Crude Oil: Traders Are Positioned 'Longer' Going Into 2017

The Commitments of Traders report by the CFTC for the week ending December 27 shows another, albeit modest, increase in Money Managers' net length in financial crude oil.

Money Managers' aggregate short position in WTI futures-plus-options was unchanged (which is not particularly surprising, given that the short position shrank dramatically in the last five weeks). The short position stands at one of the lowest levels since the beginning of the downcycle in oil in mid-2014. Among the Money Manager category, directional short positions are often carried by hedge funds which, in contrast to many other investment vehicles, tend to have flexible investment mandates.

On the long side, Money Managers' aggregate Long position in WTI futures-plus-options inched higher to a total of 412 million barrels, adding 8 million barrels for the week. The long position is dominated by commodity investment pools and other "long only" investment vehicles, but also includes hedge funds' directional long bets.

Money Managers are exiting 2016 with a significantly longer position in crude oil, as compared to the position they carried at the beginning of the year when oil prices were setting record lows. However, if measured in aggregate dollar exposure, Money Managers' net long commitment in WTI futures-plus-options is roughly one-half of what it was at the end of the previous upcycle in oil in mid-2014.

Below is my detailed weekly review of traders' positions by category.

Futures-Only vs. Futures-plus-Options

In addition to reporting traders' positions in commodity futures, exchanges calculate traders' combined futures and options positions using delta factors. Long-call and short-put open interest are converted to long futures-equivalent open interest. Likewise, short-call and long-put open interest are converted to short futures-equivalent open interest. A trader's long and short futures-equivalent positions are added to the trader's long and short futures positions to give "combined-long" and "combined-short" positions.

In this review, my primary focus is on tracking changes in combined futures and options positions by traders, as options are an important and often material component of risk-taking (the combined futures and options charts in this note have a dark blue background). For those readers who are more used to tracking the CFTC's futures-only data, I have included a section that breaks out the futures-only positions by key trader category (the charts in that section have a light blue background).

I should note that excluding options does not change the recent directional trends observed in the futures-plus-options data.

Data Summary - Week Ended December 27, 2016

Combined Futures & Options Positions By Trader Category

Charts in this section depict changes in futures-plus-options positions for the following commodity trader categories: Producers & Merchants, Swap Dealers, and Other Reportables. Definitions of trader categories are provided in Appendix at the end of this note.

Futures-Only Positions By Trader Category

For readers who are more accustomed to following traders' commitments statistics in futures-only format, this section breaks out data for the following commodity trader categories: Money Managers, Producers & Merchants, Swap Dealers and Other Reportables.

Appendix: Commodity Trader Categories

CFTC collects data on large traders' positions in commodity futures and options on a daily basis from clearing members, futures commission merchants and foreign brokers. The aggregate of all traders' positions reported to the CFTC usually represents 70-90% of the total open interest in any given market. Select data are made public on a weekly basis.

The four categories of commodity traders discussed in the article above are:

Money Managers. A "money manager" is a trader engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. This category includes registered commodity trading advisors (CTA); registered commodity pool operators (CPO); or unregistered funds ("hedge funds").

A "money manager" is a trader engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. This category includes registered commodity trading advisors (CTA); registered commodity pool operators (CPO); or unregistered funds ("hedge funds"). Producers/Merchants/Processors/Users. A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities. Swap Dealers. A "swap dealer" is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity.

A "swap dealer" is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity. Other Reportables. Every other reportable trader that is not placed into one of the other three categories is placed into the "Other Reportables" category.

The CFTC reviews information provided by large traders to determine the category in each specific case.

Please note that the aggregate of all long open interest is equal to the aggregate of all short open interest.

