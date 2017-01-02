Bed Bath & Beyond: 4 Reasons To Invest Anyway

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is one of the bigger retailers in the United States. It offers a different range of products: anything you might need for your bath and bedroom, but also almost everything beyond these two department store divisions (hence the name). You can purchase furniture and home décor or kitchen supply as well as things for your baby. On November 26, 2016, the company operated 1,541 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada as well as eight additional stores in a joint venture in Mexico. BBBY also operates under names like Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon, buybuy BABY and World Market.

The stock has reached its highs of $80 in January 2014 and again almost $80 in January 2015. Since then the stock has lost half its value and reached its low point of $39 in November 2016. After the election, the stock rallied 18% in just four days, but almost every dollar gained was lost again as the stock plummeted after Q3 earnings were released a few days before Christmas. In December 2016 the stock also lost its listing place on the NASDAQ-100.

Risks and problems

If you clicked on the article because of the headline you might expect a rather bullish article (don't worry, you are right), but the little word "anyway" hints that we also recognize the risks and problems of BBBY. There are some aspects even a BBBY bull has to consider - like the debt levels, the decreasing margins and the stagnation in revenue and earnings per share.

Let's begin by looking at the debt levels which seem the least concerning to me. For many years BBBY had no debt at all, but in July 2014 the company issued bonds for the first time - $300 million due August 2024, $300 million due August 2034 and $900 million due August 2044. Although I prefer a company with almost no debt, a D/E of 0.58 is not really alarming and a current ratio between 2.04 and 3.09 in the last ten years suggests that the company was always able to cover all expenses. BBBY has to pay about $75 million in interest for outstanding bonds and the operating profit (about $1 billion a year) should be more than enough to pay interests even if rates are rising and BBBY has to restructure debt. The net income of about $700 million should also be enough to continue paying out $75 million in dividends (assuming the quarterly dividend stays at $.125) and continue the repurchase of common stock ($375 million were spent in the last nine months). BBBY has also about $473 million in cash and cash equivalents.

More concerning is the stagnating revenue. After a period of many years in which the revenue has been growing almost in the double-digits, it remained in a range between $11.5 billion and $12 billion in the last years. Since 2007, BBBY could almost double its revenue, but unfortunately the cost of revenue grew even more which led to a decreasing gross margin in the last years. While in 2007 the gross margin was 42.8%, it decreased slowly to just 38.2% in the last year. The net income margin has also declined from 10.42% in 2012 to 6.95% in the last year and therefore net income declined side by side from $1,038 million in 2013 to $841 million in 2015. Only the extensive share buyback program led to slightly increasing earnings per share in the last years. While in 2010 there were 260 million shares outstanding, there are only 150 million shares right now.

When a company is in trouble or can't grow anymore, investors and analysts look for the reason. In the case of BBBY, the reason is quickly found (or at least it seems so): BBBY is a classic retailer and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is killing the competition in the retail sector. It is true that Amazon is still growing rapidly and Jeff Bezos is certainly putting other retailers under pressure. But it hardly seems reasonable to assume that one company is completely taking over an entire market. We will definitely see a shift towards buying products online more and more, but this certainly doesn't mean that every other retailer besides Amazon will go out of business in the next years.

Unfortunately, BBBY can't really protect itself from the competition of other retailers as the company doesn't have any kind of structural advantage or moat to fend off competitors. It is rather easy to enter the retailing business for new competitors and disloyal customers can easily switch to another retailer. The declining gross margins are a result of the missing moat as the company doesn't have any kind of pricing power.

Despite these problems there are at least four reasons that speak for an investment in BBBY, which we will cover individually in the next sections.

Reason 1: BBBY is investor-friendly

BBBY can be called an investor-friendly company. On the one hand the company has started recently to pay out a dividend. With a quarterly dividend of $.125, we get a dividend yield of a little over 1% which is not much. But as the payout ratio is currently only about 10%, we can expect the dividend to be raised in the years to come. A payout ratio of about 30% would lead to a dividend of $1.50 and a current dividend yield of 3.75% - a realistic scenario for the next years.

Besides the dividend, BBBY has a very extensive $2.5 billion share buyback program. As we already mentioned above, BBBY has repurchased about 100 million shares since 2010 (or almost 40% of all shares). In the last quarter, BBBY has bought back another 1.8 million shares. If worst case scenario strikes and revenue as well as net income will remain at current levels for the next years, a further share buyback program can lead to great profits for investors. The example of Henry Singleton (see "The Outsiders") demonstrated in the 1970s how investors can be rewarded that way. The company can use the free cash flow for dividends and stock repurchase programs and shareholders will profit.

Just for fun, let's try a small calculation how the share buyback program could affect the stock price in the years to come. For our calculation, there are a few assumptions necessary:

Premise 1 : The net income in the last four quarters was $771 million. We assume that BBBY cannot grow in the years to come and the net income will remain $750 million a year.

