Bank Investors: Don't Go Into 2017 Without This Data

Buy-and-hold bank investors should focus on stock selection and traders need to be alert to sell signs, especially credit-related.

However, downside risk during next two quarters is modest; risks increase in second half of 2017.

Don’t expect 2016 bank momentum to carry into 2017 – especially if you are counting on rising rates.

This is the first of three posts regarding the extraordinary performance of bank stocks since June 30, 2016 and the implications for investors in 2017. This first post analyzes 2016 performance data as well as prior periods when bank stock prices experienced similar explosive growth.

The analysis covers 17 years of stock price data for 149 publicly-traded US banks. All but five of the banks had assets greater than $4 billion as of 3Q 2016.

It is important to note that the analysis excludes banks that have either failed or been sold since year-end 1999. In this respect, the analysis suffers from "survivor bias." One final comment: Of the 149 banks, 42 either did not exist or were not publicly-traded as of year-end 1999. As a result, not all quarters include 149 banks' stock price performance.

The first chart in this analysis shows the 2016 average stock price change for banks based on size. There are two headlines. First, the average bank saw its stock price increase 34% in 2016.

The second headline is that stock price appreciation generally declined with bank size. The biggest banks - the four with assets greater than $1 trillion - experienced an average 1-year improvement in stock price of 18%. The smallest banks in this study - 41 banks with assets between $4 billion and $7.5 billion - had an average growth in stock price of 42%.

Given investor interest in big banks, Chart 2 provides insight into the performance of 16 of the most owned banks, including the four biggest: JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Citibank (NYSE:C).

WFC's +.4% 2016 performance weighed down the overall performance of the big banks. Happy as JPM and BAC investors were in 2016 with 30% appreciation, it is noteworthy that both banks failed to keep pace with the overall industry.

Chart 3 will humble long-term bank investors. It shows the 10-year change in stock price for the banks in this analysis. Bank returns have been anemic for the buy-and-hold bank investor whose holdings date back to pre-2008. The median bank's 10-year stock price is up only 42% as of 12/31/2016. Most of the appreciation in bank stock prices occurred during the last 60 days of 2016.

The next several charts shed light on the opportunity investors have in 2017 to build on the recent momentum seen in bank stocks.

Charts 4, 5, 6, and 7 show historic bank stock price performance. The data is not weighted by bank size. All data reflects the median bank performance for the time period selected. Median performance aligns with average performance.

Chart 4 shows the six month stock price change for the 149 banks dating back to the end of 1999.

Note the first bar on the chart. Since June 30, 2016, bank stocks were up 40%. On average bank stocks appreciated 4.6% every six months since 1999. Prior to July 2016, the average was 4.1%. During 21 of the 72 six-month intervals, bank stock prices declined. These numbers serve as a reminder to bullish investors in 2017 that bank stocks have a 30% probability of actually declining during any given six month interval.

Chart 5 highlights the best performing 6-month periods for bank stocks. Nine times since year-end 1999 bank stocks have appreciated 15% or more.

Investors who think rising interest rates help bank performance may find the data disconcerting. Here's why: Not one of the top performing periods occurred during the 2004-2006 timeframe when the Fed raised rates. To the contrary, the best performing periods occurred when Fed Fund rates were either 0% (2009 and 2012 - 2013) or declining (from 6.5% in 4Q 2000 to 1% in 4Q 2003). This chart should be a stark warning to bank investors who fail to question the prevailing wisdom that rising rates are good for bank stocks. (See here.)

Bank investors - especially Johnny-come-lately investors - should also be warned that there is no evidence that past great performance is a prelude to more immediate great performance. Charts 6 and 7 examine the change in bank stock prices six and twelve months after periods of 15% or greater stock price appreciation.

Chart 6 considers the performance of bank stocks six months after superior performance. As the chart shows, results are mixed. On 4 of 8 instances bank stocks were basically flat six months after 15%+ stock price appreciation.

However, the good news is that on the other 4 instances bank stock prices appreciated on average about 15%. That number is about 4 times better than the overall average for the industry. Examining all 8 time periods, the average six month growth was 6.5%, modestly but not statistically better than average.

Returning to the topic of rising interest rates, check out the 12.4% six-month appreciation seen by banks as of March 31, 2004. The Fed Funds rate was 1% on that date, the same as it had been since Q2 2003. Rates were not increased until the end of the next quarter (June 30, 2004) when the Fed Funds rate moved to 1.25%.

Chart 7 expands the time study to one year after superior bank stock appreciation. In this case the results are less encouraging than what was seen after six months. Only once (4Q 2004) were bank stock prices up above their average annual appreciation of roughly 9%. In fact, the average 12-month change in stock price after 15%+ appreciation was only 2.5%. This is not encouraging news for bank investors.

Investors who expect bank stocks to go up when interest rates go up, should take heart by 4Q 2004 when bank stocks were up 12.3%. Fed rates rose from 1% in June 2004 to 2.25% in December 2004. But investors should, again, be careful to not assume that rising rates propelled bank stocks. The Fed raises rates to cool the economy and dampen inflation risk.

Banks at the time were lending a lot of money - loans were up 12.8% in 2014 compared to the historic annual average of 4.2%. Investors at the time likely were reacting to explosive loan growth, thinking an expanded balance sheet would drive future earnings. It was this very growth that worried the Fed. Rising rates would eventually slow loan growth just as intended.

Final Thoughts:

Bank investors should remain cautious. Do not expect industry ETFs to register superior returns in 2017. Another 40% pop in bank stocks six months from now should be considered virtually impossible. In fact, even a low double-digit growth rate has less than a 50% probability for 2017.

The coming year will reward bank investors for stock selection.

For long-term investors, stick with banks with proven records for superior performance through business cycles. Expect ups and downs, but sleep well at night knowing your banks will likely reward you with steady growth and a reliable stream of dividend payments. There are scores of such banks, although most are fully priced for 2017.

Traders need to be on their toes. A read of chart 5 indicates that the risk of a double-digit decline in bank stock prices in Q1 and probably Q2 is lower than usual. However, traders may want to retreat from bank stocks at the earliest indication that the market realizes that rising rates do not fuel sustainable margin and profit growth; this may not be seen for six months given the unlikelihood that the Fed will raise rates meaningfully during the first half of the new year.

All bank investors should be alert to unexpected increases in loan loss provision. Sometime in the future investors will be reminded - as they are every 7 years or so - that banking is all about bankers making good loans 99.5% of the time. History shows that weak bank managers and directors are eventually exposed. The first hint will be seen when provision is increased unexpectedly. A few banks experienced this phenomenon in 2016 and their investors paid the price.

The next two posts will examine individual banks and offer ideas for buy-and-hold investors as well as traders.

