Biglari Holdings: Controversial, But Severely Undervalued

For every investor hoping to find the next Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) success story, there remains a real question if one would even be able to identify the company in its infancy if they saw it being formed. Biglari Holdings, Inc. (BH) remains a controversial investment opportunity that has taken on many familiar attributes of the greater "BH." Yet, there remains a cloudy haze over the investment that has suppressed the company's stock for the past half decade. At the core of the issue is the amount of trust investors must inherently place in a young 39-year old named Sardar Biglari.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company that is led by Founder, Chairman, and CEO Sardar Biglari. His approach and style have led him to be known as a perceived imitator of Warren Buffett. Indeed, apart from the shared initials with Berkshire Hathaway, Biglari Holdings operates as a holding company, invests in diversified array of industries, buys undervalued companies, limits correspondence to letters and SEC filings, maintains a relatively high share price, believes in a tight share structure, and supports a noticeably similar website to the legendary company.

In late 2008, Biglari came to the rescue of a failing restaurant chain found in Steak N' Shake. Following the salvation and ensuing prosperity of the company, the restaurant company was transformed into a holdings company named after Biglari that integrated his investments into a portfolio of wholly owned subsidiaries and investments.

Click to enlarge

(Image Source)

Today, Biglari Holdings principally operates out of two successful restaurant chains and an insurance company for commercial truckers. Acquiring the Maxim magazine publication, the holdings company is also undertaking a major recovery project aimed at stemming losses and reinvigorating profitability. Investments in The Lion Fund, L.P. (TLF1) and The Lion Fund II, L.P. (TLF2), both of which are managed by Biglari, also provide a bulk of the investment value found in the company. Through concentrated investments, these equity funds are primarily invested in a 20% stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) and company shares of Biglari Holdings.

Herein lies much of the controversy surrounding Biglari Holdings. Sardar Biglari is a well-compensated officer operating with free reign over the operations and investment portfolio of the company. Indeed, as the manager of TLF1 & TLF2, he effectively controls over 50% of the company's voting power along with his full control over the allocation and distribution of capital. The company is undoubtedly unconventional in terms of its approach, and this is stated as much in the Chairman's latest letter:

"We readily acknowledge that the ethos and entrepreneurial style of Biglari Holdings are not for everyone. In a world filled with hyper-orthodoxy, Biglari Holdings represents an oasis of unconventionality. We follow our own individualistic ideas and ideals rather than find refuge in superficial conventions and conformity. Consequently, we seek owners to join our journey who find our policies agreeable and who intend to be invested for decades to come."

However, this is where the negative vibe must come to an end in light of a historical record of extreme outperformance. Although not fully reflected in the movements of the company's stock price, Sardar Biglari has single-handedly maintained a lengthy record of identifying value, turning around companies, and fighting to gain control of investments that have not lived up to their potential. Although now three years old, I highly recommend prospective investors to consider reading the 8-part article series written by Dana Kuhn on Sardar Biglari. The first of these articles can be found here.

Biglari's compensation, although controversial for a public company, is also not too atypical from that found in private equity. Indeed, he is also willingly entered into an arrangement that places investors of Biglari Holdings before his personal interests. The CEO earns a $900,000 salary along with an incentive bonus. According to his incentive agreement for the operating companies, he may earn up to $10 million based on a 25% take beyond a 6% gain in a given year.

The same arrangement is applicable for the management of the investment funds minus the $10 million cap. In both cases, the incentives are hindered by a high-water mark that prevents excessive pay in case of investment volatility. As such, much of the anxieties behind the CEO's compensation are actually alleviated by these conditions which align both Biglari's personal interests with the company's and places shareholders in the front seat.

Click to enlarge

(Image Source)

Biglari has been quite successful since taking over the company. Shown above is a look at the growth in cash and investments since Biglari took the helm to rescue Steak N' Shake. As noted, total investments were a mere $6.9 million in 2008, but by the end of 2015, the company had increased that value to $815 million. Although some of this is correlated to a meaningful increase in liabilities, a look at the company's book value paints a similar picture. Recall that a company's book value backs out the impact of rising liabilities.

However, the complexity of the company is compounded by the fact that TLF1 and TLF2 have also been buying up shares in company stock. Essentially, this has served as share buybacks and its buyback cost is accounted for as treasury stock, while negatively affecting book value. However, because these shares are not retired, the company's outstanding share count does not change. As a result, neither does the company's market capitalization.

Because of these purchases of common stock in Biglari Holdings, the company's effective share count is not the 2.067 million shares currently outstanding. Instead, a more accurate figure is the 1.206 million shares that are effectively available as of September 2016. This places an effective market capitalization of $570 million on Biglari Holdings based on the last share price of $473.20 as of December 30.

