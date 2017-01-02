An Investment Grade MOB REIT With The Potential To Grow Your Portfolio

There have been several healthcare-related REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) that have sold off recently (for one reason or another). The five I have written articles on are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Welltower (NYSE:HCN), Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), and Health Trust of America (NYSE:HTA). This article will focus on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) whose largest direct competitors (based on my research) are going to be Healthcare Trust of America and Physicians Realty Trust . HR was established in 1993 with 21 medical properties, and has grown its portfolio to over 200 medical properties.

HR's Focus

HR's primary focus is on Medical Office Buildings (MOB). MOB's are different than typical office buildings because of their location (including their proximity to large medical facilities) and diverse tenant mix. HR specifically talks about how it prefers MOB's that are on or adjacent to hospital/healthcare campuses. This is evidenced by the 85% of HR's properties fitting this criteria.

Much like HTA's criteria, HR focuses on top Metropolitan Statistical Areas (NYSE:MSA) for the majority of its properties. MSA areas are "a geographical region with a relatively high population density at its core and close economic ties throughout the area" (Q3-2016 HTA Supplemental report pg. 20). The goal is to build facilities in high-growth areas that make MOB properties an absolutely necessity for medical campuses to do business. The following shows a breakdown of HR's MSA coverage from the 2016 Investor Presentation.

I like to see focused business models like this, because it's important that a company does what it knows best. While HR's criteria appears slightly less-focused than HTA's, I do like that a company remain flexible because not all opportunities fit standardized criteria. An example for this is that HTA has 92.3% of facilities in the top 75 MSA, while HR only has 87% in the top 100. At face value, this would seem like a negative for HR, but I would personally consider this as an advantage for HR because they are opening themselves to new opportunities that may be outside HTA guidelines. In the end, too much focus can make us blind to opportunities we can only see in our peripheral vision.

In addition to HR's focus on MSA, they has slightly less concentration in MOB's, but has a much stronger multi-tenant diversification than HTA, with 92% of properties being multi-tenant, while HTA's properties are only 75% multi-tenant. While this isn not necessarily a good or bad thing, it is good to be aware of the differences in HR's and HTA's business model, since economic trends and developments may impact multi-tenant operators more than single tenant operators, or visa versa. One positive I can think of for multi-tenant operators is that the property may be more essential to the medical facilities it supports because it provides more services and offers more flexibility, which would make the property that much more desirable to potential suitors. One negative aspect could be that specialists who are too small may be more inclined to move their practice or have less-adequate rent coverage.

HR's Diversification

I like to use to chart from HTA's investor presentation because I think it accurately demonstrates the asset base of some of the more well-known REITs in the market, but also because it shows what type of risk is associated with each area of specialization.

Click to enlarge

As you can see, HR is heavily weighted as an MOB REIT (recall that 85% of the portfolio is MOB). Being MOB focused has several advantages as noted by the visual above. MOB's tend to hit the sweet spots of critical areas that are attractive to investors (especially a more conservative investor). Where I find MOB's most attractive characteristics is in their rent coverage, and the critical specialized services they provide to the larger operations of the facilities around them. It is safe to say, that without MOBs, large medical campuses would lack the specialized services that make their facilities so desirable. HR's investor presentation from November of 2016 shows the breakdown of its facilities by distance:

HR does a good job of emphasizing that it's not only focused on MSA, but also being on-campus in those areas because historical trends show that on-campus facilities have better occupancy rates, overall tenant retention, leasing spread (which is the difference between the average rent gained from signing new leases versus the average rents of the expiring leases). On-campus is defined as being "adjacent to a hospital campus referring to properties that are no more than .25 miles from a hospital campus" (November 2016 Investor Presentation, Page 14) The following table uses data from HR's portfolio from 2008-2015, which means that HR has credible proof that on-campus properties create certainty and long term returns. The following table is from page 14 of HR's November 2016 Investor Presentation.

The statistics from this table are based on HR's portfolio from 2008 to 2015, and I think its important to note that starting in 2010 HR began making a significant transition to on-campus properties. HR's portfolio of on-campus units were at 64% by square feet, but now their portfolio consists of 85% on-campus facilities.

Increased MOB Traffic?

So far, you have heard me preach that MOBs are critical properties to a healthcare delivery system/campus, but HR is the first analysis I have done where they demonstrate how MOBs are serving an unresolved need, and ultimately, aiding in the inpatient/outpatient transformation that the healthcare industry is currently undergoing. The following illustration from the Q3-2016 Supplemental report shows how inpatient/outpatient revenues have changed over the last decade.