: The net income in the last four quarters was $771 million. We assume that BBBY cannot grow in the years to come and the net income will remain $750 million a year. Premise 2 : We assume that the dividend will stay at $.50 per annum (right now the company will need about $80 million for dividend payments, but that number will decline as the number of shares outstanding will decline) and BBBY can spend half of net income on share buybacks ($375 million a year).

: We assume that the dividend will stay at $.50 per annum (right now the company will need about $80 million for dividend payments, but that number will decline as the number of shares outstanding will decline) and BBBY can spend half of net income on share buybacks ($375 million a year). Premise 3: We need an estimated stock price at which the company has to buy back its own shares. A P/E of 12 seems like a reasonable valuation (and is well below the long-time average P/E of BBBY).

Click to enlarge

So even if BBBY would not be able to grow net income for the next ten years, the stock price would be $89.96 in ten years if we assume a P/E of 12 (it could be even higher with a higher valuation). An investor could therefore gain $5 of dividends in ten years and $49.96 from the stock - an average yearly gain of 9% without any growth in revenue.

Reason 2: Acquisitions in the online segment

Although it would be quite idiotic to assume that in a few years everything is bought online and only from Amazon, BBBY has to react to the shift towards online shopping. The sales in stores are declining in the low single-digits and only sales in the digital channels grow and prevent a decline in total revenue. Year to date, BBBY opened 27 new stores and closed nine stores and the number of stores is therefore still growing. Nevertheless, the company needs to grow in the online segment in order to assure overall revenue growth.

BBBY purchased One Kings Lane in June 2016 for estimated $30 million (official number was never disclosed) and just recently PersonalizationMall.com in an all-cash-acquisition for $190 million. One Kings Lane should serve as cornerstone for BBBY's growing offering in furniture and home décor. With both acquisitions BBBY is increasing its online business and trying to get away from being just a brick & mortar business and both acquisitions seem to fit perfectly into BBBY's portfolio. Steven Temares sees PersonalizationMall.com as an opportunity to create additional differentiation from competitors. PMall offers a wide area of different gifts for different occasions that can be personalized, and as the market for personalized products is expected to be in excess of $15 billion with a high single-digit annualized growth rate this could be an opportunity for BBBY to grow its online business.

Reason 3: Loyalty program Beyond+

We stated above that BBBY doesn't have any kind of structural advantage, but in October 2016 the company announced it is going to test a loyalty program called "Beyond+" and is therefore responding to Amazon Prime's and Wal-Mart's (NYSE: WMT) loyalty programs. A successful loyalty program could prevent customers from switching to competitors and might therefore be at least a small first step towards building a moat. With annual costs of $29 it is cheaper than the loyalty programs of Wal-Mart or Amazon and offers a regular discount of 20% to almost all products as well as free shipping within 3-7 days (not very quick compared to Amazon). Amazon offers no regular discount, but special offerings for Prime customers and a rich library of music and video content. It can be expected that the loyalty program is coming in exchange for the coupons.

There isn't any data yet, but when asked about "Beyond+" Steven Temares said the following on the earnings call:

"It was an invite-only, correct. It's a limited test. And we were quickly oversubscribed (…) It's very much a work-in-progress right now because the initial reaction, very good, but how does it modify behavior over time is really what we are looking to learn. So it's really too early to really give you any real information on it. But so far, it has been - exceeded our expectations. We are very happy."

Although it will be very hard to compete with Amazon Prime, Beyond+ is certainly a first step in the right direction and may help to secure BBBY a customer base that may be smaller but faithful.

Reason 4: Valuation

BBBY is an undervalued company in an overvalued market. As there are currently not so many stocks one can invest in without overpaying, BBBY is definitely worth looking at. If you are looking for big growth opportunities BBBY is not the stock for you, but because of the cheap valuation we still can expect a reasonable return in the next years.

Even if we assume that the company is not able to grow at all in the next 10 years (a scenario that is not completely out of question, but rather unlikely), BBBY is undervalued. If we assume that the current free cash flow of $719 million will stay the same for the next 10 years and with 150 million shares outstanding and a discount rate of 10%, we get an intrinsic value of $54.17. As we can assume that the number of shares outstanding will be reduced in the next years, the intrinsic value would be even higher. As there are some risks associated with the company, a higher margin of safety is recommended. If we use a margin of safety of 40% an entry point would be reached at $32.50.

Conclusion

Many investors seem(ed) to believe that Trump as elected president is going to be a fortune for BBBY - or how else should one explain the above-mentioned stock rally in the four days after the election. Of course, the entire stock market soared in those four days, but the DJIA (NYSEARCA: DIA) only rose 8.5% from the low point during the election night and only 3.4% from the close on the day before the election. I personally am really skeptical if Trumponomics is the reason to buy BBBY, but nevertheless I am confident that BBBY will return on the path of single-digit growth again.

As BBBY is a classical retailer that mostly sells cyclical products, the company is very sensitive to macro-economic conditions. Especially the housing market, the unemployment rate and also spending habits could have a big impact on revenue. Most of BBBY's products are not really necessary and people may delay a purchase a few months or even dispense a purchase if economic conditions worsen. Nevertheless, I would consider an investment if BBBY reaches the preferred entry point of $32.50.