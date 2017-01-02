Who Wants To Be A Plumber?

Let's use the China narrative to reiterate how important it is to explore the market's plumbing.

When it comes right down to it, there's mayhem bubbling just beneath the surface and if you learned anything from 2008, let it be that money markets are where to look when it comes to assessing the severity of the problem.

That's from "Mayhem In Money Markets: China Warns Investors Not To 'Underestimate' The Danger", a piece that ran over at Heisenberg Report a couple of days ago.

I've covered the turmoil in China's money markets pretty extensively over the past three weeks or so, but in light of Sunday's discussion about why it makes sense to study markets at the systemic rather than the localized level, I wanted to try and crystallize a few things as we usher in the new year.

First of all, think of money markets as the system's plumbing. If the pipes freeze, we're all up a creek. Recall that in September of 2008, it was the realization that GE was having difficulty placing commercial paper that tipped Hank Paulson off to just how acute the situation had become. In short, keeping track of money markets is a great way to ensure that your finger is on the pulse of the system. If you're studying money markets, you are by definition thinking at the systemic level.

Well, when it comes to these markets there's "big trouble in little China."

As I mentioned at the outset, I've spent quite a bit of time talking about this, but thanks to the Wall Street Journal, you can now read a crystallized version of the story free from all the superfluous details and convoluted analysis that invariably permeate a typical Heisenberg missive. Here are some excerpts from WSJ's latest on the subject (emphasis mine):

At the top of regulators' agenda in China for 2017 is a campaign to wean the nation's sprawling financial system off of cheap borrowing and rising credit levels. The latest target is the $9 trillion bond market, where the central bank has been gradually tamping down short-term credit to discourage the kind of borrowing many financial institutions use to make risky investments. The trouble is that the easy money is funding a massive tangle of investments by banks, insurers, brokers and speculators. Any tightening can threaten the debt-saddled corporate sector and potentially sow turmoil in unexpected places. "It's a difficult balancing act," said Matthew Phan, a credit analyst at research firm CreditSights in London. "They want to prevent asset bubbles like with the stock market, the bond market and the property market, but at the same time they can't tighten too much. They need to keep injecting liquidity, but prevent this liquidity from going places they don't want." The most recent buildup of financial-system leverage began in 2015, when the central bank started holding short-term borrowing rates at a very low stable rate to support growth, which had started to slow. Many investors tapped the cheap funds to buy bonds and other financial products, then used those securities as collateral to invest even more, a loosely regulated cycle repeated many times over, which clouded the magnitude of risk in play. By the summer of 2016, roughly 90% of interbank borrowing was in the overnight market, the shortest and cheapest form of funding, while the daily volume of transactions there surged to a peak of nearly 4 trillion yuan ($575.9 billion), according to data from BNP Paribas. That fell to 2.75 trillion yuan in late December as officials pushed borrowers to longer-term maturities as a means of deleveraging, sending short-term borrowing costs up sharply.

Believe it or not, that's about as good as it gets when it comes to condensing an absurdly convoluted narrative. As the PBoC put it late last month, "the complexity of the situation shouldn't be underestimated." Don't worry Beijing, I'm reasonably sure no one who understands what's going on is "underestimating" how screwed you are.

But as complicated as the situation is, it really all comes down to one very simple problem: China needs to deleverage and releverage at the same time.

Obviously that's impossible, so the PBoC is doing the next best thing - they're shifting the focus back and forth between growth and stability depending on where the most problems are at any given time.

Recently, the Politburo has sought to rein in leverage and curb speculation. That meant tightening liquidity and driving up rates by, among other things, extending the duration of open market operations. "The provision of liquidity facilities has been shifted to longer duration, and hence the average funding costs via these facilities have risen [just as] MLF in recent months have been rolled over to 6M-1Y tenors from a mixture of mostly 3M-6M tenors," SocGen notes.

Click to enlarge

(Charts: SocGen)

Of particular interest is the 7-day repo rate or, more specifically, rates (plural). As I noted in the piece linked above, "the interbank and benchmark rates (i.e. DR007, the rate depository institutions use on transactions backed by the highest quality collateral versus R007, the rate on transactions secured by collateral that on average is comprised of an 83/17 split between government and financial bonds and other assets, respectively) are diverging more than they should." Have a look:

(Chart: SocGen)

Now can you guess why that might be? I'd say the market is becoming more hesitant to lend against anything other than the highest quality collateral (hat tip to SocGen for pointing out the divergence).

In yet another sign of just how stressed the market is becoming, the exchange traded overnight repo rate topped 30% last Tuesday as PBoC OMOs resulted in a net withdrawal of liquidity. "With banks becoming more reluctant to offer cash to other types of institutions, the latter have to turn to the exchange for money," Xu Hanfei, an analyst at Guotai Junan Securities told Bloomberg last week. "Stock exchange repo yields are significantly more volatile than interbank repo," JPMorgan reminds us, adding that "yields are driven by demand and supply of liquidity, similar to the interbank market, but without the moderating influence of the PBoC's open market operations to dampen demand-and-supply shocks."

Two days after overnight exchange repo yields soared to their highest levels in nearly three months, the seven-day repo rate rose 16bps, to 2.73%, the most since April 22, while the 14-day repo rate jumped 85bps, to 4.45%, the highest since the end of 2014. These moves also appeared to be triggered by jitters surrounding the PBoC's net liquidity withdrawal.

As if all of that isn't enough, China is also attempting to crack down on wealth management products by including them in the state's Macro-Prudential Assessment system. This would effectively cut off a significant source of off-balance sheet funding for banks. Here's SocGen (emphasis mine):

Relentless competition for funding has driven banks to offer WMPs with high returns but short duration, adding to systemic vulnerabilities to liquidity tensions. Nearly 60% of WMPs have a duration shorter than six months and less than 10% have more than one year. The average return on bank WMPs have only very recently dropped below 4% but remained above 3.5%, compared with below-3% yield on 10y CGBs. This entails a significant scale of duration mismatch and risk-taking on the part of banks. A constraint in offering WMPs represents a constraint in funding ability. Returns on WMPs are higher than deposits but banks choose to fund partly out of WMPs for a reason. The majority of WMPs are provided by big banks, including state-owned commercial banks which are also liquidity providers in the money market. Any further constraint on their funding ability will be translated into tighter money market conditions and generally upward pressure on market rates. With around 56% of the CNY26tn worth of WMPs invested in bond and money market instruments, a 50% reduction in WMPs would translate into a CNY7tn reduction in demand for bond and money market instruments, and a 25% reduction would translate into a CNY3.5tn fall in demand. Depending on the pace of the reduction, this can be significant compared with the average monthly cash bond transaction amount of CNY6.7tn over the past 12 months. With around half of WMP buyers being individuals, these reductions in demand are unlikely to be matched by increases in direct client demand.

In other words, curtailing WMP issuance would deal another blow to the bond market and would simultaneously serve to drive up money market rates as well.

As I said above, "don't worry Beijing, I'm reasonably sure no one who understands what's going on is 'underestimating' how screwed you are."

Still, not many people truly do understand what's going on because if you let yourself get too bogged down in the details, you can miss the forest for the trees. That's the tricky thing about thinking about markets at a systemic level. It can often seem complicated because most investors aren't as familiar with the concepts and terminology as they are with things like P/E ratios, EPS, EBITDA, etc. But if you start with a simple proposition like "China is trying to deleverage and releverage all at the same time," you can then consider the details in the context of the overarching narrative.

Of course each person will need to decide for themselves whether it's worth putting the time and effort in to understand the market's plumbing. I find it rewarding on all kinds of levels. But hey, being a plumber isn't for everyone.

