Our Portfolio Gained 15% For The Year And Outperformed The S&P 500 Every Month In 2016

As hard as it is to believe, 2016 has come to a close. And what a year it has been. Donald Trump is the president elect, Britain voted to leave the European Union and the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series since 1908. Goes without saying that this has been quite the year. This also applies to my wife and I's retirement portfolio. For the last year or so, I have been tracking our dividend growth portfolio here on Seeking Alpha. I am mostly focused on dividends, as they will fund our retirement in 20-25 years, but I like to see how our stocks are stacking up against the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Our portfolio, made up of our own Roth IRAs, 403(b)s through work and share builder accounts, beat the S&P 500 every month this year. For 2016, our portfolio was up 15%. This includes only dividends received and capital gains, not new money added to the account. The S&P 500, if you include dividends, was up 11.66%. Simply put, 2016 was a very good year for our portfolio. I really don't expect this type of performance each and every year. My goal is 6-8% return each year. In 2015, our total return was 5.39%, while the S&P 500 was essentially flat after factoring in dividends.

I will break down our 2016 performance into two parts. Part 1 will discuss our portfolio's gains and losses as well as purchases made throughout the year. Part 2 will go into detail about our dividends.

Normally, I highlight our top and bottom 5 performers in the monthly update, but I decided to review our entire portfolio for the year-end update. The table below shows all the stocks we've owned for the entire year.

Stock Opening Price 2016 Closing Price 2016 Gain (Loss) 3M (NYSE:MMM) $150.64 $178.57 18.54% AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) $59.24 $62.22 5.03% Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) $105.26 $115.82 10.03% Aflac (NYSE:AFL) $59.90 $69.60 16.19% Altria (NYSE:MO) $58.21 $67.62 16.17% AT&T (NYSE:T) $34.41 $42.53 23.60% Boeing (NYSE:BA) $144.59 $155.68 7.67% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) $89.96 $117.70 30.84% The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) $42.96 $41.46 -3.49% ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) $46.69 $50.14 7.39% CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) $97.77 $78.91 -19.29% Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) $77.95 $90.26 15.79% General Electric (NYSE:GE) $31.15 $31.60 1.44% Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) $101.19 $71.61 -29.23% General Mills (NYSE:GIS) $57.66 $61.77 7.13% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) $102.72 $115.85 12.78% JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) $66.03 $86.29 30.68% MasterCard (NYSE:MA) $97.36 $103.25 6.05% Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) $55.48 $62.14 12.00% Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) $87.91 $91.49 4.07% Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) $79.41 $84.08 5.88% Realty Income (NYSE:O) $51.63 $57.48 11.33% Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) $60.03 $55.52 -7.51% Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) $43.06 $49.84 15.75% Target (NYSE:TGT) $72.61 $72.23 -0.52% Ventas (NYSE:VTR) $56.43 $62.52 10.79% Verizon (NYSE:VZ) $46.22 $53.38 15.49% Click to enlarge

Only 5 of the 27 positions we started with were down for the year. Gilead Sciences, which was down almost 30% for the year, was our biggest laggard. Normally, I'm more than willing to buy a company if I like its prospects and the stock is down big, but that is not the case with Gilead right now. I am waiting for the company to produce a good quarter or make an acquisition. When this happens, the stock will most likely go up, but I am fine with that, as I need to see a catalyst of some sort before I commit more dollars to this name. Down almost 20% for 2016, CVS Health is our second worst performer. We've actually added to the position twice this year (see below). Starbucks, after a 46% gain in 2015, took a breather and actually lost 7.5% this year. It would've been really hard for the stock to duplicate its 2015 success. Add in Howard Schultz's retirement from the CEO position, though not the company, and the stock just wasn't able to find a good footing this year. I am fine with the price decline, as this is a position I would like to add to in 2017. Coke and Target, two other 2016 purchases, declined 3.5% and 0.52% respectively in 2016. Every other position we held at the beginning of the year was up. All told, our portfolio performed very well for the year.

Our top-performing stock this year was Chevron, which gained almost 31%. I would've laughed at you if would told me at the beginning of the year that an energy company would be a 2016 top performer, but that is exactly what has happened. JPMorgan, up 30.68% for 2016, was our second best stock. Granted, the stock has gained 23% since the day after the U.S. Presidential election. Investors seem to think a combination of deregulation under a Republican President/Congress and rising interest rates will bode well for the financial companies. Boring telecom company AT&T was our third best performer, rising 23.60% during the year. It was amongst our best performers all year long. 3M gained 18.54% this year. We purchase $50 worth of 3M every month through computershare.com. Rounding out our top 5 performers was Aflac. The supplemental insurance company was one of our top performers all year and saw a capital gain of more than 16%.

