Coach: So Bad It's Good? (This Profit Machine Is Likely To Surprise In 2017)

When investing for outsized returns, an investor needs to be a contrarian to achieve such returns. There are few companies that are as out of favor as Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH). This is not to say that COH is alone in being out of favor, especially amongst retail stocks. COH's shares rose into the low $40s earlier in 2016 as investors hoped a recovery was firmly in place, but such shares sank along with other retail stocks as year-end 2016 doubts emerged. With investors expressing such doubt in COH, we ask the question "Are COH shares so badly out of favor that they are a good investment?" We say yes. COH's recent performance shows signs of a turnaround, which supports our confidence in the company's shares. Another reason we see value in the company's shares is the recent surge in COH's struggling competitor Kate Spade's (NYSE:KATE) shares when news leaked that investors are pushing KATE to put itself up for sale. Such surge in KATE's shares tells us that COH's shares are currently undervalued when considering COH's outsized and well-covered dividend, the company's better performance relative to KATE and its ongoing and successful turnaround. In COH's most recent quarterly earnings, the company recorded positive revenue growth and significant operating margin expansion despite adverse handbag and retail traffic circumstances.

Recent quarterly results support the idea that COH's plans to elevate its brand, strategically balance distribution channels, and increase profitability are meeting the company's goals. Fiscal first-quarter 2017 revenue increased 1 percent from the year-ago quarter due to strength in most key markets and distribution channels. While the company's North American department stores revenue decreased about 30 percent on both a point-of-sale and net sales basis, this is due to its decision to rationalize department store distribution and decrease promotional events to elevate the COH brand. In fiscal first quarter 2017, COH closed about 120 of its planned 250 location closures for the year. In addition to COH selling less product through struggling department stores, the company is also redesigning and upgrading its own stores and digital operations in a methodical manner. The company is also continuing its upgrade of the quality and appearance of its handbags and accessories. As COH has upgraded its products, its customers have shown a willingness to pay for such upgrades as products priced at more than $400 accounted for 40 percent of Coach's sales in its fiscal fourth quarter 2016, an increase from 30 percent a year earlier. While COH's transformation strategy has begun to show positive results, investors have continued to focus on the negatives surrounding the retail industry and have shunned the company's shares. With this said, however, the media (including the financial media) have noticed COH's resurgent results emanating from its transformation plan.

One article highlighting COH's initial successes from its rebranding efforts is the Financial Times article entitled "How Coach Got its Roar Back." (Subscription required to view linked article) Such article highlights much of what we already knew about the results from COH's turnaround efforts. We highlight a few key statements in such article that state how COH's rebranding efforts are setting the groundwork for the company to reignite and drive revenue/earnings growth over the long term. COH acknowledged that its brand was too closely associated with "the mid-market, mall Mom shoppers of suburban America" just a few years ago. To transform the company to growth, COH initiated its effort to streamline the company's infrastructure by closing underperforming stores, re-evaluating its wholesale distribution, realigning its inventory and re-examining its pricing strategies. The company also sought to elevate its brand's status. COH's structural and branding efforts allowed it to return to revenue growth earlier in 2016 after three years of revenue declines. Much of COH's transformational success is a result of the company's creative director Stuart Vevers, who has taken his experience in the luxury retail products space to design and offer "hit" products based upon his affection for American culture. The company characterizes many of the new product offerings under Mr. Vevers as "modern luxury" instead of the "affordable luxury" category it pioneered.

Mr. Vevers' idea for rebranding COH products is to reference American style while also focusing on the concept of what luxury will to mean the next generation of the company's customers. As noted above, COH is moving its price point for many of its handbags higher and as of late 2016, bags priced at $400 and more represented about 50 per cent of total handbag sales in their North American retail stores. In addition, to elevating the price point of many of the company's handbags, it is also introducing and growing new product categories. The company is also focused on growing its non-handbag businesses even faster that its handbag business. The company, which bought back its footwear license, aims to grow and develop its footwear business through its Stuart Weitzman and COH brands. Further, the company plans to expand and grow its outerwear offerings. COH is not only focused on rebranding and expanding its product offerings, but is also aiming to achieve a balanced revenue profile by seeking increased growth in Europe as well as in developing markets; the Middle East, India, South America and Russia. Finally, the company seeks to avoid being overly dependent on a single brand in its product portfolio.

Since 2013, COH has also been carrying out its strategic plan to streamline its North American operations. Such streamlining has involved its closing of multiple stores to rationalize the business to focus on its strongest markets. In addition, the company decreased its sale events for its products to move its customers away from expecting sales on COH products on a regular basis. Also, as noted above, the company has focused on increasing the percentage of its sales that are for $400 products or more. As we acknowledged in our previous articles on COH, these transformative steps alone would cost the company sales in the North American market in the near term, but were designed to strengthen its brand in the intermediate and long term. Such transformative steps are now working as the company moves past decreasing revenues and profits towards increased revenue and growth in fiscal year 2017. In particular, COH expects a low-to-mid single digits revenue increase in fiscal 2017, including a favorable impact of 100 to 150 basis points from foreign currency effects. The company also anticipates double-digit growth in both net income and earnings per share for the fiscal year. We believe current COH shareholders should hold onto their shares. We also believe potential investors should consider purchasing COH shares on any overall market weakness and reinvest the about 3.90 percent dividend, as the company's transformative efforts are likely to continue to show more positive results.

We would not be surprised if COH's shares rallied into and after its next earnings report. When negativity hovers over a sector (retail) and the companies within it , any signal to investors that market and company conditions are not "as bad" as expected typically sends shares of such company higher into and after the announcement of earnings. As noted above, COH's efforts to reinvigorate its signature women's handbag business has shown positive results. The company has also launched multiple menswear collections to take advantage of the growing market for more upscale menswear clothing and accessories. Further, the company continues its effort to diversify its revenue/earnings across multiple product lines, men's/women's offerings and global geographic markets. COH's efforts to diversify where it obtains its revenue/earnings will allow the company to better withstand changing trends and adverse individual market conditions. The company's Chinese and European markets also continue to show growth.

Despite a difficult retail environment, volatility in tourist spending and adverse macroeconomic conditions, COH recorded better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings. The company also recorded its second consecutive quarter of positive comparable-store sales at its North American business. The company's international business also continues to show strong growth. As COH continues its brand transformation, it will continue to design and open its modern luxury concept stores in its important markets. The company's acquisition of Stuart Weitzman has been accretive to its results and is likely not its last acquisition to support its strategy to become a multi-brand company. The financial media has even mentioned COH as a potential acquirer of KATE. The current price-to-earnings ratio for COH is 20.35. The forward price-to-earnings ratio is 16.35 based on the earnings estimates of $2.14 for the 2017 fiscal year and 14.60 based on the earnings estimates of $2.40 for the 2018 fiscal year. We see COH's shares as trading at a value-oriented price now, especially considering such shares sport an almost 4 percent dividend.

The mere mention of a possible buyout of COH competitor KATE, sent KATE's shares higher by about 20 percent in a couple days. The surge in KATE's shares, tells us that COH's shares are undervalued given COH is outperforming KATE. Despite our belief that COH shares remain undervalued, investors should consider COH shares because COH is a highly profitable company with an iconic brand that operates in a highly profitable business. Investors should also consider that COH has taken the necessary and costly steps to revitalize its brand for the long-term health of the company. We continue to believe COH shareholders will be rewarded with above-average returns over the intermediate and long term, including an about 3.90 percent dividend and share price appreciation.

