Federal Reserve Watch: Looking Toward 2017

Furthermore, the US dollar will continue to strengthen and it will be important to see how Federal Reserve officials handle the role of the US dollar in policy deliberations.

The Fed has drawn down excess reserves in the banking system over the past 26 months and will continue to do in 2017 but will this require open market operations.

The Federal Reserve has provided the forward guidance that it will raise its policy rate twice in 2017 and I believe that it will achieve at least two of these.

Well, at least the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest once in 2016.

And, last week, the effective Federal Funds rate averaged 66 basis points for the week.

And, after their last policy meeting, the Federal Reserve gave us the "forward guidance" that they saw three increases in its policy rate during the upcoming year. This is down from four expected increases in both 2014 and 2015.

Reserve balances at Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for the excess reserves in the banking system, were $1,943.0 billion in the banking week ending December 28, 2016.

This is $265.7 billion fewer reserve balances than on December 30, 2015, and $877.7 billion fewer than on October 15, 2014, the peak in reserve balances at the end of the third round of quantitative easing.

That is, over the last two years and two months, the Fed has overseen a reduction in commercial bank excess reserves of almost $900.0 billion.

Of course, according to the announced plans of the Fed, the whole reduction in reserve balances came from the liability side of the Fed's balance sheet.

During this period of time, the Federal Reserve conduction no "open market operations," the buying and selling of US Treasury securities, to manage the Fed's balance sheet. Changes in the Fed's securities portfolio were minimal.

Two major "tools" were used to reduce reserve balances. The first was the use of the US Treasury's deposit account at the Fed and the Treasury and the Fed worked very closely on this relationship.

Since October 15, 2014, the Treasury's General Account at the Federal Reserve rose by almost $275.0 billion. Never before has the Treasury held so much at the Federal Reserve.

The second major "tool" was the use of reverse repurchase agreements. This "tool," of course, used US Treasury securities, but all sales of Treasury securities were associated with an agreement to repurchase them. They were short-term transactions and so had to be continually managed to have the impact on the Fed's balance sheet that officials desired.

It total, over $350.0 billion in bank reserves were removed from the banking system by means of this method.

The final major thing that had an impact on bank reserves was the leakage of currency into circulation. In more normal situations, the Federal Reserve replaced these the currency that had been held within the banking system but was being withdrawn, by open market operations in order to maintain reserves in the banks.

This has not happened during the period under review.

Almost $85.0 billion in currency left the commercial banking system since October 15, 2014 and was not replaced by open market operations.

This was how the Fed reduced reserve balances…excess reserves…in the banking system.

The Fed has intentionally stayed away from open market operations, the explicit buying and selling of US Treasury securities.

The question for 2017 is when will the Fed return to normally opening the trading desk and manage bank reserve positions by regular open market operations.

As mentioned above the Fed has indicated that it thinks its Federal Funds target will be raised three times this year.

As the Federal Reserve moved to raise its target rate over the past two years, it has removed reserves from the banking system via the "tools" mentioned above. This has allowed the Fed to oversee the reduction in reserves, but be able to move as quickly as possible, especially through reverse repurchase agreements, to reverse direction should there be any indication that the "tightening" was disrupting desired commercial bank reserve positions.

This has been the greatest concern of Federal Reserve officials over the past two years or so, the fear that, like in the 1937 period, it might remove reserves too quickly and cause the commercial banks to react negatively to the removal of reserves and readjust their reserve positions in a direction that would slow bank lending and cut off the economic recovery.

It appears as if the Fed has done a very good job and not created situations that might create disruptions.

But, moving forward, the Fed must raise interest rates and to do so, as they have done the past two years, they must reduce bank reserves further. With almost $2.0 trillion in excess reserves in the banking system it would appear that normalization would require further reductions.

It is hard to see how the Fed could support raising its policy rate of interest any higher without further reductions. But, it appears to me that they have used the "temporary" tools, the use of Treasury deposits and reverse repurchase agreements, about as much as they can.

This would mean…to me…that sometime in this next year officials at the Federal Reserve are going to have to begin to use open market operations once again. But, how they will decide this and how they will do it is totally unknown at this time.

Furthermore, the US economy faces a lot of uncertainties at the present time. Economic growth remains tepid…I am forecasting growth in 2017 to be in the 2.0 percent to 2.5 percent range…and inflation is still modest. The new Trump administration has not really identified what policies it will produce and when they will be executed. Then there are a lot of known and unknown, unknowns in the world that could disrupt the economic picture.

I think that the basic scenario for the Fed will be to raise its policy rate at least twice in 2017 and to continue to reduce excess reserve balances during the year. How it will conduct its operations…whether through more normal open market operations or through the "temporary" tools it has been using…will be the interesting thing to watch for.

Finally, it will be interesting to see how Federal Reserve officials react to or support a stronger US dollar in 2017. The world economy is more open than ever before. The value of a country's foreign exchange rate is going to play a larger and larger part in the central bank's decision making.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.