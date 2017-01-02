The S&P 500 In January 2017: A Monte Carlo Simulation

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one. - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

As noted in my previous articles, C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. C-J uses a series of conditional statistical distributions based on S&P 500 data going back to 1950 to correct for problems often ignored in traditional stock market models. These problems include fat tails (leptokurtosis), serial correlation and volatility clustering. If you have read Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that there exists a fractal nature to the C-J model.

Given data on the market, C-J runs 2,000 simulations of the S&P 500 for future periods. I then use the results to assess the probability of various percentage changes in the monthly S&P 500 Index. My purpose is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point in time or to guess what factor will drive the market going forward. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating." To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature, with a particular emphasis on describing the likelihood of negative tail events.

January 2017

The S&P 500 Index finished the month of December at 2238.83. That is an increase of just over 1.8% in the index from the November close of 2198.81. In my December article, I noted that simulation results from C-J had continued the recent trend of being decidedly more positive with a lower probability of a tail event, either positive or negative. You may recall that C-J estimated the probability of a tail event, either positive or negative, at 25% in September and 27.4% in October. (For the purposes of making the simulations reader friendly, I define a tail event as an increase or decrease of 5% or more in a given month). In November, the estimated probability of a tail event fell to 16.7% and the December simulation results suggested a further decline in the probability of a tail event, this time to 12.3%. Furthermore, the simulations suggested a 23.9% probability (the highest of any of the ranges I examine monthly) of the S&P 500 increasing 1 to 2.9% and the index did rise by 1.8%. But as equity investors know, January has been unkind to the S&P 500 in recent years as the index has dropped by 3% or more in each of the last three Januaries. So with that as a backdrop, I was curious what the model would say about January 2017. The results are shown below.

Here are my takeaways from the January simulations. First of all, the results are very similar to those reported for December, albeit with a marginal increase in negative outcomes. The estimated likelihood of an increase in the S&P 500 is 57.5%, a slight decrease from the 59.5% estimate for December 2016. In addition, the December median estimate called for a 0.9% increase; the January 2017 estimate now places the median simulation result at a 0.7% increase.

Also similar to the December results, the estimated probability of a tail event remains low. The January simulations suggest the probability of a tail event, either positive or negative, at 11.7%. That is a slight decrease from the 12.3% of a tail event forecast for December.

Finally, for the third month in a row, the 1% to 2.9% gradation remains the range with the highest probability of occurrence. The December simulations estimated that range had a 23.9% likelihood of occurrence. From the table above, the January forecasts show a 23.0% estimated for that range.

Negative Tail Analysis

As I have done in recent articles, I break out into greater detail the negative tail results from the table above. While by some definitions not necessarily a negative fat-tail event, my particular interest is in the likelihood of losses of 5% or more. (Please note that the -11.74% or worse category corresponds to three standard deviations under the assumption of a normal distribution). Broken out into more detail, the January results can be seen as:

Once again, the January simulations are extremely similar to those for December 2016. The December 2016 negative-tail analysis, discussed in my previous article, suggested a 5.4% chance of such an event. The January 2017 simulations now suggest that probability stands at 5.5%. That is below the rate implied by historical data (8.7%) as well as the probability associated with traditional finance theory (8.5%). Of the ranges examined in my analysis, the 5 to 7% loss range remains the highest at 3.75%. That is up ever so slightly from the December forecast, but remains below the likelihood implied by either historical data or traditional finance theory. At the other end of the tail, the probability of a loss of 11.74% or more for the month stands at 0.15%. That is below the rate of historical occurrence (0.5%) and about equal to that implied by traditional finance theory (0.13%).

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

