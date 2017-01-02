BB&T Corporation - Well Placed For 2017

Trading at 13.2x 2018 EPS, BB&T (NYSE:BBT) is at the lower end of regional bank valuations in the US. The stock is often seen as a "safe and stable" bank, which is enhanced by its stronger than average dividend yield of around 2.5% and is a reasonable view of the stock. However, it overlooks BB&T's growth credentials.

BB&T is one of the bank stocks to have posted a new high in this market cycle after the decimation of 2008. The business has grown through acquisitions, the most recent of which were National Penn and Susquehanna Bancshares. This is likely to remain the cornerstone of its growth strategy and BB&T is therefore well positioned going into the Trump era. Either it continues as it has done, or finds greater opportunity as regulatory thresholds concerning capital thresholds and asset size are relaxed and M&A becomes easier. While it's impossible to forecast acquisitions, the company should be back in the hunt before the end of 2017 as it gets over the hump of integration activity in front of it in the earlier part of the year.

Long term BB&T is looking to get its cost/income efficiency ratio into the mid-50s. What will it take to achieve this goal? Here is the cost/income relationship over the last eight quarters. Study this and you can see that BBT is very consistent in its profit structure and how it integrates acquisitions.

Click to enlarge

The currently normalized level for cost/income is in the low 60% area and this includes certain costs that BBT leaves out in calculating its efficiency ratio. Still, it need to improve its operating profitability by at least 400 basis points. The most obvious area of gains should come in its net interest margin. BB&T holds $51bn of interest free deposits, which is 32% of total deposits. So a shift in 100bps should lead to a gain of $500m in net interest income, which would in itself be a c. 5% lift to annual revenue and get cost/income down to the late 50% level. Beyond this revenue levels per unit cost should also pick up given the likelihood of higher lending volumes and higher money velocity under trump, which would help transaction fees without BB&T adding to branch, staffing or processing capacity.

One cautionary point to make about net interest margin if rates do climb around 100bps over the next couple of years is that investors should expect deposit competition to click in at the point banks become more confident about systematic rate hikes taking place (as opposed to the current "one and done" experience. Although this would reduce the pool of rate free funds available to BB&T, the bank would at the same time exploit more opportunity in duration and also increase its loans/assets ratio, offsetting volume pressure on interest free deposits, so the exercise I performed above remains a reasonable proxy for income progression via margin effects.

All told, I would expect the P&L to evolve in the following way:

This is pretty conservative with top line growth of 7, then 9% over 2017-18 and an improvement in the cost/income ratio from 62% to 60% by 2018. BB&T is a conservative lender (it reminds me of M&T Bank to some extent) and in this timeframe I would not expect loan loss provisions to grow faster than pre provision profit (that is, revenue less operating expenses) as households and the local businesses that are the basis of its community banking model are in no way fully leveraged currently.

Conclusion

Many investors are concerned at the steep rise of bank shares in the last couple of months and many commentators argue that "surely" it is too late to chase the rally. While there are many reasons for banks to pull back a little (the charts, profit taking, possible market wobbles toward Trump's agenda) stocks like BB&T do not price in a blue sky scenario as yet. 13.2x 2018 is a tad more expensive then the likes of USB, STI, KEY and FITB, which are on c 12.9x 2018, but the yield at BB&T of around 2.5% is also a tad higher. For very long term holders I would characterize this bank as one that would usually win in a downturn through a better credit experience and subsequent M&A action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.