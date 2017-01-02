Be Wary Of A Reverse Stock Split In BlackBerry

Many here are bullish on BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY). I cannot for the life of me understand such flawed thinking when the stock keeps falling. Given that the stock is currently below the 7 dollar mark, now would be a good time to consider the reverse stock split and the potential negative impact it will have on those who are unfortunate enough to still own shares in this company.

Reverse splits tend to occur for numerous reasons, but most companies tend to get delisted due to the financial components.

Maintain a share price over $1.00

Maintain a $1 million valuation for all publicly held shares

You have plenty of negative factors favoring a reverse split.

As much as I don't like analyst opinions, contextually speaking, they are giving you an indirect clue that BlackBerry is not worth your time. Remember, a hold rating is a gentlemen's sell.

Earnings and revenues have been trending in the wrong direction. Both have been steadily decreasing. Think about this for a moment. Would you give money to a friend who consistently fails to pay you back, always promising he or she will? The bank does not fall for this type promise and neither should you. Don't be married to the stock for a potential upside.

Similar pattern equals similar reaction

Recall DRYS after Trump got elected. Many were hoping for the continued rapid increase and it just toppled. Also, look at eerily similar trends in the revenues and earnings for DRYS and BlackBerry.

Though both are in different industries, if the down trend and stagnation of the financials continue in BlackBerry, DRYS foreshadows the possibility of what could happen to the stock price.

Looking at BlackBerry, the stock is very similar to the previous DRYS chart.

For once both the technicals and the fundamentals support further downside of BBRY. While it may be some time before a reverse like split occurs, you need to begin thinking about how this will affect your holding.

Conclusion

Now 3.7 billion market cap may seem huge, but in its heyday it had a market cap of around 67 billion. Going from a large-cap to a mid-cap should have sent off alarm bells. My concern is that without news the stock has a downward drifting tendency. Using the range for mid-cap stocks provided by Investopedia (10 billion - 2 billion), BlackBerry is toward the lower end, which is giving an indication that the company is shrinking not growing as it is closer towards the midcap/small cap threshold.

Unlike a stock buyback which is just a simple buying of shares, a reverse split completely retracts the number of shares for all shareholders creating a higher hurdle that the stock needs to rise above. If BlackBerry continues its downward trend technically and fundamentally, don't be surprised when the reverse split occurs in the near future. Part of investing in the market is not being a cheerleader for the stock or always hoping for the best. According to Damodaran, don't fall for the typical investment fables. The long-term is another fad that depends on so many factors and as you can see holding BlackBerry for the long-term really did not pan out, did it?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.