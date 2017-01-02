End Of Year Review Of The A-Team, H-Team And O-Team

Eventually 2016 turned out to be a favorable year for long-only investors. Will 2017 be another year in which a non-hedged strategy work?

Examining the performances of the various teams provide us with a back testing of the long-short strategy and its benefits.

Those were not only nine months of a terrific run for the A-Team but also six months of a very productive hedging through the other teams.

The A-Team was launched at the end of Q1 while the H-Team and O-Team been introduced at the end of Q2.

A-Team: LONG Only

The A-Team was first introduced in early April 2016 with "base prices" determined by the closing prices as of 3/31/2016.

Principally, the A-Team represents a long-only strategy consists of ten names:

The A-Team as a whole supposes to perform over both the short-term (12 months) and the long-term (60 months).

Here is how the A-Team performed over the nine months since 3/31/2016:

Average total return for the A-Team: 26.72%

Once again, just to make sure we are on the same page, that's the total return in absolute terms over a period of only nine months. That's 37.13% annualised.

Not bad for a portfolio that supposes to return 10% over the first 12 months and 50% during a 60-month period. As a matter of fact, nine months since launch, the A-Team is already over half way (53.44% to be precise) in achieving its long-term total return target.

H-Team and O-Team: SHORT Only

Both the H(edged)-Team and the O(vervalued) teams were introduced in early July 2016 with "base prices" determined by the closing prices as of 6/30/2016.

The drivers behind forming these teams were:

1. My discomfort with the A-Team's tremendous run up during Q2/2016 that led me to a strategic decision to hedge/protect the gains that were already significant.

2. My views that there are many names, especially within the real estate/eREITs (VNQ, IYR, XLRE) arenas, that reached valuation that can no longer be justified.

The H-Team consists of ten names where I have SHORT positions: DOC, EQIX, HR, HTA, NNN, O, ROIC, VTR, WING, TSLA (Unlike the rest of the pack, shorting Tesla was done through selling naked CALL options with a strike of 290 for January 2017; soon it will be over...).

For the sake of the content of this article and in order to better understand the long-short strategy (and the importance of proper hedging) I wish to focus on the fixed-income elements from both the LONG (A-Team) and SHORT (eREITs) sides of the strategy. Therefore I'm leaving WING and TSLA outside of the scope of this article.

Here is how the eight eREITs that are part of H-Team have performed since 6/30/2016:

Average total return for the eREITs within the H-Team: -9.62%

Only six months gone by, an average loss of almost 10% has been recorded and not even a single name that recorded a positive total return. Not bad for a portfolio that only supposes to hedge the main A-Team LONG portfolio. But what is really a hedge?

As a side note I must add that seeing O and NNN at the bottom of the list is no surprise and just as I wrote recently - I expect these names to suffer further in 2017 as long-term yields keep rising.

Before answering this important question, lets take a look at the O-Team. Just like the H-Team, the O-Team consists of ten names that I deemed (back in 6/30/2016) as overvalued but unlike the H-Team, I didn't take short positions in any of the O-Team's tem components: ACC, AMT, DCT, DRE, EDR, FR, HIW, REG, TRNO, UE.

Here is how the O-Team has performed since 6/30/2016:

Average total return for the O-Team: -2.50%

First of all, it was a better choice to short the H-Team than the O-Team. Putting it differently: Picking the right names is as important as picking the right theme.

Secondly, even with four names out of the O-Team recording positive returns over the past six months, the team (As a whole) still posted an overall negative average return.

Finally, adding the results of both the H-Team and O-Team leave no doubt: Many eREITs were (and still are) overvalued. They were (during the second half of 2016) and they may still be (as we enter 2017) a wonderful hedge. But then again - what makes a wonderful hedge?

The Beauty of Hedging

While the above data shows that employing both the A-Team and the H-Team ended up being the most profitable outcome, a good hedge isn't about increasing the return but decreasing the risk.

What makes a good hedge is the alignment between the characteristics of the assets that are being held LONG and the assets that are being held SHORT. Theoretically, an investor may pick any two assets and turn them into a pair trade, i.e. an alleged hedge, but when the two assets have nothing (or not much) in common, such a pair trade isn't really a hedge.

While it may be difficult to team up apples with apples, oranges with oranges, etc. - the idea is to try and team up fruits with fruits and not fruits with vegetables.

In order to better understand the importance of pairing on one hand and the right way to get there on the other hand, I've decided to run a short "experiment":

Lets assume that our universe (of stocks) only comprises of the 30 stocks that are part of the DOW Jones Industrial Average index (NYSEARCA:DIA). In order to properly pair stocks (to make a hedge) I've divided the DOW into six different sub-groups with five stocks exactly (no more, no less) being placed in each group.

Here are the six groups that I came up with:

Group Common Ground Pair Trade 1 Pair Trade 2 Exception 1 Conglomerates UTX BA GE MMM WMT 2 Technology, Networks & Systems CSCO IBM MSFT INTC NKE 3 Banking & Financial Services JPM GS V AXP TRV 4 Commodities/Energy-Related CVX XOM DD CAT HD 5 Retail Services & Goods KO MCD AAPL VZ DIS 6 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals PFE JNJ MRK UNH PG Click to enlarge

Naturally, with such major constraints (30 stocks, 6 groups, 5 stocks in each group) it's very hard to reach (a hedging) perfection. Nevertheless, this is exactly what allows me to demonstrate the beauty of hedging; even with such constraints - the most of the pair trades are reasonable/good, some of those are probably (near the) best/perfect.

