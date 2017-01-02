Williams Partners: Atlantic Sunrise Clears Another Hurdle, But Delay Risks Remain

While a major regulatory milestone has now been passed, the Constitution precedent shows that hurdles at the State and local levels can be more challenging.

Important Note: This article is not an investment recommendation and should not be relied upon when making investment decisions - investors should conduct their own comprehensive research. Please read the disclaimer at the end of this article.

The final Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project was issued on December 30. Today's announcement is a modest positive for Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), as the news was mostly anticipated, in my opinion (Cabot's stock moved ~3% higher on the news, during a difficult trading session for gas producer stocks).

The announcement highlights Atlantic Sunrise being a pivotal element (and uncertainty) for Cabot's investment thesis, as investors will increasingly focus on the company's business profile in 2018. If the project succeeds in clearing regulatory obstacles at the State and local level, Cabot would see not only a massive increase in its produced volumes, but also enjoy significantly wider margins on the volumes transported on Atlantic Sunrise. With 850 MMcf/d of firm capacity, Atlantic Sunrise is by far the largest building block in Cabot's plan to grow its gross Marcellus production from ~2.0 Bcf/d at the end of 2016 to ~3.5 Bcf at the end of 2018. If Atlantic Sunrise succeeds, it would account for roughly one-quarter of the company's total volumes and account for an even larger portion of the company's gross margin.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Cabot Oil & Gas, Nov 2016)

Atlantic Sunrise

As a reminder, Atlantic Sunrise is a major takeaway project designed to connect the Marcellus area with premium demand markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. The project is mostly a greenfield pipeline, but also includes, for a portion of the route, an expansion along existing Williams Partners' Transco mainline rights of way. The project's construction is being managed by Williams Partners . Cabot Oil & Gas is the anchor shipper with 0.85 Bcf/d firm capacity of the pipeline's proposed initial 1.7 Bcf/d total capacity.

(Source: Williams Companies)

The project will consist of compression and looping of the Transco Leidy Line in Pennsylvania along with a greenfield pipeline, referred to as the Central Penn Line, connecting the northeastern Marcellus producing region to the Transco mainline near Station 195 in southeastern Pennsylvania. Facilities will be added or modified to allow gas to flow bi-directionally.

The current project design includes ~183 miles of new greenfield pipe (Central Penn North & Central Penn South), two pipeline loops totaling about 12 miles (Chapman Loop, Unity Loop), 2.5 miles of existing pipeline replacement, two new compressor facilities in Pennsylvania, and other facility additions or modifications in five states (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina).

The project's cost is estimated at $3 billion (Williams Partners' net investment is expected to be approximately $1.9 billion).

Implications

Today's announcement is obviously important, as it provides certainty with regard to a major milestone in the regulatory process. I would argue, however, that the announcement was "anticipated news." As a reminder, in October, the FERC modified its environmental review schedule and established December 30, 2016 as the date for its issuance of the final EIS. An upset was unlikely, in my opinion, but an element of "black swan" risk for the stock existed.

The issuance of the final EIS is a key element of the FERC review process that normally should lead to FERC's final decision within few months. However, the approval by the FERC is not the only category of permits that will be required for the project to go ahead. Constitution provides a highly relevant precedent in this regard. As a reminder, Constitution did receive final approval from the FERC but the process came to an impasse at the State level several months later. Opposition to Atlantic Sunrise in Pennsylvania is unlikely to be as severe as it proved to be to Constitution in New York State. That said, the success of developing a greenfield project of this magnitude is never a slam dunk. Environmental opposition and NIMBY issues should not be underestimated.

Delays in receipt by Atlantic Sunrise of certain non-FERC permits required to commence construction have been reported by Williams previously (it is important to mention that construction must occur within certain required environmental windows).

Despite the delays incurred to date, Williams Partners has indicated that a portion of the Atlantic Sunrise - the expansion project along Transco's mainline - could come in service already during the second half of 2017. Atlantic Sunrise certainly has an advantage as it relates to this part of the project. Williams Partners has an opportunity to begin providing service on this segment prior to completing the full project, in advance of putting the greenfield portion of the pipeline into service. Cabot, however, critically depends on the Central Penn North greenfield pipeline segment - from Susquehanna County to the Transco existing rights of way corridor - to be able to use Atlantic Sunrise to transport its volumes out of basin.

Assuming continued progress in receiving the remaining regulatory approvals, Williams Partners anticipates beginning construction on the expansion portion of the project in mid-2017. Once completed, the segment would create a delivery path from the northern part of the Transco system into its southeast markets. Williams targets to complete the expansion in 2017, to be ready to ship natural gas volumes during the 2017-2018 heating season.

Cabot Announces A Sale and Purchase Agreeement

In conjunction with announcing the issuance of the final EIA for Atlantic Sunrise, Cabot disclosed an additional three-year 150,000 MMBtu per day natural gas sale and purchase agreement related to Cabot's 850,000 MMBtu per day of transportation capacity on Atlantic Sunrise with an undisclosed party. Under the agreement, sales will commence once the Atlantic Sunrise project is in full service and is priced off a Gulf Coast benchmark.

The Atlantic Sunrise project capacity subscribed to by Cabot or other shippers is now utilized to approximately 1 Bcf per day under firm sales agreements. Given that the full in-service is still quite remote, the already announced sale and purchase agreements indicate high demand for Atlantic Sunrise capacity. However, capacity utilization for this project is the least of the concerns.

For in-depth analysis of energy industry and oil and natural gas fundamentals and market trends, please consider subscribing to Zeits OIL ANALYTICS.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.