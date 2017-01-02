Bank Of Hawaii: Many Positives Happening At The Same Time

Three important aspects for our optimism on Bank of Hawaii are; improved asset mix that is optimized for higher margins, healthy Hawaii Economy and rising interest rate environment for banks.

Management was mundane for many years that resulted in quickly falling profitability for a long time, it started optimizing the earning assets in 2015.

The valuation of Bank of Hawaii is at a five year high, optimized earning assets portfolio and healthy macro environment makes us believe that the valuation is not likely to decline.

The valuation of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is at a five year high, optimized earning assets portfolio and healthy macro environment makes us believe that there will be no downfall to the valuation in the near term. Even if there will be any tumbles, they will not last longer, in our view. In this article, we will discuss some aspects that make us believe 2017 is the best year for Bank of Hawaii, in terms of profitability and earnings performance compared to the recent past. Three important aspects for our optimism on Bank of Hawaii are; improved asset mix that is optimized for higher margins, healthy Hawaii Economy and rising interest rate environment for banks.

Click to enlarge

In spite of strong loan portfolio growth, BOH's earnings were down by 3% in 2015 compared to 2012. The dreadful earnings performance and substantial decline in profitability was due to a low yielding investment securities portfolio and a fat cost structure that needed an immediate trim in a yield hungry environment.

Click to enlarge

Earning assets portfolio needed optimization and cost cuts are needed to slowdown the profitability decline. Management was mundane for many years that resulted in quickly falling profitability for a long time, it has started optimizing the earning assets in 2015.

In 2015, total investment securities declined by 8% compared to 2014, in 3Q16 investment securities declined by 6% compared to 3Q15. For the first nine months of 2016, net interest margin improved by five basis points to 2.84% from 2.79% in the same period 2015. The low yielding investment securities were replaced with high margin loan assets, which are a valuable boost to profitability. These measures were coming in at a time when the Hawaiian economy was at its best in 9 years with the unemployment rate at a nine year low and a rising interest rate environment. This should result in a strong earnings performance in the coming quarters.

In the first eight months of 2016, total visitor arrivals to Hawaii increased by 2.6%, while total visitor spending increased 3% compared to the same period in 2015.

Click to enlarge

BOH is trading at 21.12X earnings and 3.25X book value. Like most banks, the interest rate rise is pleasing news to Bank of Hawaii and it is positively positioned to a rising interest rate environment. Though the management was not aggressive to retain its profitability and improve earnings growth prospects, a healthy Hawaiian economy, optimized earning assets portfolio and rising interest rates make Bank of Hawaii an excellent buy opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.