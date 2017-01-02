Glu Mobile: Is 2017 A Year Of Change?

I don’t have a position in Glu Mobile at the moment, and will wait and see what opportunities that might open under the new leadership.

Back in 2014, Glu Mobile's (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock was at its highest levels, the company released its most popular mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and the management team announced ambitious plans for the future. However, since that time, no considerable progress has been made and the shares at the moment are around their lowest levels, almost in a sub-penny territory. The management's strategy, which was announced two years ago and described every detail of Glu's goals until 2020, has no real chances of success and shareholders are quickly losing faith in the company.

For example, by 2020 Glu plans to have a yearly revenue of $1.3 to $1.5 billion. Nevertheless, if we look at the last couple of years, the company's revenues never were higher than $300 million:

As for the 2016, during the first three quarters of the year, Glu had revenue of around $154 million (Source: Earnings Results for Q1, Q2, and Q3). In order for the company to achieve even 1.3 billion by 2020, it should have an exponential growth of more than 100% annually just to meet its conservative target. And considering the company's current financial situation, such a goal is unrealistic.

In addition, after the release of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, the company dramatically shifted its focus from its core portfolio of games into the celebrity IP development. During that time, Glu signed contracts with famous musicians, celebrities and artists and created games based on their lives. The company believed that thanks to their big social base and great network of fans, Glu would be able to sell its IPs and make a great profit at a very little cost. However, the reality showed that social reach doesn't have a direct impact on the sales numbers of mobile games and the company fails to show considerable growth in its celebrity portfolio.

There are also some problems with the company's inability to successfully deliver their games. For example, Kate Perry Pop, which was released at the beginning of 2016 was met by the criticism of the players that were unable to play the game due to different lags and bugs that made their gaming experience unplayable and sales deteriorated.

Change is Coming?

My latest article about Glu was published in August, where I highlighted the company's inability to monetize its celebrity franchises and failure to show growth. However, since that time, two major things occurred inside the business that might have a real impact on the company's success in the foreseeable future.

First, Glu Mobile announced that its CEO Niccolo de Masi will step down and Nick Earl, will take his place. For me, this is a big deal. In the past, Mr. Earl proved that he has the ability to execute big plans and achieve major goals. During his time at Kabam (developer and publisher of mobile games), he oversaw the company's major project Marvel: Contest of Champions, which made more than $100 million in gross revenue in the first year and became the publisher's biggest game to date. Later, at Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), he helped the company to shift its mobile strategy from premium to freemium model and oversaw the development of IPs such as The Simpsons: Tapped Out, The Sims FreePlay and others. If we look at the Glu's portfolio of games, the majority of which are working on the freemium model, the appointment of Nick Earl makes sense and I'm pretty exciting to see what new he can bring into the company in 2017.

Another major thing was the release of the company's newest celebrity game Nicki Minaj: The Empire, which unlike the other IPs from this genre didn't have any major bugs at the launch and received a warm welcome from the public. This might be considered a turning point in the company's history since the release of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, but in order to make statements such as this, we should wait and see what the Q4 sales numbers will look like.

Overall, I'm cautiously positive about the latest major developments that occurred inside the company and will wait and see what the new leadership can bring into the table. Glu continues to be the company with a great potential, its ratios are good in comparison with the competition, the business has no debt and the only thing that lacks is the execution. But since we have the new team in charge, it would be wise to give them some time to show some meaningful progress and only them make predictions for the long-term.

I don't have position in Glu Mobile at the moment, and will wait and see what opportunities that might open after the company starts to execute its strategy under the new leadership team.

