investors 24% and 60% upside. Nevertheless, for the reasons discussed, including the perceived degree of risk in the market and lack of proven developed reserves, along with a high share count, it will take some time for Penn West to realize this upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.