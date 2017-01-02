Buying Cliffs Natural Resources And Peers On Dips

The US economy is witnessing growth acceleration since September of 2016. This happens after a rather long period of growth slowing since the third quarter of 2014. This is perfectly visible in the ISM manufacturing index.

Click to enlarge

This index is a leading index and tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. In this article, I am looking at the very cyclical primary metals industry. I do this because I want a strong macro case for stocks like Cliffs Natural Resources CLF. Cliffs is one of the biggest components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF XME and a perfect way to trade the metals industry.

Click to enlargeSource: InfoMine

-----

Extra: If you are interested in leading indicators and the way they behave, feel free to read my article about this topic. It will add a lot to this article.

Article: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

-----

I added the ISM manufacturing index to every graph to display economic sentiment.

The thing that strikes me the most, is the fact that new orders in the primary metals industry are growing at 12% versus one year ago. This is the highest growth number since 2012(!). Upswings like these are typical in times of growth acceleration. We saw the same in 2008-2011 and 2012-2013. The biggest difference is the power of the upswing after 2008.

Click to enlarge

Industrial production is still contracting at -2.1% growth in November. The big difference between production and new orders is very common since orders tend to lead official production numbers. I expect production numbers to go positive in the first quarter of 2017 with close to 5% growth.

Click to enlarge

Employment is growing for the first time since 2014. The last three months have been positive with the last month of job losses in August with -1.5K jobs. This had been visible in many indicators since high new orders and backlog of orders growth has resulted in a desperate need for jobs. It's interesting to say this about one of the most cyclical industries. Especially after the severe downtrend since 2014.

Click to enlarge

The graph below shows the year-on-year returns of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF XME. This ETF is currently 115% higher than one year ago. These returns are very close to the returns in 2009. It would be silly of me to write here how amazing everything is, and that you should buy primary metal companies right now after one of the biggest rallies of the 21st century.

The vertical orange line is the barrier between historic returns and future returns. These returns are based on the theory that the current stock price is not going to change at all. Of course this is impossible, but it gives us the chance to see how much future growth is already priced in.

Click to enlarge

We see that we are currently pricing in more than 60% durable goods orders growth. The positive thing, is that growth in the second half of 2017 is estimated to be around 8-10% based on the current stock price. This offers some interesting entry points if leading indicators stay strong over the next few months.

Trading volume of Cliffs Natural Resources has accelerated in 2016 along with higher growth. The stock has been overbought quite a few times on the weekly graph, which is a strong signal.

Click to enlarge

I believe that Cliffs Natural Resources and other primary metal companies have upside potential in this year. I will be buying below 8 USD if I get the chance. I will add on dips if I get the chance and if the economy keeps improving.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am planning on adding CLF to my portfolio. However, I doubt that this will happen within the next 72 hours. An entry over the next 1-4 weeks is much more likely and almost a certainty if the economy stays strong.