Black Hills Corp.: Initiate Coverage With Buy Rating, Unique Play On Gas Deregulation With Solid Dividend Growth Ahead

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Strong dividend yield, stable cash flows from diversified business segments, and a free call option on the recovery of the oil and gas sector with potential deregulation under a Trump administration. Initiating coverage with a BUY rating and $68 price target.

52-Week Range $40.82 - 64.58 Total Debt (million) $3.3 billion Shares Outstanding 53.2 million Total Debt/Equity 190.77% Insider/Institutional 1.3% / 78.4% ROE (TTM) 3.1% Public Float 52.6 million Book Value/Share $30.21 Market Capitalization $3.1 billion Daily Volume (90 day avg) 371,867 Click to enlarge

FYE DEC 2015A 2016E 2017E EPS($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $1.07A $0.77A $0.81E Q2 Jun (0.94)A 0.01A 0.01E Q3 Sep (0.22)A 0.26A 0.27E Q4 Dec (0.31)A 1.67E 1.76E Year* $(0.71)A $2.71E $2.86E P/E Ratio N/A 21.6x 20.5x Change 481% 5.5% Click to enlarge

FYE DEC 2015A 2016E 2016E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $ 442.0A $450.0A $472.5E Q2 Jun 272.3A 325.4A 341.7E Q3 Sep 272.1A 333.8A 350.5E Q4 Dec 318.3A 260.6E 273.6E Year $1,304.6A $1,369.8E $1,438.3E Change 5.0% 5.0% Click to enlarge

Investment Thesis

BKH emphasizes on the utility business that has a diverse geography and fuel mix, combined with a conservative approach to the non-regulated energy operation, reducing overall risk and increasing the ability for profitable growth and shareholder value. BKH is a vertically-integrated electric utility. It invests in and operates efficient power generation resources to cost effectively transmit and distribute electricity to customers at reasonable rates and earn competitive returns for investors. BKH relies on rate-base generation assets offering the advantage of more stable, less expensive customer rates. The generating assets are included in the utility rate base and reviewed and approved by government authorities. BKH is submitting applications in 2017 seeking approval for Cost of Service Gas Program designed to provide natural gas price stability for utility customers, while providing increased earnings opportunities for shareholders.

Company Description

Black Hills Corp. is a vertically-integrated energy company. It operates in utilities group comprised of regulated electric utilities and regulated gas utilities, and non-regulated energy group comprised of power generation, coal mining and oil and gas.

BKH is transitioning the oil and gas business toward supporting the Cost of Service Gas Program, while maintaining the upside value optionality of the Piceance Basin.

The acquisition of SourceGas, and smaller utility systems in Kansas, Iowa and Wyoming over the past several years easily integrates into operations because of a scalable platform which adds to shareholder value. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a price target of $68.00.

Overview

Black Hills Corporation, through a variety of subsidiaries, is a growth-oriented, vertically-integrated energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota. BKH operates in the US with two major business groups: Utilities and Non-regulated Energy. The Utilities Group is comprised of regulated Electric Utilities and regulated Gas Utilities segments. The Non-regulated Energy Group is comprised of Power Generation, Coal Mining and Oil and Gas segments. While this business group is not generally subject to the regulations applied to local utilities, it is still required to comply with all state and federal regulations.

The Electric Utilities segment distributes electricity to 207,200 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana and also distributes natural gas to 44,200 gas utility customers of Cheyenne Light in Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment serves 547,300 natural gas utility customers in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. The Electric Utilities own 841 MW of generation and 8,703 miles of electric distribution lines, and the Gas Utilities own 19,494 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The Utilities Group generated net income of $117 million for FY15, and had total assets of $3.7 billion at December 31, 2015.

The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy to utilities, including their own. The Coal Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine near in Wyoming, and sells the coal primarily to electric generation facilities, including their own. The Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. The Non-regulated Energy Group generated net loss of $135 million for FY15, and had total assets of $0.3 billion at December 31, 2015.

