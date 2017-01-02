Data Center REIT, Dupont Fabros, Is A Good Place To Keep Your Money

Wholesale data center company DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE: DFT) has demonstrated a great ability to grow rapidly in an industry that is itself growing quickly -- and should therefore hopefully help with the growth of your assets as well.

A McKinsey & Company survey found that nearly 51% of large enterprises expect to move to the public cloud by 2018, compared to only 10% in 2015. At the same time, only 37% of large enterprises expect to continue with traditional on-premise environments, down from 80% in 2015. At Oracle Open World CEO Mark Hurd stated that "by 2025 80% of IT budgets will be spent on the cloud, almost all applications will be SaaS, and the number of corporate-owned data centers will decline by 80%."

In addition to being in the right industry at the right time, DFT is also doing the little things right. For instance, DFT and its customers successfully met the performance target for the Virginia sales tax exemption program. This ensures that DFT's customers will receive the benefit of the tax exemption through 2035. This extra savings gives customers yet another reason to select DFT.

The firm, founded in 2007, operates 11 data centers in three major U.S. markets. These total 3.3 million gross sq. ft. and 287 MW of available critical load. DFT powers, cools and protects the servers and IT assets of customers who outsource their mission-critical and business-critical applications. The industries include: Technology, Internet Content Providers, Media and Communications, Cloud-Based Services, Healthcare, and Financial Services.

Being in the wholesale side of the industry seems to be serving DFT well (see table below).

DFT's competitors have grown impressively. However, they have also been having growing pains due to the higher churn rate in the retail data center business (as opposed to the wholesale data center business). The above table shows clear leadership by DFT in the Adjusted EBITDA Margin statistic. Part of the explanation for this is likely the extra labor and training involved in staffing and operating a retail data center. However, part of the explanation is likely more simply the higher churn rate for Retail Data centers (see chart below).

Click to enlarge

Contracts for retail data center providers are often 1-3 years, while wholesale data centers are 3-20 years. It is easy to see why wholesale data centers would have a lower churn rate. Remember too that renewals do not constitute churn. The table below shows DFT should be safe from such worries at least through 2017 (see chart below).

Click to enlarge

It is easy to see why DFT with an average remaining lease term of 5.6 years might have a lower churn rate than the average retail data center company with an average remaining lease term of, say, 2 years or less. As readers can see putting an exact number on comparative churn rates is probably not overly valid. They seem to fluctuate a lot. However, just comparing the relative lengths of the remaining lease terms gives one an idea of how much lower the churn rate for a wholesale data center company is likely to be. This means DFT has at least one advantage over Retail Data Center REITs.

In addition to having longer leases, DFT has a long time before it has to worry about repaying any appreciable amount of its debt (see chart below).

Click to enlarge

DFT doesn't have any appreciable amount of its debt coming due for about 5 years. This means that it should be able to weather any downturn that occurs nearer term. Many think Donald Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus plans will put off a bear market / recession that many have been expecting. However, many think that such a bear market / recession will still occur within Donald Trump's first term in office.

The charts below give a good overview of the projected growth in the cloud data center business.

Click to enlarge

Perhaps the most important (from DFT's and other data center REITs' perspectives) is the increase in zettabytes of data center storage forecast from 2015 to 2020E (growth from 4.7 to 15.3 zettabytes, or more than a tripling).

One further has to be impressed by DFT's client list and the credit ratings of those clients (see table and chart below).

Click to enlarge

When both Microsoft and Facebook utilize this company heavily, one has to be impressed. It is also attractive that DFT can claim that 71% of its customers have investment grade or equivalent credit ratings. This again tends to shield DFT well from any downturns.

With regard to recent earnings, Q3 2016 showed good results. EPS were $0.37/share compared to $0.29 per share a year earlier. Revenues were $134.33 million -- up 16.5% year over year (+$19.0 million); and they beat estimates by $2.43 million. Normalized Funds From Operations per share were up 18% year over year from $0.62/share to $0.73 per share -- a +$0.01 beat. AFFO was up 10% year over year to $0.75 per share from $0.68 per share. DFT had losses/write-offs of $0.05 per share on redemption of some preferred shares and the early extinguishment of some debt in order to refinance it. This at least shows DFT appears to be becoming fiscally healthier. Excluding these last items EPS grew by $0.12/share year over year. Overall this was a good result.

Q4 2016 Guidance And 5-Year Plan Targets:

Click to enlarge

Using an FY2016 AFFO near-midpoint figure of $2.80, the Price/AFFO multiple comes out at $43.93/$2.80 = 15.69x. This is a good multiple for a company whose 5-year plan calls for approximately 11% per year revenue growth and approximately 9% per year AFFO per share growth (or 10% per year Normalized FFOPS growth). When you add in the 4.55% annual dividend, DFT could be trading at a multiple as high as 18x or even more. This might translate into a stock price gain of about 14.72%. Then you can add to that the one year growth of 10% and the dividend of 4.55%. All told that amounts to a roughly 30% gain on investors' money within the next year. Without the multiple expansion the growth plus the dividend still amounts to approximately a 15% gain for the next year. Most investors would be glad to take a chance on such a stock, especially when it is forecasting similar growth gains each year for the next five years. DFT is a buy.

The five year chart of DFT provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

Click to enlarge

The chart above shows a strong uptrend over the last two years. With the projected growth in the cloud (see charts above), the demographics almost guarantee that DFT will be a successful company. The statistics also show that the Wholesale Data Center business is highly profitable. The longer leases of Wholesale Data Centers versus Retail Data Centers tend to guarantee that profitability. The dearth of actual data center space available in some of the most crowded urban areas only helps DFT's business model. A company dedicated to finding, developing, and managing data centers is almost assured of being more efficient at it than a company for whom it is a side business. I like the prospects for DFT for the next five years. It is a buy.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

Good Luck Trading/Investing.