I must admit that groups 1 and 5 caused me the biggest headaches when it comes to the "exception".

In group 1, the exception could easily be BA because WMT could be paired with MMM and some may say that would be an even better pair trade than UTX+BA. Well, I wish I add a name like AAL that I could pair with BA in order to solve this problem but unfortunately, the DOW is what it is and I can't change its components.

In group 5, aside of KO+MCD being the worst pair trade of all the first picks (among all groups), AAPL being paired with VZ could be seen as a forced move (and it is...). I was considering pairing AAPL with few other names but none of them seems right or even better than VZ. Which stock would you paid AAPL with (even outside of the DJIA)? That's an interesting question that I might try to provide an answer to in a separate article. By the way, please try to come up with something different than Samsung; too obvious/easy but I'm looking for US operating and US traded names please!

Within each group, the first pair trade is (in most cases) very good. The second pair trade is usually also good. It's worthwhile noticing that in most cases both (or at least one of the) names in the second pair trade can be paired with any of the names that are part of the first pair trade too. Putting it differently, in all groups we have at least 3 - and usually 4 - names that can easily be paired together in order to form a good-reasonable hedge.

If this is task that can be handled within a universe comprised of only 30 stocks - it can surely be done, (almost) to a perfection, with many thousands of stocks that trade through various equity markets.

The Perfect Hedge

Some people say that there's no such thing. I believe that they're wrong. True, no two companies are identical but a perfect hedge is more than just an attempt to find two assets with as close as possible characteristics. This is a necessary, must have, element, but there's more to it.

As I've already outlined before, a perfect hedge must reduce the overall risk in order to even be considered a hedge. A pair trade that bears more risk than each of its elements when they are traded alone - isn't a hedge; it may (accidentally) end up with a better return but that's a natural outcome/expectation when one takes more risk. Either way, it's not risk reduction and therefore not a hedge.

I wrote a couple of times about the importance of hedging and I don't wish to repeat myself. What I do, however, wish to emphasize is that hedging isn't a tool that is only suitable for hedge funds, institutional investors or highly regarded professionals. Hedging is suitable for anyone who feels comfortable enough to buy/hold assets but not comfortable enough to do so nakedly, i.e. without a protection.

Take me for example. I have many LONG positions but I feel very uncomfortable about the state of the markets and I fear of a pullback. I'm LONG but I don't/wouldn't SWAN knowing that things may turn upside down relatively quickly from here.

Don't get me wrong: In most cases I have no problem to hold naked LONG positions; it's my macro views that dictate my level of comfort. At the moment, unlike most Wall Street analysts I simply see the probability of the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) reaching 2000 (or -10%) as (slightly) higher than the probability of the index reaching 2500 (or +10%).

It's not the "Fortune Teller" of me that leads me to be cautious but the risk/reward macro view that I hold right now that cause me to be more hesitant when it comes to the equity markets in 2017.

On the other hand, I have many holdings that I like and I'm not going to sell those just because of a slightly higher probability for a pullback. The solution, my solution, is to run various hedging strategies such as the LONG (A-Team) - SHORT (H-Team).

Hedging Costs Money but You Better Pay It!

The past year was a great one. LONG only investors saw all major indices - S&P500 , Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the DJIA - climbing up nicely, from 7.5% to 13.4%.

Buying an insurance costs money while the policy holder still wish the policy to expire worthless, i.e. better pay the premium and get nothing from the insurer than exercising your rights according to the policy.

Same goes for hedging; buying a protection for your portfolio is not only a matter of "sleep better at night" but also a price that is worthwhile paying in order to insure your portfolio against an outcome that may never happen but you still wish to be well prepared in case it does.

Unlike the A-Team and H-Team - where the combined return was better than the LONG A-Team return as a stand alone - investors should be minded that in most cases, hedging = giving up on some return while also giving up on (even) more risk.

Remember: I'm a risk/reward investor. I'm neither looking to maximise my return (that means a lot of risk) nor to minimize my risk (that means zero return). I'm looking to constantly improve my portfolio health and that means a better risk/reward profile.

A good hedging shall end up with more return per unit of risk. Alternatively, getting the same return for a lower risk or even getting a lower return for an even smaller "amount" of risk are also welcome results.

Final Words for 2016

When it comes to REITs-dom, there's no doubt that hedging has proved itself during the second half of 2016.

My views at the moment call for the same approach when it comes for the entire market. I believe that staying LONG only without protection is a risky position that may turn out to be a costly naked bet.

I really liked playing with the thirty stocks of the DJIA and moving the different names into their best-matching groups. This "experiment" may lead me to write a series of articles regarding the beauty of hedging when it comes to the entire markets.

Unlike many authors who write about their best (long only) picks for 2017, my best picks for 2017 would have to appear in pairs; for each LONG there will be a matching SHORT. For each "looking for an upside" exposure - there will be a counter "looking for an downside" exposure.

Stay tuned, stay alerted and most of all - stay hedged.

Wishing you all a healthy, successful, prosperous, safe and protected 2017. Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE ENTIRE A-TEAM BUT MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are SHORT the entire H-Team