Click to enlarge

I feel like it is absolutely astounding that we have seen the revenue model of the healthcare industry switch entirely when it comes to inpatient/outpatient care, because as a consumer I would not have been able to notice these trends. Although this seems extreme at first glance, think about the how the healthcare industry has had to increase efficiency and reducing costs. With this in mind, MOBs rise has everything to do with a more efficient way of delivering specialzied care in a manner that is still affordable.

HR Debt Covenants

I always like to review a company's debt covenants and the trends Year-over-Year, because this can indicate managements thought process and future goals. A decrease in debt (especially as rate increases threaten REITs in the future) is always welcome, but an increase of debt may not necessarily be a bad thing. For example, a company may choose to acquire a large number of buildings using their revolving line, only to issue equity at a later point in time to pay off that debt. The point is, sometimes we need to read between the numbers before jumping to conclusion. The following covenants are from the Q3-2016 Supplemental report, page 8.

Click to enlarge

As you can see, HR is within all debt covenants they have established. If compared to HPT, you will find some categories where they are running a stronger surplus, and other areas where they are running less. All things considered, both HR and HPT have very clean balance sheets, but the real question for HR is how does this compare to debt covenants from Q3-2015? The following illustration is from the Q3-2015 Supplemental Report.

Click to enlarge

For HR, we can see not only are they following the same path at HPT, but it is worth noting that HR seems to be one step ahead. HR has managed to reduce both bank loans and senior debt more quickly than its counterpart (Even though HPT is also making some serious improvements). I would expect HR to be ahead, especially because HPT is still 13 years younger when compared to HR. The bottom line for HR, is that they are doing a superb job of freeing up financial flexibility, which means that they will be able to take advantage of opportunities to buy.

Debt Maturities

Debt covenants are only one aspect of the debt, because when that debt is due can also have a significant impact to the bottom line. HR's debt maturities can be found on page 30 of the Q3-2016 Supplemental report. The following illustration breaks down the company's debt timeline.

Click to enlarge

HR (much like HTA) has a very healthy debt maturity timeline, with the earliest maturity date being over two years from now on February 2019. It appears that HR has taken advantage of low interest rates, because it sports an extremely low blended cost of debt at 4.31%. These low rates are supported by Moody's and S&P investment grade credit rankings.

FFO History

The following history is sourced from the 2014, 2015, and 2016 Supplemental reports.

2014 2015 2016 Q1 $.36 $.39 $.41 Q2 $.36 $.40 $.42 Q3 $.38 $.41 $.39 Q4 $.39 $.41 $.40 (Est) Total FFO $1.49/share $1.61/share $1.62/share Click to enlarge

I could not find estimated FFO for Q4-2016, so I decided to go conservative in my estimate by using $.40 of FFO. What I like about HR is the same thing that I like about HTA, and it is that they are growing as a company, paying off debt, while allowing the payout ratio to become more conservative instead of dramatically increasing the payout to the point where it becomes at risk for being cut. Using the previous table, and historical dividend payment history from dividend.com, I built the following table to show how HR's payout metrics have continued to improve.

2014 2015 2016 Total FFO $1.49/share $1.61/share $1.62/share Total Dividend Paid $1.20/share $1.20/share $1.20/share Payout Ratio 80.5% 74.5% 74.1% Click to enlarge

Based on these tables, we can see that HR has refrained from any dividend increases (its final dividend decrease occurred in 2009, and one previously in 2007) and I think HR is doing everything it can to re-establish its financial house before they start directing more operating income back to investors. For this reason alone, I do not recommend HR for the income investor at this point in time, because I would want to see an indication from management that they are looking to increase the future dividend.

HR's Current Price

Like other medical REITs, we can see that HR has recently dropped from a 52-week high of $36.60, down to a current price of $29.35. Like many other medical REITs, HR's pullback does not seem warranted or justified based on the improving metrics of the company, but from previous articles I have written, it looks like no medical REIT was spared from taking a stock price hit. Below is a copy of the 3-month history from capitaloneinvesting.com.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I like HR's business model, and the fact that it shares similar metrics with HTA's makes it that much more attractive. I specifically like how HR has handled its debt covenants over the last year, dividend payout coverage, and how focused their business model is within the MOB field. I would rate HR as a HOLD, but with the potential to become a BUY once management makes it clear that regular dividend increases will be part of management's focus going forward. At this point in time, the only true negative about HR's stock is the fact that there is no increase in dividends. It is likely that management remembers the severe cuts made to the company dividend in 2007 and 2009, so they have chosen to maintain as much safety in the base dividend as possible. HR also used these funds to reorganize their business model to focus on distance from healthcare campuses, and a reduced dividend would have given them more flexibility.

