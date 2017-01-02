5 Reasons Aqua America Is A Far Better Investment Than American Water Works

While both utilities make for solid long-term dividend growth holdings, in every way it matters Aqua America represents the superior company.

A massive need for $700 billion in new water and waste treatment infrastructure spending means that the growth runway for both companies is decades-long.

Their regulated monopoly businesses are the definition of recession-immune and both companies have a great history of enriching shareholders.

Over the past nine years American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) and Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) have done very well for dividend investors, both easily beating utilities in general, as well as the market.

AWK Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, as you can see, American Water Works has had a much stronger run. Combined with a market that is now at very frothy levels, value-focused investors are worried that today's valuations represent a poor place for new capital.

Let's take a look at the fundamentals of both of these regulated water utilities to see what dividend growth investors can expect in the coming years and decades. More importantly, learn why, at today's share prices, Aqua America is hands down the better buy.

American Water Works: the giant in the industry

American Water Works is the largest publicly traded water utility and waste water treatment provider, serving 15 million customers in 45 states and Canada. In 16 of those states the company acts as a regulated monopoly.

Click to enlarge

Source: American Water Works investor presentation.

Of course even with its massive size American Water Works has plenty of long-term growth opportunity, courtesy of a highly fragmented industry that has plenty of room for both privatization and consolidation. Especially if Trump's current plan (80% of capital to come from the private sector) for infrastructure revitalization ends up going through.



Combined with the need to repair and grow America's water infrastructure, American Water Works has decades of growth left ahead of it.

Click to enlarge

And thanks to advancing technology, such as improved automation, and in the future the integration of the internet of things into its infrastructure, American Water Works has made great strides in improving its efficiency and profitability, with plans to continue that for many years to come.

Click to enlarge

All told, American Water Works represents a great long-term utility to own, courtesy of one of the fastest EPS and dividend growth rates of any regulated utility.

Click to enlarge

Aqua America: Fast growing up and comer AND...



Source: Aqua America

Aqua America is America's second-largest publicly traded water utilities; however, it is much smaller, with just 3 million customers in eight states. However, given that growth through acquisitions in the water industry involves acquiring lots of small batches of new connections, this small size actually serves as a smaller base from which to grow faster for longer.

Click to enlarge

Source: Aqua America earnings presentation.

For example, through November of 2016 Aqua America managed to grow its total customer base by 1.3%, courtesy of both acquisitions, as well as organic connection increases.

However, that is actually a slight increase from the 1.1% increase the company reported in 2015. Better yet going forward management plans to target larger municipal tuck-in acquisitions, to gradually accelerate its customer growth rate.

In addition to simply increasing the number of connections to its infrastructure, Aqua America is able to grow through two other important ways.

Click to enlarge

The first is investing heavily into its infrastructure, which regulators reward with increased base rates (target of 6% to 7% annual growth). The second is through working to optimize its system and increase efficiency that cuts operating and maintenance costs by 1% to 2% a year.

Click to enlarge

Which means that Aqua America, as long as it can continue to find water assets to invest in (of which the potential market is $700 billion), should be able to generate long-term EPS growth of about 8% to 11%.

Click to enlarge

That's especially true because as Aqua America grows in size, its access to greater amounts of capital means that it will be able to invest an increasing amount of money into the bottomless pit that is America's water and waste treatment needs.

...stronger balance sheet gives Aqua America a longer growth runway

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs, 10-Q, 10-K

Utility Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating American Water Works 4.40 4.86 48% 0.42 A Aqua America 4.04 5.74 46% 0.56 A+ Industry Average 3.61 NA 50% 0.64 NA Click to enlarge

Both American Water Works and Aqua America have strong growth potential, thanks to the highly fragmented nature of the water industry. However, in order to be able to grow in a sustainable manner, one that doesn't threaten the dividend, it's imperative that both companies maintain strong balance sheets.

That's especially true given that this is a highly capital-intensive industry. And as you can see, both American Water Works and Aqua America have very manageable debt levels, which allow both access to low cost debt that lowers their overall cost of capital. That helps boost profitability and increases the amount of potential investments they can make while still earning a good return on capital for shareholders.

However, that being said, Aqua America has a slightly stronger balance sheet. Combined with its smaller size, that means it has the better long-term growth prospects.

Profit-wise Aqua America is the clear winner

Source: Morningstar

Utility Operating Margin Net Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital American Water Works 32.4% 14.2% 2.7% 9.0% 4.0% Aqua America 40.0% 26.0% 3.6% 12.0% 5.9% Industry Average 29.4% 15.7% 3.8% 11.5% NA Click to enlarge

Given how much better American Water Works' share price has done than Aqua America's and the higher valuation premium it commands (more on this later), you would think that it must command the best profitability profile in the industry.

However, in fact Aqua America has far better margins and returns on shareholder capital, despite being a much smaller company and thus enjoying smaller economies of scale.

AWK Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

In fact, historically Aqua America has been able to maintain higher profitability than its larger rival; though in recent years American Water Works has managed to improve its profitability through various efficiency programs.

That being said, when it comes to profitability, which is a good proxy for the quality of a company's management, Aqua America is the clear winner.

Dividend profile also gives Aqua America the edge

Sources: Fastgraphs, Gurufocus, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

Utility Yield TTM Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return American Water Works 2.1% 57.7% 9.0% 11.1% Aqua America 2.6% 61.5% 10.0% 12.6% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1% Click to enlarge

When it comes to dividend growth stocks there are three things an investor needs to look at: yield, payout security and long-term dividend growth potential.

