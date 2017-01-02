I Love The Story At Burlington Stores, But I Don't Like The Price

Burlington Stores has an intriguing growth opportunity: its margins are still well below peers Ross Stores and TJX Companies, its footprint can grow, and categories like home and beauty offer potential comp boosts.

I get why there's been enthusiasm for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) this year, at least until a recent decline along with retail sector weakness. Shares have doubled off early-year lows; but Burlington's YTD performance, particularly in its Q3, supports the increased optimism.

I'm just not sure if the performance supports quite that much optimism. As solid as Q3 comps looked - 3.7%, stacked on top of a 2.8% print last year - larger peers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) outperformed Burlington. Full-year guidance still looks impressive, particularly in the context of a relatively weak U.S. retail environment, but Burlington had an easy comp in Q1 and another in Q4.

Certainly, there's enough to dissuade a short at this point (my disclosed short position is just a near-term bear spread, held in a small account where I tinker with trading strategies). And with BURL priced at only a modest premium to both ROST and TJX, the argument comes down to whether the company's opportunities for further improvement merit that premium over what, without exaggeration, are two of the premier retailers in U.S. history. I'm simply not quite sold on that argument - but if BURL were to revert to trading at a discount to those peers, I might be more amenable.

Q3 Earnings

It was one of those quarters, Ike - literally every line of the P&L ended up favorable. - Marc Katz, Burlington CFO, in the Q&A of the Q3 conference call

I've been relatively skeptical of BURL for some time, but Q3 definitely swung my opinion. As Katz pointed out, the numbers were solid across the board. Comps were up 3.7%, and Burlington continues to drive positive traffic (eight out of the last nine quarters, per the Q3 call) - something nearly unheard of in US retail of late. Gross margin increased 140 bps to 41.2%, with the 10-Q citing both higher markups and fewer markdowns, with the latter coming as Burlington continues to improve turns.

SG&A decreased 40 bps, with Burlington leveraging occupancy, payroll, and marketing spend. Most of the offsetting pressure (again, according to the 10-Q) came from higher incentive compensation, which increased corporate costs 40 bps and added expense elsewhere. An improved tax rate (35% versus 37.7%) and a 5% reduction in share count year over year provided an EPS boost; but non-GAAP EPS still more than doubled year over year, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 33%.

The market took the report as very good news, sending shares up 16%, and support for that interpretation goes beyond the fundamentals. The quarter's strength came in a number of areas previously targeted by Burlington management. Baby Depot - about 3% of revenue - outperformed the average comp after long being a drag on same-store sales. As recently as Q1, the company was simply hoping for stabilization, with possible growth in FY17 (Burlington fiscal years end the following January), but the past two quarters have shown steady improvement. Burlington has long argued that home was an important source of growth going forward (in part because sales per square foot in that category are higher); penetration is up to 11%. Similar increases in penetration are occurring in beauty, and the ladies and misses businesses are working better than they have.

Overall, it was an impressive quarter, even for an investor who's been somewhat skeptical about BURL's mid- to long-term prospects. The only modestly negative news was in Q4 guidance: comps up 2.5-3.5% and adjusted EPS up less than 11% at the midpoint. The issue there, particularly in terms of same-store sales, is that the comparison is extremely easy: Burlington's comps in Q4 FY15 were just 0.1%. Some of that weakness was due to a warm winter; this season appears more normal, and the company is better prepared regardless. (Interestingly, coats are down to just 6% of revenue against 30%+ years ago, per the Q3 call.) It seems like Burlington - particularly with consumer confidence up coming out of the election, and given both the comparison and positioning going into the quarter - should be doing better than 3%+ growth.

But it's also starting to look like the company sandbags its guidance a bit, an assessment with which Citi analyst Paul Lejuez agreed post Q3. In the past eleven quarters, it has beat on EPS ten times (with one in-line) and revenue nine times (also with one in-line); basically, in nearly three years, the only "miss" was on sales in Q1 FY15, when Burlington failed to stock its stores properly over the Easter holiday. Better-than-expected performance explains some of that history, but it also appears like the company is managing expectations somewhat. Assuming Q4 comes in toward the higher end of guidance (and Street consensus actually is a penny above those figures), Q4 looks reasonably solid given more difficult margin comparisons. And that quarter would complete a very impressive year for Burlington.

