Noble Corporation Is My Top Pick For 2017

As we will see, the anticipated recovery in oil prices in mid-2017, combined with Noble Corporation's market position, makes the company my top pick for 2017.

Noble Corporation has a strong balance sheet that combined with the company's cash generation should help the company handle a drawn out oil crash to the mid-2020s.

Noble Corporation has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash. Even with the company's recovery, it's price is at less than 20% of its pre-crash highs.

Introduction

Last night, the world celebrated the sun completing one more revolution around the Earth. Despite the similarity of this point in the sun's revolution to anything other point, people sat down, reflected on the past year, and made decisions for the future. One group that has been hit harder than many other this past year. Oil companies. After peaking at more than $100 per barrel in mid-2014, oil prices began fall hard to an early-2016 low of less than $30 per barrel. Even with 2016 as the best year for oil prices since 2009, oil prices are still less than 60% of their mid-2014 highs.

Click to enlarge

Noble Corporation Rig - Noble Corp

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE), as an offshore driller, has been hit harder than many other oil companies. While traditional oil companies earn income throughout a crash, as they continue to produce oil, offshore drillers rely on contracts. These contracts rely on continued exploration capex spending, spending that has shrivels up during an oil crash. As a result of this shrivelled spending, as Noble Corporation's rigs have rolled off of contract, the company has also seen its income take a large hit.

Investors anticipated the hit that Noble Corporation's income would take. The company has watched its stock price drop from a mid-2014 peak of just under $35 per share to a November 2016 lows of less than $5 per share. Even with the company's recent stock price recovery to just under $6 per share, the company is still at less than 20% of its pre-crash highs. However, Noble Corporation has a well positioned fleet, strong contracts, and a well-balanced debt load. The oil markets, as we will see, are well on their way to recovery.

The combination of these reasons, as we will see, makes Noble Corporation my top stock pick for 2017.

Noble Corporation Fleet

An offshore driller operates by purchasing expensive rigs that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, purchases that traditional oil companies don't want to risk, especially if they won't continuously need the rig. As a result, the essence to Noble Corporation's long-term success is its fleet. Here, we will see, Noble Corporation's top of the line fleet.

Click to enlarge

Noble Corporation Fleet Overview - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

Noble Corporation's fleet consists of 8 drillships, 8 semisubmersibles, and 14 jackups, for a total of 30 rigs. The company has a total of 8 ultra-deepwater drillships, all added to the fleet since 2011. Out of these 8 rigs, 6 are contracted and 2 are marketed. Ultra-deepwater drillships are essential to a offshore driller's long-term health. These ships, due to the complicated nature of their operations, often have contracts that last half a decade or more. As a result, these contracts can last throughout an oil crash providing an offshore driller with consistent income through a long-term crash.

On top of this, Noble Corporation has 8 semisubmersibles. Semisubmersibles, similar to ultra-deepwater drillships have a long contract timeframe. However, here is where Noble Corporation's fleet has been taking a hit. Only 1 of the company's semisubmersibles are contracted, 2 are marketed, and 5 are cold-stacked. While being cold-stacked means that these rigs will have lower costs, it means that they are likely to be out of the market for some time.

Lastly, we have Noble Corporation's jackups. The company has added 7 of its 14 new jackups since 2012. Jackups tend to have shorter contracts on the order of 1-2 years. As a result, these contracts will likely need to be renewed several times during a drawn out crash at what will be a lower dayrate. However, Noble Corporation has managed to keep 13 jackups contracted with 1 marketed. The company will likely be able to find a contract for this 1 rig, however, a lower dayrate might be required.

As we can see above, Noble Corporation has a strong fleet. The company's recent fleet renewal program has decreased its average fleet age to just 10 years. That means that the company will be able to keep its fleet online for many years without needing to undertake a fleet renewal program. This young fleet will make it easier for Noble Corporation to gain additional contracts. On top of this, the company has managed to keep its fleet contracted. That means that the company's fleet will continue to provide the company respectable income.

This income will help carry Noble Corporation throughout the crash.

Noble Corporation Financials

Now that we have a detailed discussion of Noble Corporation's fleet including how the company has a young fleet that it has been working to keep contracted, it is now time to discuss Noble Corporation's impressive financial position that will carry it throughout the oil crash.

Click to enlarge

Noble Corporation Revenues - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

For the first 9 months for 2016, Noble Corporation had total revenues of $1.9 billion compared to a market cap of $1.4 billion. This low market cap is investors anticipating a significant drop in the company's future earnings as it backlog runs out. Out of this, 74% of Noble Corporation's revenue came from those Ultra-Deepwater Floaters that have a long contract. At the same time, 64% of this income came from the U.S.. This is promising to see, as the U.S. has fairly stable oil and business markets. As a result, we can see that Noble Corporation operates primarily in strong markets.

After this, the next largest area of Noble Corporation's came from the Middle East followed by Europe/Mediterranean. The Middle East is the wealthiest oil producing region in the world and as a result, capex remains fairly consistent even in the face of a major crash. That means we can expect this portion of Noble Corporation's income to remain fairly consistent. Overall, we can see that Noble Corporation's income comes primarily from strong oil regions and long-term contracts. This shows the strength of Noble Corporation's revenue mix.

Click to enlarge

Noble Corporation Contract Drilling Costs - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

However, despite this strong revenue makeup, Noble Corporation has continued to actively manage its costs. The company has revised its 2016 contract drilling service costs to $890-$910 million and anticipates this to drop even further to $675 million in 2017. The company is using additional rig efficiency measures to further decrease its costs. Decreasing its costs, in the face of rapidly decreasing revenue, should help Noble Corporation's earnings to remain high.