In this case, we can see that Aqua America has a clear edge in current yield and that both dividends' payout ratios are low enough to make both payouts highly secure.

When it comes to dividend growth prospects, that's where things can get a bit tricky. The above table shows that currently analysts expect both utilities to have very strong dividend growth, with Aqua America again showing itself to be the better dividend growth stock. That's likely courtesy of its smaller size and thus a longer growth runway, relative to American Water Works.

However, personally I think that those dividend growth projections are a bit overoptimistic, especially for long-term expectations.



American Water Works Dividend Growth Record

Source: Gurufocus

After all, American Water Works' dividend track record is indeed impressive, especially for a regulated utility. And granted management thinks it can grow adjusted EPS by 7% to 10% through 2021. However, to expect growth at the top end of the guidance for the next decade is probably asking a bit too much for a regulated utility. And since management has a policy of targeting a payout ratio of 50% to 60%, expecting American Water Works to keep up such an exceptional growth rate might be expecting too much.

Source: Aqua America Investor presentation.

And as for Aqua America achieving 10% dividend growth? Well, that would be record-breaking growth for the company. That's not to say it couldn't happen, especially if management were willing to let the payout ratio grow to 80% to 85% like other utilities. However, I expect that 7% to 8% dividend growth are more reasonable expectations for both American Water Works and Aqua America.

Keep in mind that for regulated utilities such growth rates are phenomenal. In fact, given that historically a good rule of thumb for total returns is yield + dividend growth, even 7.5% dividend growth would likely mean that both utilities would beat the market's historical total return of 9.1% CAGR over the coming decade. That's even at today's overinflated share prices.

Aqua America's valuation is slightly less frothy

AWK Total Return Price data by YCharts

I won't lie to you and say that either American Water Works or Aqua America represents a screaming buy today. After all, both stocks are coming off major bull runs, courtesy of the lowest interest rates in history sending yield-starved hunting for anything with a steady dividend.

Source: Gurufocus

Utility P/E Historical P/E Yield Median Historical Yield American Water Works 27.7 20.0 2.1% 2.5% Aqua America 25.2 22.5 2.6% 2.5% Click to enlarge

Indeed from a P/E ratio perspective both utilities appear rather expensive, especially compared to their historic norms. However, from a dividend yield point of view, Aqua America appears to be relatively close to fair value with only American Water Works appearing to be significantly overvalued.

Of course both P/E ratios and yield are backward-looking metrics, and so it's always a good idea to use a forward-looking method, such as a discounted cash flow or DCF analysis to make sure we aren't overpaying for a stock; no matter how good it may be.

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus

Utility TTM EPS Projected 10-Year Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety American Water Works $2.60 8.9% $67.59 10.4% -7% Aqua America $1.20 7.5% $29.19 8.1% -3% Click to enlarge

While a DCF should never be the sole basis for a buy/sell decision, nonetheless it can be useful in two ways. First, it can show us a reasonably good approximation of fair value given analysts' current growth consensus.

More importantly, a reverse DCF analysis can show us what growth rate is baked into the current share price. This can tell us how likely a company is to meet, fall short, or exceed Wall Street expectations going forward.

From that perspective we can see that Aqua America indeed appears to be slightly less overvalued than American Water Works. More importantly, the growth priced into Aqua America's shares are far more reasonable in terms of what the company is likely to be able to accomplish over the next decade.

That being said, the above DCF analysis only serves as a confirmation that Aqua America is trading closer to its intrinsic value, meaning that if you want to open a position today, the share price isn't unreasonable.

However, for American Water Works you may want to wait for a pullback before even opening a position, much less adding to one.

Risks to keep in mind

While water monopolies like American Water Works and Aqua America are low-risk stocks, that doesn't mean there aren't some risks to keep in mind.

For one thing, as regulated monopolies in many of their markets, these companies have to walk a fine line between achieving strong returns on shareholder capital and not running afoul of regulators who have a vested interest in keeping water prices as low as possible.

After all, water is the most essential thing to human life and the greater the profit these companies make, the more pressure regulators could face from politicians whose voters may demand an end to "price gouging by evil, greedy water corporations."

In addition, while the need for clean water will never end, that doesn't mean that either of these utilities is assured a growing revenue stream. That's because over time water usage per American has been declining, thanks to more efficient appliances and conservation efforts.

Click to enlarge

Source: USGS

While growth through acquisition can offset this decline over time up to a point, investors need to keep this long-term headwind in mind. That's especially true should either utility reach a point at which they become so large that regulators stop allowing them to consolidate the highly fragmented water industry.

Finally, we can't forget rising interest rates which for the first time in nearly a decade are likely on a long-term upswing. The risk with rising rates isn't so much with the debt costs of these utilities (though they will rise over time), but rather that so much money that viewed these stocks as high-quality bond alternatives might pull out once long-term treasury yields reach 4% and 5%.

That means that investors who expect either American Water Works or Aqua America to put up similar returns as the last few years are likely to be disappointed.

On the other hand, the potential for a strong pullback in prices also means a much better buying opportunity for those income investors who are looking to put new capital to work.

Bottom line: Both water utilities are solid long-term core dividend growth stocks but Aqua America is the superior choice

Don't get me wrong, I'm a big fan of both American Water Works and Aqua America. In fact, I eventually plan to own both in my personal dividend growth portfolio.

That being said, given Aqua America's superior profitability, stronger balance sheet, greater growth potential, superior dividend profile and slightly less overvalued share price, it represents the clear winner between these two water utility giants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.