Black Hills Corporation Areas Source: Company Reports

Investment Thesis

BKH's focus is to expand business by constructing additional rate base assets to serve utility customers and expand non-regulated energy products and services to wholesale customers. Emphasis on the utility business with diverse geography and fuel mix, combined with a conservative approach to the non-regulated energy operation, reduces the overall risk and increases the ability for profitable growth and increase shareholder value.

BKH is a vertically-integrated electric utility. It invests in and operates efficient power generation resources to cost effectively transmit and distribute electricity to customers at reasonable rates and earn competitive returns for investors. BKH's competitive power production strategy focuses on low cost construction and operation of generating facilities. Access to its own coal and third-party natural gas reserves allows BKH to be competitive as a power generator. Low fuel costs, efficiency in converting fuel into energy, low per unit operation and maintenance costs and high levels of plant availability results in low production costs. BKH leverages coal-fired generating capacity as a low cost producer by eliminating the fuel transportation costs which represent the largest component of the delivered cost of coal for other utilities. In addition, BKH operates its plants with high levels of availability, compared to industry benchmarks.

Rate-base generation assets offer the advantage of more stable, predictable, and less expensive customer rates than if the power was purchased from the open market through wholesale contracts that are re-priced over time because the generating assets are included in the utility rate base and reviewed and approved by government authorities. The lower risk profile of rate based generation assets also enhance credit ratings which lowers the cost of capital.

Providing power at reasonable rates to customers was demonstrated with the successful request to secure the construction financing riders in both Wyoming and South Dakota during the construction of Cheyenne Prairie, a 132 MW natural gas-fired generating facility, and in Colorado with the construction of a 40 MW natural gas-fired combustion turbine. These riders reduce the total cost of the plant ultimately passed along to customers while construction of these plants accommodate growth and replace plants that were closed prematurely due to environmental regulations.

The energy and utility industries face uncertainty, as well as opportunities, related to the potential impact of legislation and regulation intended to reduce GHG emissions and increase the use of renewable and alternative energy sources. These mandates will most likely increase prices for electricity and natural gas for utility customers. As a result, BKH has been proactively incorporating renewable energy into the resource supply, while seeking to minimize the magnitude and frequency of rate increases for utility customers.

The Busch Ranch Wind site, a 29 MW wind farm project, was completed in 4Q12, as part of a plan to meet Colorado's Renewable Energy Standard and has since expanded with the $109 million, 60 MW Peak View Wind Project expected to be completed by the end of 4Q16. In states such as South Dakota and Wyoming that have no legislative mandate on the use of renewable energy, BKH has proactively integrated renewable energy into the generation supply based upon the expectation that there will be mandatory renewable energy standards in the future. BKH has purchased a total of 60 MW of energy from wind farms located near Cheyenne, Wyoming, for use at the Black Hills Power and Cheyenne Light subsidiaries.

To further enhance the vertically-integrated utility business model, BKH is also considering submitting applications in 2017 with respective state utility regulators seeking approval for a Cost of Service Gas Program in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The Cost of Service Gas Program is designed to provide natural gas price stability for utility customers, while providing increased earnings opportunities for shareholders. If approved, BKH earns a return on acquired natural gas wells/reserves while getting recovery of all costs. BKH has a competitive advantage related to a Cost of Service Gas Program in that its existing non-regulated oil and gas subsidiary could assist in drilling/acquiring and operating the gas reserves required to meet the needs of its electric and gas utilities and also provide this service to other utilities as well.

BKH's strategy has been to transition the oil and gas business toward supporting the Cost of Service Gas Program, while maintaining the upside value optionality of the Piceance Basin and other assets. The oil and gas strategy for the last several years has been to prove up the large shale gas resource potential of the southern Piceance Basin asset, while improving drilling and completion practices for the Mancos. BKH have drilled 17 wells and completed 13, with production meeting or exceeding expectations on the completed wells. Drilling and completion costs are trending down as the focus is on efficiencies and cost reductions. BKH is assessing the Piceance wells to determine their potential fit for a Cost of Service Gas Program. Oil and gas is rationalizing its asset base. In the current price environment, BKH has reduced future capital expenditures and staffing to improve financial performance.