Click to enlarge

(Image Source)

Unfortunately, the complexity behind this effective share count masks many of the "per share" metrics commonly used by investors. Likewise, without this knowledge, it also gives the impression of a sudden drop in book value without a corresponding impact to the company's market value. In reality, the company's value has consistently been growing for years. While the question of why these shares were not retired is up for debate, one benefit is that the shares could again be more rapidly deployed in the future if the need arises for additional liquidity.

A quick look at the company today can be summarized by the following graphic taken from the 2015 Letter from the Chairman. What is key here is the earnings generation of the company's operations. Each of these subsidiaries has improved over the past year. While The Lion Fund is subject to volatility, by and large it too has grown well over the past decade. In December 2015, total assets of TLF1 (60.9% owned by BH) was $166 million, while total assets of TLF2 (93.5% owned by BH) was $819 million. By September 2016, total assets had grown to $204 million in TLF1 (now 64.9% owned by BH) and $917 million in TLF2 (now 95.2% owned by BH).

(Image Source)

As previously noted, Maxim remains the only subsidiary currently experiencing losses as an attempt is now being made to turn the company around. While the result is far from certain, it was noted in the Q3 2016 report that management expects for Maxim to become profitable towards the end of Q4 2016. Losses attributed to Maxim before income taxes was $2.8 million in Q3 2016 and $9.6 million for the first nine months of 2016.

By and far, the company's most important subsidiary remains Steak n' Shake. Steak n' Shake is an American casual restaurant founded over 80 years ago and is primarily located in the Midwestern and Southern United States. The chain is well known for its hamburgers, and contrary to its name does not serve steak. One of Biglari's greatest feats in rejuvenating the company was in limiting the expansion of the chain in order to focus on improving same-store sales. His focus on the customer experience and keeping prices low helped to provide an immediate impact after he took over the company.

Click to enlarge

(Image Source)

As shown in the graphic above, Steak n' Shake has dramatically improved its store performance resulting in improved metrics despite limiting the number of company stores over the past decade. Indeed, it was because the number of stores were restricted that greater performance was achieved. In the mean time, Biglari has now begun to develop a franchise program which enables a higher margin operation without the additional capital expenditures that could weigh down the parent company. As a result, Steak n' Shake is now expected to grow considerably over the coming years and should continue to provide an improving bottom line benefit to Biglari Holdings.

Although currently providing a minimal benefit to the company's overall earnings, First Guard also provides a meaningful contribution. Although coming off of a smaller base, the insurance company dramatically improved its underwriting profit from 2014 to 2015. While the objective here remains the continuous cash flow derived from a disciplined approach, such growth remains another welcome sign of Biglari's ability to incorporate formidable companies. Since its founding in 1997, First Guard has achieved an underwriting profit every year. Because of its incorporation into the holdings company, the insurer also gains access to deeper financial strength that can further improve its operations.

Final Thoughts

Biglari Holdings remains a speculative long-term investment for committed owners that are willing to do additional due diligence. These investors must also be accepting of an unconventional management style that is defined by a well-compensated CEO who has no problem building up his own name in the process. The same CEO has an iron grip on the company's voting power and has committed meaningful amounts of capital in the past to concentrated investments. These very risks have attributed the company with a discount that is likely to be caused by the CEO himself.

Nevertheless, investors must also recognize the savvy entrepreneurial approach that Biglari has brought to the company. The very discount he has likely caused has also served in the company's interest. It enabled TLF the ability to rapidly buy up many of shares in Biglari Holdings in recent years. Much of this has gone unnoticed, as the company's market capitalization has not effectively changed since these shares were bought and retained under TLF. Investors must also acknowledge that for almost two decades now, Biglari has performed a wide array of impressive investment feats that have resulted in improved business operations and impressive shareholder returns. His continuation through Biglari Holdings Inc. now allows for everyday investors to partake in his investment analysis and willingness to fight for an optimal outcome.

Yet for investors who merely look at Biglari Holdings for its operating portfolio, the company's current subsidiaries offer an impressive track record that is only likely to improve with time. Steak n' Shake is just now beginning to expand internationally and is doing so under a franchise program that offers high margin returns for limited capital expenditures. Investors should bear in mind that the company's combined restaurant operations contributed an impressive $209.4 million in revenue over the last quarter alone.

Through TLF, the company's meaningful stake in Cracker Barrel also provides some additional stability. It is worth noting that the market value of these investment partnerships was $462.9 million as of September 2016 when one excludes the shares of company stock. Considering the company's effective market capitalization of $570 million, it also becomes increasingly clear that Biglari Holdings remains an undervalued company in the present as long as investors are willing to endorse the unconventional management style of Sardar Biglari.