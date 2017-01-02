Perry Ellis International: The Stock Returned 35% In Last 1 Year And Still It Is A Buy

The latest calendar year proved to be a healthy one for the stock because of the better than expected financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017.

Investment Thesis

Many companies in the apparel industry faced depressed operating margins in the last couple of years due to rapidly changing technology, general economic conditions, and consumer spending preferences. Companies started to focus on business expansions through acquisitions, closing down less performing business segments and higher promotional activities in order to remain competitive in the business. These initiatives accelerate the operating expenses at the cost of reduced profitability.

Perry Ellis International (NasdaqGS: PERY) is one of such companies that also observed a challenging business environment in last few years. The stock of the company behaved in line with the business of the company, as it should be, and observed a great deal of volatility in last few years. The latest calendar year proved to be a healthy one for the stock, particularly from the start of the November, because of the better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The stock has appreciated over 35% in value since last one year. The expectations for the fourth quarter results are even better due to the shopping season in the last month of the calendar year. Additionally, the double-digit growth in earnings is expected to continue in the fiscal-year 2018 along with improving the financial position of the company. The risk/reward trade-off is looking to be in favor of investors going forward due to the PERY's cheaper valuations as compared to the industry averages. The stock of the company is undervalued and offers an upside potential of above 30% to achieve its target price in the range of $33 to $35 in the next 6-to-12 month investment horizon.

Business Overview

PERY is a leading brand in designing, distribution and licensing of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's variety of products is well recognized and available to shop both at retail distribution channel and e-commerce platform. PERY operates its business, nationally and internationally, through its wholly owned network of subsidiaries.

According to the most recent third quarter fiscal 2017 results, the company reported revenues of $194 million, in line with the company's guidance. Adjusted gross profit increased 110 basis points to 36.8% as compared to 35.7% in the comparable period last year. PERY reported GAAP loss per share of $0.34. When adjusted for pension plan termination cost of $0.55 per share, the diluted EPS totaled $0.23, which was well ahead of the guidance. These adjustments were made to exclude the effects of extraordinary transactions, which were not related to normal activities of the business. These results show that the performance of the company is improving to meet the management's growth and profitability plan. Oscar Feldenkreis, the CEO of PERY, commented on the results as:

We are pleased with our third quarter results, which were ahead of our expectations, continuing our positive momentum from the first half of the year. Revenues declined in total, reflecting the balance of the impact of the exit of non-core brands and negative currency exchange rates. Importantly, we delivered growth in our key lifestyle brands of Perry Ellis and Golf Lifestyle as well as Nike swim, expansion in gross margin and expense discipline, which combined drove a solid increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share over the prior year quarter. We attribute our consistent positive performance to the intense focus on what we do best - bringing relevant, innovative product to the marketplace, intensifying our relationships with consumers and driving operational excellence across all areas of our business. We ended the quarter with extremely clean inventory levels and brands and businesses well positioned for the final quarter of the year."

The financial position of PERY is getting stronger. In terms of leverage, the company's debt level is decreasing as compared to total assets. PERY's leverage is 26.24% of total capital as compared to 41.67% in the last year. This is a significant improvement in the debt-to-equity position for the benefit of the shareholders of the company. Additionally, the company's position is very solid in terms of liquidity. There are 3.66 dollars available in working capital to satisfy every dollar in the current liabilities. Another important element to note here, in terms of working capital management, is the level of the inventory. Keeping inventory at low and adequate level is very crucial in the retail business. The company's inventory declined to $112 million, a 23% drop from the $145 million in the comparable period last year. At the end of the last fiscal year, the inventory was at $183 million. This is a great positive for the company's long-term business prospects to keep itself vibrant with the ever-changing consumer preferences. The company will be able to satisfy new trends in consumer shopping habits by maintaining the inventory at low levels.

The forward-looking earnings and growth prospects of the company's business are good enough to make the PERY's stock a buy candidate. The fiscal 2017 full-year EPS is expected to be of $2 which is a 10.50% growth from the previous year. The expected growth in earnings for fiscal 2018 is 9.50%, which is not a bad number to keep the momentum on-going. This is a good snapshot of the company's growth and profitability plan (as outlined in the following picture to the below graph) to strengthen its leadership position in the industry and the long-term growth of the business. As Executive Chairman of the company, George Feldenkreis, commented on the plan:

Fiscal 2017 continues to be a testament to the successful execution of our 5 point growth and profitability plan. We have continued to focus on our high margin branded businesses. This coupled with strong inventory management and solid retail performance has driven consistent margin expansion. We feel that with the elections over, consumer confidence continues to increase and we expect to see increased consumer spending during the holiday season."

Valuation

Having discussed the PERY's business fundamentals and financial position in detail, now look at the stock's investment prospects in terms of relative valuation. According to the company's fiscal 2017 earnings guidance, it is expected to report full year's earnings of $2 per share. Therefore, the stock is trading at 12.5x forward P/E multiple, as compared to the industry's forward P/E multiple of 19.55x. This indicates that the stock of the company is undervalued. Based on the P/E model, the stock has more than 50% upside potential to reach its target price of $39 ($2*19.55). However, given the margins are still depressed and macroeconomic environment is susceptible for retail business, the company needs some more time to generate a more sustainable business for its capital providers. Therefore, I applied some discount to my opinion to set the target price of the stock in the range of $33 to $35 for the next 6-to-12 month holding period. The other relative valuation measures, as shown in the below table, suggests that the stock is undervalued and offers a decent upside potential to attain its fair value.

Technical analysis always adds valuable insights when combined with fundamental analysis. If we look at the relative strength index (RSI), it is now in the buying zone. It predicts that many opportunistic investors will soon consider this stock to make it the part of their stock investment portfolios. Additionally, the total short interest in the stock is 3.21% of the float, which indicates that only a few investors are bearish at the PERY. There is a decent figure (22.89%) held by insiders, which is a positive indicator for the stock's future prospects. Moreover, there are big names in the institutional shareholding arena, including Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, BlackRock Fund Advisors, the Vanguard Group, Frigate Ventures LP, Renaissance Technologies LLC, among others, who are making the top positions in the total shareholding of 59.90%. This too is a big positive in favor of my investment thesis.

To conclude the story, the business prospects of PERY are improving to enable the company to make it a long-term sustainable enterprise. The analysis of the company's business model, its fundamentals, and valuation bring me in the position to make a long call for the company's stock. It is much undervalued and offers more than 30% upside potential to its shareholders.