From 3Q 2016 to 4Q 2016, in a time period of just over a year, Noble Corporation saw its drilling costs peak at $108.8 thousand per day in late-2015. From that point, the company anticipates late-2016 contract drilling costs of $72.3 thousand per day, a drop of almost 35%. A decreasing in drilling costs will allow Noble Corporation to offer out its rigs at a lower dayrate while still making a profit. This will allow Noble Corporation to continue making a profit through a difficult offshore environment.

Click to enlarge

Noble Corporation Stacking Costs - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

At the same time, Noble Corporation has managed to continue to reduce its projected warm stacking and cold stacking costs. A fact of life in a difficult offshore environment is that spending will be cut, rigs will go off of contract, and those contracts will not be renewed. These rigs will be stacked dealing a dual blow to Noble Corporation. Not only will these rigs no longer be earning Noble Corporation income, but they will have additional costs as they are stacked.

As a result, reducing these costs, which Noble Corporation has prudently been doing, will help the company survive a drawn out oil crash.

Noble Corporation Balance Sheet

So far, we have discussed Noble Corporation's fleet, along with a strong understanding of the company's young and well-positioned fleet. On top of this, we have looked at Noble Corporation's strong and well-distributed income. This income, combined with the company's prudent cost reductions, show how well positioned Noble Corporation is for the current environment.

Now that we have an understanding of Noble Corporation along with the company's market positioning, let us discuss Noble Corporation's balance sheet to determine how long the company can handle a drawn out crash.

Click to enlarge

Noble Corporation Liquidity - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

Noble Corporation's present liquidity is $2.9 billion down from $3.3 billion a quarter ago. The company has $0.4 billion in cash along with a $2.4 billion access to additional liquidity. The company recently settled a drilling dispute with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) providing the company with $0.5 billion in cash in 2Q 2016. At the same time, in March the company repaid $0.3 billion in debt with cash on hand. The company then spent another $0.4 billion of cash to take delivery of the Noble Lloyd Noble in July 2016.

The Noble Lloyd Noble was the last rig that Noble Corporation had on delivery. The rig is the world's largest jack up and was delivered to Statoil in the North Sea on contract for four years. Over these four years, the rig will earn $450 thousand a day in cash flow, providing Noble Corporation with $650 million in much needed income over the contract lifespan. At the same time, paying off both the debt and the delivery of this rig, while using up Noble Corporation's cash means the company has minimal future costs.

Click to enlarge

Noble Corporation Debt Maturities - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

Now that we have a picture of Noble Corporation's cash and debt, let's discuss the company's debt maturities to determine how long of an oil crash the company can handle. The company has an average of $0.35 billion in annual debt maturities from now until 2022. At that point, until 2040, the company only has $0.45 billion in debt due. On top of this fairly well spread out debt load, Noble Corporation's debt to total tangible capitalization ratio has remained at the bottom of the company's target range and significantly below the company's debt covenant.

As we saw above, Noble Corporation has roughly $0.5 billion in cash on hand still. This is enough for the company to cover almost all of this debt until late-2018. At the same time, the company still has significant liquidity capacity that will enable the company to pay off its future debt. Noble Corporation has several $ billion of backlog and as we saw above, the company earned $1 billion in the first 9 months of 2016 compared to $1.9 billion in revenue.

This means that the remainder of Noble Corporation's backlog should earn the company almost $2 billion in future cash flow. This, combined with the company's present cash, should enable the company to pay off all of its debt until 2025. That means, as we can see from this, Noble Corporation can handle an oil crash that lasts close to another decade. As we will see in the final section, the oil markets should recover significantly before this time.

Oil Market Recovery

So far, we have had a detailed discussion of Noble Corporation's young and well-positioned fleet. We have also discussed the company's strong revenue and cost reduction programs. This combined with the future income from company's backlog means that Noble Corporation should be able to handle an oil crash that lasts until the mid-2020s. Now, in this final section, we will attempt to determine a time period for a recovery in oil prices.

Oil Market Demand and Supply Balance - Vox CDN

This image projects the oil market demand and supply balance until the end of 2016. This does not count OPEC's recent announcement of the first production cut in 8 years that should result in a further decrease in oil production. However, this aside, we can see above that the oil demand and supply balance is expected to recover close to year-end 2016. From mid-2013, oil prices took approximately 9 quarters to bottom out in early-2016, but they took 3 quarters before they began falling.

As a result, we can expect oil prices to start recovering in mid to late-2017 and finish their recovery early-2019. This beginning of a recovery in oil prices should provide a boost to Noble Corporation's stock price and help the company have an amazing 2017. This shows the potential that Noble Corporation, an incredibly well-positioned offshore driller, has for 2017.

Conclusion

Noble Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the offshore drilling crash in mid-2014. The company's present stock price, even with its recent recovery, is still less than 20% of its pre-crash high. Despite these difficulties, Noble Corporation is an incredibly well-positioned offshore driller. The company has a well distributed and young fleet with significant income generation potential. At the same time, the company has managed to reduce its costs and has the financial strength to handle a drawn out oil crash to the mid-2020s.

Oil prices began to drop in mid-2014. From that point, they bottomed out in early-2016. Drawing this out, and looking and the oil demand and supply balance, we can expect oil prices to begin recovering in late-2017. This recovery should provide Noble Corporation with a strong boost in stock price as capex spending picks up. As a result of these reasons, Noble Corporation is my top stock pick for 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.