Natural Gas: A Big Draw And An Arctic Blast Coming - Why Is The Price Falling?

However, the market was busy re-establishing balance after a sharp but short-lived spike, which, in my interpretation, was in great part liquidity-driven.

Natural gas price dynamics during the Thursday trading session this week offers an interesting case study for readers interested in natural gas with regard to what matters and what doesn't in the natural gas world. The conclusion may be trivial, but is probably worth re-iterating: journalists often have superb access to the public eye, but have no say as it comes to price formation; traders with large amounts of capital, on the other hand, rule the game, while typically being completely invisible to the public eye. I would argue, the irrelevance and relevance, respectively, are in most cases merited.

At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the EIA reported a 237 Bcf draw from Lower 48 underground storage. The data point covers the week ended December 23, 2016. I do not follow other analysts' work, but I am being told that the draw exceeded the "consensus" by 5-15 Bcf, depending on the specific source used.

The EIA report came on the heels of several sequential "colder" model revisions by "major" climate models, including the highly visible NOAA model (below is just one example of many frigid-looking maps that were rolling out one after another earlier this week).

Click to enlarge

Technicians were also notably active this holiday week, offering multiple opinions about natural gas price "breaking technical resistance levels" (concepts that I have to leave to technicians to explain).

I recommend listening carefully to the following two short clips to get a taste of what "journalists' take" on the situation sounded like going into the number.

So how did natural gas price react to the EIA report? A picture is better than a thousand words. The price knee-jerked immediately following the release, but the spike lasted for just quarter-hour. Thereafter, the market got back to what appeared to be its core "agenda" for the trading session: fading the previous day's rally.

Click to enlarge

So what exactly happened in the natural gas market the day earlier? I offered a detailed scenario to explain the dynamic in my Wednesday note. The idea is quite simple. Imagine a dealer who has (or wants) to liquidate an open short interest position in an expiring contract and does so essentially at any cost. Given that other market participants are not allowed to (or prefer not to) step in to assume such short position - the contract is expiring - the price of the contract can run up rapidly. The Month 2 and Month 3 contracts, while perfectly liquid, follow the lead, as a wide price gap between two consecutive contracts in this specific situation cannot be justified economically. As the arbitrage gap cannot be closed via shorting the expiring contract, market participants are forced to bid up the longer-dated contracts. In other words, a tiny amount of capital deployed in a highly illiquid market can potentially move a much larger, perfectly liquid market, as the two markets are effectively linked.

To provide specific figures, the estimated trading volume in the NYMEX Jan. '17 natural gas contract on Wednesday (which was the expiration day) was ~17,000 contracts, whereas the trading volume in the Feb. '17 contract was ~156,000 contracts. The volume traded in the Jan. '17 contract during the last hour of Wednesday's trading session, when the lion's share of the spike occurred, was obviously much smaller than 17k contracts. Most importantly, some traders' determination to exit positions at the end of the trading session appeared quite vigorous.

While this is just a scenario, it does provide an explanation of the setting for the natural gas trading session on Thursday.

However, it says nothing with regard to the market's apparent complete indifference to the seemingly impressive storage report by the EIA.

The explanation that I would offer is again simple: the EIA report contained no surprise for those market participants that actually matter. I will quote an exchange that Jmani and I had in a comments thread early on Thursday morning prior to the EIA storage report:

Jmani, 29 Dec 2016, 06:53 AM: Draw of 235-240 Bcf range is bullish [Jmani refers to my model estimate mentioned the article]. Market is expecting 222 according to investing.com… Richard Zeits, 29 Dec 2016, 07:37 AM: I am not sure the term "bullish" really applies here. First, the degree of precision of any model (certainly mine) is typically not high enough to distinguish between, let's say, 235 Bcf forecast and 225 Bcf actual as being a detectable "surprise." Second, I am in a school of thought (which I have discussed with my subscribers on hundred occasions) that the EIA weekly storage data point in most cases has little importance for big NG traders who have the greatest price-setting power…

My point is that the so called "consensus" is a data point that has no meaningful architecture behind it. The "consensus" is typically an average of a large number of publicly available estimates, with no account given to their quality or underpinning method, technology or expected estimation error. While the EIA report may appear to be a surprise relative to the "consensus," it is not necessarily a surprise to better equipped traders.

So could one anticipate the market dynamics during the trading session on Thursday?

In my view, trying to predict what natural gas prices will do in the next hour is an exercise almost unbeatable in its futility. However, the intuition that there was nothing exciting about the "journalists' buzz" - the forthcoming storage report and Arctic cold weather during the first decade of January - proved largely correct. Both news sets were, with very high likelihood, already fully discounted in the price.

On the other hand, as I warned in my Wednesday note, the big move during a half-hour period on an expiration day was an unusual deviation from the norm, possibly unsustainable, and was worth focusing on closely going into Thursday.

So what is driving the weakness in today's (Friday, Dec. 30) trading session? Well, in natural gas, every day is a new day. Some of the previously very impressive "strongly below" weather forecasts for the first decade of January just turned quite a bit warmer. (I should note, there are many models that traders rely upon in their work. Those models evolve continuously.)

An in-depth discussion of natural gas structural fundamentals is available to Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscribers on a regular basis.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.