BKH has been a provider of reliable utility services for over 130 years which contributes to the stability of long-term cash flows, earnings and dividend policy. The long history of accomplishment supports efforts to expand utility operations into other markets. The purchase of large utility properties, such as recent acquisition of SourceGas, and smaller utility systems in Kansas, Iowa and Wyoming over the past several years have easily been integrated into operations because of a scalable platform which adds to shareholder value.

BKH also continues to be a primary provider of electricity to wholesale utility customers who need capacity in order to reliably serve their customers. By providing capacity under long-term contracts, BKH is able to earn more stable revenues and greater returns over the long term than they could by selling energy in more volatile spot markets. In addition, relationships that have been established with wholesale power customers have developed into joint ventures in two power plants, Wygen I and Wygen III.

Outlook

BKH is a utility with regulated natural gas and electricity assets and non-regulated assets where it mines coal, generates electricity with coal, and explores for oil and natural gas. We expect BKH to generate much of its earnings growth through expansion of the regulated utilities and supporting operations, all of which allow for pass-through of commodity and purchased power costs and many feature riders or recovery mechanisms that enhance timely recovery of expenses and invested capital. The diversity by regulated jurisdiction further enhances the predictability of cash flows and minimizes the effects of exogenous factors.

Much of the anticipated improvement in the company's business risk profile is from the acquisition of SourceGas. We believe the SourceGas Acquisition is strategic and accretive that should deliver earnings growth and shareholder value. By leveraging core competencies and regional expertise, by expanding the business in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and Arkansas, we expect improved operating efficiencies and add to the scale of the regulated utility business. The SourceGas Acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share beginning in 2017 and support earnings growth. The acquisition of SourceGas is also expected to support additional dividend growth at a sustainable payout ratio. In 2016, dividends increased for the 47th consecutive year and BKH have paid dividends continuously since 1942.

BKH's unregrulated business segments of Power Generation, Coal Mining, and Oil & Gas is more of a wild card. The unregulated business has cash-generating segments and high-growth segments, a way for investors to receive stable cash flow and share value growth. The Power Generation and Coal Mining segments provide ample cash flow for the company to reinvest for further growth and return to shareholders as dividends. The Oil & Gas segment, however, has suffered as a result low oil and gas prices. It is this segment that essentially gives the shares a free call option. It is this segment that is subject to the volatility seen in the larger oil and gas industry, but can viewed as a positive as this industry continues to recover in 2017.

Thus, BKH has a number of aspects that investors will find favorable. A strong dividend yield, excellent stable cash flows from diversified business segments, and a free call option on the recovery of the oil and gas sector with potential deregulation under the Trump administration make BKH an excellent investment.

Valuation

BKH's growth has been in its regulated utility business. In FY09, the regulated utility business generated $126.2 million in operating income versus $19.9 million for non-regulated. In FY15, the regulated businesses generated $222.4 million vs. $39.3 million for non-regulated. At no time over those 5 years has the non-regulated segment generated over $45 million in operating income while operating EPS over the same time frame increased from $1.38 to $2.98.

The last five-year period returns are based upon the capital budget, the proposed acquisition, operating earnings, and customer growth. The oil and gas industry downturn has not slowed customer growth, usage growth, cash flow, and earnings growth. The key basics look to be in place for this growth to continue. Therefore, the company should continue to grow earnings in the 7 to 10% range for the foreseeable future. Management forecasts an operating EPS of $3.00 to $3.10 for FY16, and $3.45 to $3.65 for FY17. When combined with a near 4% dividend, the total return from an investment at the current price $61.80 implies an attractive 11 to 14%. The FY17 forward P/E ratio is approximately 16X without the oil and gas writedowns, making it an attractive price to pay for these returns. Using a peer P/E multiple of 19X, based on the FY17 EPS estimate, we derive a valuation of $67.45.

In our discounted cash flow approach, we model revenue growth to be 5.6% and 7.6% in FY16 and FY17, respectively. With a WACC of 6.56% and an assumed terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 13X, we calculate an implied share price of $69.61. Applying a 50/50 blend to our P/E and DCF analysis results in a price target of $68.49, rounded to $68.00. We are initiating BKH as a BUY based on valuation and potential upside from a recovery in the oil and gas sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.