Valuation

The question is price. Even after declining over the past few weeks amidst a sector-wide sell-off, BURL still trades for almost 27x the high end of its FY16 EPS guidance. The multiple is a bit over 23x FY17 EPS, assuming the targeted 16-18% growth mentioned by Katz on the Q3 call comes through. In a retail market, where even solid performers like American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are getting low-double digit multiples, that seems potentially aggressive.

But Burlington can close that valuation gap rather quickly - and it already has this year. EPS guidance has moved up about 17% from post-Q4 levels of $2.62-2.72; obviously, Burlington's multiple has expanded as well. On a peer basis, however, the multiple doesn't look that stretched:

BURL vs. Peers Stock EBITDA Margin EV/EBITDA P/E FY16 EPS Growth BURL 10.2% 12.3x 27.1x 35.5% ROST 16.9% 11.7x 23.5x 11.5% TJX 13.1% 11.3x 21.7x 4.2% Click to enlarge

Figures all based on midpoints of respective guidance

And that's even after BURL has significantly outperformed peers over the past year:

So the question looking forward really is: do you trust Burlington? Clearly, the company has more opportunity for earnings growth, in particular, going forward. Getting EBITDA margins in line with TJX - a 290 bps improvement - would add about $1.40 in EPS at FY16 revenue levels. Assuming that takes 3-4 years (with margins expanding at the same 70-80 bps pace seen this year), EPS rather easily can get to $6 from ~$3.15 in FY16, and that likely puts shares in the $120 range.

The problem is that even $120 by decade's end, discounted back at 8%, only puts fair value at about $88 - a modest upside from Friday's close of $84.75. And while Burlington has touted potential tailwinds from moving to lower-square footage locations, plus additional category penetration in home and beauty, that type of margin expansion is far from guaranteed, and the EPS benefits come in part from the company's leveraged balance sheet (both ROST and TJX have net cash heading into Q4). Burlington's comps have been solid, but not spectacular: its two-year stack is 6.2%, against 5.6% for Ross and 9.2% for TJX.

As solid as execution has been of late, it's hard not to believe the improvements aren't priced in to some extent. And there's a real question of what happens when some of the near-term low-hanging fruit is picked - which seems likely to be the case as early as 2H FY17, given category improvements. Burlington will near a ceiling in building out the home and beauty businesses; it seems unlikely to continue to accelerate turns (and decrease inventory) forever.

There are risks here as well. I'm still skeptical that the off-price channel as a whole will remain as protected from e-commerce as it's been. More aggressive inventory control at department stores, in particular, seems likely to make discount buying a bit more difficult, and indeed, the proportion of "pack and hold" inventory for the company has declined. Spruce Point Capital took aim at Burlington's accounting in an article in November; while I wasn't completely convinced by the piece, the hedge fund did raise some interesting points. For the most part, I thought Spruce Point's case rested in large part on changing disclosures and arguments from the pre-IPO and post-IPO periods; but it also seems that Burlington's sentiment actually has changed over the past few years. That's true most notably in terms of square footage, and the steadily increasing productivity of new stores as footprint decreases seems to imply that Burlington simply has altered its strategy - and successfully so. (The company now is trying to get out of larger square footage leases, though it's been less able to do so than it had hoped.) But the hedge fund did make a few interesting points, and relative to guidance and disclosures, it's not hard to get the sense that Street expectations, in particular, are being managed somewhat.

All told, the bull/bear case for BURL mimics the classic growth stock argument: momentum versus valuation, potential versus risk. And at $84, I'm not sure quite certain enough to jump in. Toward $75, a 20x forward multiple looks more attractive, and more generally, I'd still like to see a discount to TJX and ROST before getting too excited. There's a good story here, and Burlington has performed extremely well YTD and in Q3 in particular. But the market knows that now and seems to have priced the stock accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BURL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.