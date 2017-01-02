Amazing Oil News

Last week, the market seemed not to care too much about strong oil data and only really cared about the bad news.

Despite the fact that oil prices tumbled earlier this year, the fact of the matter is that they recovered to some degree due to a number of factors (mostly an OPEC and non-OPEC deal). But leading up to the final stretch, the market seemed to overlook some rather attractive oil data that, in my opinion, likely warranted a more meaningful move higher toward the end. In what follows, I will look over this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Inventories plummeted

According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), the oil picture over the past week has largely increased, and in a very positive way. Based on their estimates, crude oil stocks for the week came out to 486.1 million barrels. This represents a build of 0.7 million barrels compared to the 485.4 million barrels seen in storage a week earlier and was worse than the 1.5 million barrel decrease forecasted by analysts. On the other hand, it was far removed from the 4.2 million barrel build the API (American Petroleum Institute) estimated just a day earlier. In the graph below, you can see the trend that oil has taken over the past 52 weeks.

Click to enlarge

*Created by Author

While the build is a negative, on the whole, it was more the exception than the rule. Based on the EIA's estimates, for instance, motor gasoline stocks for the week fell by 1.6 million barrels to 227.1 million and distillate fuel stocks dropped 1.9 million barrels to 151.6 million. Other products like fuel ethanol and kerosene-type jet fuel dropped a more modest 0.4 million barrels and 1.4 million barrels, respectively, and the "Other" category of petroleum products dropped a rather hefty 3.4 million barrels for the week. However, the single largest mover was the propane/propylene category, which fell by an impressive 5.6 million barrels from 92.5 million to just 86.9 million barrels.

In fact, crude was one of only two categories covered by the EIA (excluding subcategories) to see an increase for the week. The only other exception came from residual fuel which, according to the organization, ticked up 0.7 million barrels -- from 41.5 million barrels to 42.2 million. Thanks to the large decreases everywhere else, total crude plus petroleum products for the week came out to 1.3158 billion barrels, an improvement of 12.9 million barrels compared to the 1.3287 billion barrels seen just one week earlier.

A look at production and demand

In addition to seeing positive developments on the inventory front, the oil market also saw some nice moves on the production and demand fronts. Take, for instance, domestic oil production. According to the EIA, crude oil output for the week averaged 8.766 million barrels per day, a drop of 20 thousand barrels per day (or 140 thousand for the week) compared to the 8.786 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. This isn't all that large -- even when you consider that a nice move lower in Lower 48 states output was somewhat offset by a 10 thousand barrel per day increase from Alaska - but the trend is nice to see. In the graph below, you can see how the output picture has looked over the past 52 weeks.

Click to enlarge

*Created by Author

Another piece of good news came in the area of distillate fuel demand. If the EIA is correct in its assumptions, the four-week average for this category came out to 4.063 million barrels per day, a 12.7% increase over the 3.604 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. This was, unfortunately, negatively offset to some degree by motor gasoline which, while up very modestly week-over-week, is down 2.8% under the four-week average to 9.045 million barrels per day compared to last year's 9.305 million barrels per day.

Some nice signs regarding the rig count

One area that has worried a lot of investors recently has been the rig count, according to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI). Fortunately, this week, we saw some encouraging signs, with the oil rig count in the US ticking up just 2 units to 525 (still lower than the 536 in operation the same time a year ago). This is far better than some recent double-digit increases but I do wonder if some of this may be driven by the holiday season. Meanwhile, in Canada, the rig count fell a massive 54 units to 52 in operation (Canada is very cyclical) but even after this drop, the rig count is far higher than the 12 units seen the same time last year.

What the market should be talking about

For anybody watching the headlines when oil data was announced, the focus seemed to be on the small uptick in crude inventories. Certainly, this was bearish news but the market completely overlooked the 12.9 million barrel aggregate drop when it probably shouldn't have. In an attempt to shed some light on this, I decided to look at some historical data regarding the largest mover down, propane/propylene.

You see, there are two different kinds of changes when it comes to inventories -- cyclically-driven ones and other-driven ones. If a large decline is cyclical in nature then it shouldn't really come across as that surprising to the market (and won't be considered that bullish, if at all). However, if there's data to suggest a change is due to other factors, whether economic, supply chain disruption, etc..., then the market shouldn't have priced it in until it was known that said event would happen. To begin to illustrate which is which, look at the graph below.

Click to enlarge

*Thousands of Barrels. Created by Author.

In it, you can see that there seems to be some cyclicality in the inventory movements of propane/propylene in the three months ending December 23rd (I picked three months arbitrarily). However, how large exactly is this year's movement compared to years in the past? In the graph below, you can see how the change adds up, on a percentage basis, compared to the nine years leading up to 2016. With stocks falling 15.88% over the past three months, it represents the third-largest decline, by a pretty large margin, in this 10-year view.

Click to enlarge

*Created by Author

Based on this data, it appears to be that the market should have anticipated a tighter propane/propylene market (every year over the past decade reported a decline over the three months leading to this point). But the change here looks abnormally large. Whether this is due to weather or something else is not so much the point as is the fact that the drop was quite large no matter how you frame it. Ultimately, if it wasn't so cyclical that it could have been easily predicted, then it's something the market should see as bullish.

Takeaway

Right now, the oil market is showing several signs of improvement across the board. Yes, there are some key areas to watch out for, such as changes in the rig count, production levels, whether or not OPEC and non-OPEC nations adhere to their agreement, etc. But with so much going right, it's hard not to be bullish on my end as I look at this data and look forward to what the future holds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO, not LGCY. I may end up buying CHK at some point.