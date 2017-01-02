Natural Gas: Are Hedge Funds Going Unhedged?

While it may still be too early to worry about a “bubble” developing, the market's apparent groupthink does increase the risk of price corrections on negative news.

Money Managers' net length increased by another 0.2 Tcf last week, on top of a 1.5 Tcf increase during the previous month.

It appears that hedge funds are increasingly reluctant to bet against natural gas price moving higher. The latest Commitments of Traders report by the CFTC shows that Money Managers for the week ending December 27 continued to reduce their short exposure. Aggregate short position in Henry Hub financial futures-plus-options dropped by another ~74 Bcf during the week, on top of a giant 1,219 Bcf drop during the preceding five weeks (the graph below). The aversion to carrying short exposure comes at a point where the price of the prompt month contract is setting new highs for the year, flirting with the $4/MMBtu level. Ironically, at 1.3 Tcf, Money Managers' short exposure is currently less than one-third of what it was in early March, one of the lowest points during the latest natural gas downcycle.

Click to enlarge

At the same time, Money Managers' long exposure moved in the same direction. The aggregate long position in Henry Hub financial futures-plus-options increased by 96 Bcf, to a total of 4.4 Tcf. While the long position does not cause a major concern, natural gas traders appear to have visibly "warmed up" to the commodity.

Click to enlarge

On a net basis, Money Managers' aggregate net length increased by a staggering 1.7 Tcf since mid-November, an abnormally wide fluctuation in the context of the metric's historical volatility. At 3.2 Tcf, Money Managers' current net length represents a major turnaround in positioning relative to the net short of as much as 0.6 Tcf in March of this year.

Click to enlarge

The radical shift in traders' sentiment and the apparent "groupthink" that appears to be developing inevitably raise a question, is there a risk that a potential negative surprise - an abnormally warm January, for example - create a tidal wave of repositioning in the opposite direction, amplifying the price reaction? Was the big and difficult-to-rationalize drop in natural gas price during the weekend of December 9-10 an indicator of such correctional regime?

The following sections provide my detailed weekly update on traders' exposure by category.

Money Managers' Position

Many analysts closely track changes in the aggregate trading position held by large commodity Money Managers. This category includes a broad range of entities, such as commodity trading advisers, managed commodity pools and hedge funds.

Traders in this category (and their clients) often make directional bets using financial futures and options. A case can be made, therefore, that changes in the aggregate position held by Money Managers can be thought of as an indicator of commodity investor sentiment (albeit, one might argue, a lagging one).

Changes in the aggregate short position are particularly closely followed, as they are believed to reflect, at least to some degree, directional position-taking by hedge funds. Hedge funds, in contrast to many other investment vehicles, tend to have flexible investment mandates.

The long position, on the other hand, is dominated by commodity investment pools and other "long only" investment vehicles (but also includes hedge funds' directional long bets.) Therefore, changes in Money Managers' aggregate long position could be thought of as a proxy for the view held by a broader category of investors.

Futures versus Options

In addition to reporting traders' positions in commodity futures, exchanges calculate traders' combined futures and options positions using delta factors. Long-call and short-put open interest are converted to long futures-equivalent open interest. Likewise, short-call and long-put open interest are converted to short futures-equivalent open interest. A trader's long and short futures-equivalent positions are added to the trader's long and short futures positions to give "combined-long" and "combined-short" positions.

In this review, my primary focus is on tracking changes in combined futures and options positions by traders, as options are an important and often material component of risk-taking (the combined futures and options charts in this note have a dark blue background). For those readers who are more used to tracking the CFTC's futures-only data, I have included a section that breaks out the futures-only positions by key trader category (the charts in that section have a light blue background).

I should note that elimination options do not change the recent trends observed in the futures-plus-options data.

Data Summary - Week Ended December 27, 2016

Click to enlarge

Combined Futures And Options Positions By Trader Category

Charts in this section depict changes in futures and options positions for Producers & Merchants, Swap Dealers, and Other Reportables, the other major trader categories tracked by the CFTC.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Futures-Only Positions By Trader Category

Charts in this section break out futures-only positions for the following commodity trader categories: Money Managers, Producers & Merchants, Swap Dealers and Other Reportables.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Appendix: Commodity Trader Categories

CFTC collects data on large traders' positions in commodity futures and options on a daily basis from clearing members, futures commission merchants and foreign brokers. The aggregate of all traders' positions reported to the CFTC usually represents 70-90% of the total open interest in any given market. Select data are made public on a weekly basis.

The four categories of commodity traders discussed in the article above are:

Money Managers. A "money manager" is a trader engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. This category includes registered commodity trading advisors (CTA); registered commodity pool operators (CPO); or unregistered funds ("hedge funds").

A "money manager" is a trader engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. This category includes registered commodity trading advisors (CTA); registered commodity pool operators (CPO); or unregistered funds ("hedge funds"). Producers/Merchants/Processors/Users. A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities. Swap Dealers. A "swap dealer" is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity.

A "swap dealer" is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity. Other Reportables. Every other reportable trader that is not placed into one of the other three categories is placed into the "Other Reportables" category.

The CFTC reviews information provided by large traders to determine the category in each specific case.

Please note that the aggregate of all long open interest is equal to the aggregate of all short open interest.