2016 Purchases and Sells

At the beginning of the month, I had an article published listing our watch list for the month. From this list, I decided to purchase more shares of Disney. At the time of writing the article, F.A.S.T. Graphs told me Disney's current price-to-earnings ratio was 18.2 and the 5-year average ratio was 18.6. By this metric, shares were 2.20% undervalued. S&P Capital gave a 12-month price target of $110, or 2.69% undervalued based on the 12/19/2016 purchase price of $107.12. S&P Capital said fair value was $115.70, offering 8% upside. Morningstar gave a very bullish fair value of $134, which was almost 25% above the purchase price. Average these numbers out, and I found shares of the media/entertainment giant to be 9.5% undervalued when I pulled the trigger on additional shares.

The table below shows the 2016 date of purchase as well as price and gain or loss since purchase.

Stock Purchase Price Buy Price 2016 Closing Price Gain Visa (NYSE:V) 1/22/2016 72.57 78.02 7.51% Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 1/29/2016 23.43 30.22 28.98% Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) 2/12/2016 99 104.63 5.69% Boeing 2/24/2016 115.93 155.68 34.29% Aflac 3/24/2016 63.17 69.6 10.18% Microsoft 4/29/2016 49.79 62.16 24.84% Target 6/6/2016 69.03 72.23 4.64% CVS Health 7/7/2016 96.55 78.91 -18.27% Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 8/2/2016 122.45 136.67 11.61% Honeywell (NYSE:HON) 8/3/2016 115.639 115.85 0.18% Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) 8/4/2016 61.55 65.2 5.93% Disney (NYSE:DIS) 9/8/2016 92.83 104.22 12.27% CVS Health 9/23/2016 91.6 78.91 -13.85% V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) 9/23/2016 56.89 53.35 -6.22% Verizon 10/12/2016 50.77 53.38 5.14% Qualcomm 11/17/2016 66.73 65.2 -2.29% Coke 11/22/2016 41.49 41.46 -0.07% Disney 12/19/2016 106.123 104.22 -1.79% Click to enlarge

We made only one sale this year, trading Baxalta for Visa back in January. Each purchase was for roughly the same amount of cash. The average return for each purchase has been over 6%. Not bad for a one-year return. Boeing has gained some 34% since we purchased more shares at the end of February. We were able to acquire the shares after they had suffered a major decline earlier in the year. Tech companies Microsoft, up 25%, and Cisco, up 29%, did really well for us this year as well. We bought CVS Health twice, and both purchases are down ever since.

We began 2016 with 27 positions. Throughout the year, we added Visa, Cisco, Pepsi, Cummins, Honeywell, Qualcomm, Disney and V.F. Corp. This gives us a total of 35 companies. 29 of these companies are in my wife and I's IRAs. Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Cummins, Honeywell and 3M are held in two share builder accounts and are added to each month.

At the end of 2016, our portfolio now consists of the following 35 companies:

3M, AbbVie, Aflac, Altria, Apple, AT&T, Boeing, Chevron, Cisco, Coca-Cola, ConocoPhillips, Cummins, CVS Health, Disney, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, General Mills, Gilead Sciences, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, MasterCard, Microsoft, Pepsi, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Realty Income, Southwest Airlines, Starbucks, Target, Ventas, Verizon, V. F. Corp and Visa.

Conclusion

Our portfolio performed very well in 2016. Our portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 every month this year and ended with a 15% gain. Many of our purchases performed well, and some, like Boeing, Cisco and Microsoft, did exceptionally well. Others, like CVS Health, did not. I am not naive enough to believe we will have this type of return each and every year. Next year we could be down, but that won't stop me from buying shares of companies that regularly pay and raise dividends. My philosophy has always been to buy shares under what I consider to be fair value. This has served me well, and I will continue to follow this investing plan into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI,COP, CVX, GILD, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM,MA, MMM,MO, MSFT,PG, PM, QCOM, T, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AAPL, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, GE, JNJ, LUV, O, PEP, SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investing professionals. Please do your own research before making a financial decision.