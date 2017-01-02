The Black Swan Market

Since that can happen with surprising speed, we give a few pointers on how to deal with this situation.

We seem to live in markets that price in all good news and ignore risks unless these actually turn real.

Markets keep on rallying while we (as trained economists) see risks all around us:

The US reflationary effort could easily run into capacity constraints and set off higher inflation and interest rates.

This could set off an even higher dollar, which could run rampant through corporate emerging market debt and/or put further pressure on the yuan.

Italy's decade long stagnation, its huge public debt, banking problems and political instability.

China's ever increasing reliance on credit which is ever less effective finally runs into trouble (diminishing returns have long ago set in).

The higher dollar widens the US current account deficit and President Trump reacts by slapping on tariffs on Chinese and/or Mexican imports and/or designating China as a currency manipulator, setting off a trade war.

Some geopolitical event disrupting oil supply and setting off a spike in the oil price.

Marie LePen and/or Beppe Grillo winning the French or Italian elections on an anti-euro platform.

Of course, we're hardly the only one's worrying about these situations and basically, you could make this list considerably longer and these are just the 'known unknowns.' Business Insider has published another list of gray swans from Nomura, but these also contain positive shocks.

We're sure there a few black swans (or 'unknown unknowns') out there as well Take for instance this from the IMF, on the Asian crisis that engulfed the world in the second half of the 1990s:

For the three decades before Asia's financial crisis, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand had an impressive record of economic performance-fast growth, low inflation, macroeconomic stability and strong fiscal positions, high saving rates, open economies, and thriving export sectors. It is therefore not too surprising that no one predicted the Asian crisis.

Can it spread to the US? Here is 'grumpy economist' John Cochrane:

Can it spread to the US? We're usually the quality to which people fly. But Illinois and California's pensions don't look a lot better than Chinese banks really. Student loans loom. The Federal government has guaranteed a lot of debts! And the long-run cash flow forecasts for the US government aren't great. The prospects of a strong economy help demand for our debt, but a China-Europe crisis could well send us back to a recession. And in a global sovereign crisis, China and Europe will be cashing in their treasuries. Can we really borrow another $5 trillion for bailout and stimulus while foreigners are dumping $4-5 trillion or so of our treasuries?

Actually, this question doesn't even warrant an answer anymore. That Asian crisis started off with a fairly innocuous seeming Thai currency crisis, but it soon engulfed much of the world.

One might also keep in mind that the Asian crisis was set off by corporate overborrowing in US dollars, the same problem that is plaguing emerging markets today, but on a vastly wider scale and with much less sound economies involved (the likes of Turkey, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Venezuela, etc.)

Yet the markets rally as if there is no tomorrow and we see normal indicators of risk in retreat:

The VIX was at bottom lows (<12), it only krept up to 14 in the last day of trading in 2016.

The dollar index, which the BIS proposed as a better fear gauge, is high and rising but nobody seems to be paying any attention.

Gold is in full retreat.

Italian 10 year yields are at 2%, it's CDS spiked just after the referendum but not alarmingly so.

We also see stuff like this (from MarketWatch):

We recently pointed out that the S&P 500 Index is trading at its highest level to trailing earnings in nearly 13 years, and its highest level to trailing sales in almost 16 years. Those valuations, together with the broad increase in U.S. stocks since Donald Trump's election

Or this (from CNBC):

Whenever the RSI climbs above a 70 to 75 range that signals the underlying index is getting expensive. For the Dow, its 14-day RSI rose above 80 for several days this month to hit 87.4 on Tuesday, the highest since the 87.8 level hit on Nov. 25, 1996.

On what is the market euphoria built?

Well, in one word, it's Trump. The assumption is that he is going to implement a mix of tax cuts, spending increases and regulatory relief that will boost growth and earnings, especially beneficial for sectors like banking, fossil fuels and infrastructure.

A few words of caution:

The labor market is probably close to full employment, any additional stimulus might disproportionally emerge as higher wages and prices. Wages have already started to rise and with oil price rising instead of falling, this could easily start to spill over into prices.

The Fed seems to worry about this, hence the recent rate hike and the statement that three more are planned for 2017.

Demographics and productivity growth have slowed down in the last decade, producing an economy which can only grow at 2% unless productivity start to improve substantially.

The bond market has already sold off strongly on the Trump election, at what point will higher bond yields become a problem for stocks? At what point will they lead to at least a partial crowding out of the stimulus measures that Trump is supposedly embarking upon?

US rate hikes and increases in bond yields and the expectations of more put upward pressure on the dollar. A higher dollar will eat into earnings of many companies by making their products and services less competitive and reducing the dollar value of their overseas sales.

In any case, it's entirely possible that the actual measures that will be implemented will underwhelm or disappoint and even if they're not, they will take a substantial amount of time before they will be felt in the economy and translate into higher activity.

And what about the initial panic that the markets displayed on election night when it became clear that Trump was going to win? Supposedly that selloff was inspired by a perception of Trump as risky and unpredictable.

Has that Trump been completely eliminated from the picture? Somehow we're not entirely convinced of that, but perhaps that's just us.

For instance, we're curious to see, given much of the campaign was about the US suffering from unfair trade deals and practices, how the new administration will react if the dollar keeps rising and blow up the trade deficit.

How to play

We know people who don't dare to buy into this market (although on evidence, plenty of people do, needless to say). You're missing out, here are a few things one can do:

Buy laggards, stocks that are sound but have yet to join in the rally., like Himax, Ambarella, or a couple of big wind energy stocks that are really performing very well. We're sure there's plenty more.

Buy some market put options.

Buy a few out of the money VIX future options.

Buy longer term VIX futures on spikes down. Unlike the shorter dated VIX futures, the time decay isn't nearly as drastic so you could stay in these for a couple of weeks, even a month. There will usually be some little spikes which you can sell a few at a profit, especially when the VIX is very low.

ALWAYS have some free cash available for an opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.