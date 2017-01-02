Offshore Drilling - Complete Overview Of The Drillships Segment Worldwide As Of January 2017

Understanding the industry through simple numbers helps a lot to pick up the right investment timing.

Investment Thesis:

The offshore drilling industry plays an important part in the Oil & Gas supply chain. Did you know that Oil production from offshore locations represents about 29% of the global crude oil production in 2015, according to the EIA? This percentage has been nearly constant since 2005.

The main locations are in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Norway/UK and the USA and represent a total of approximately 27 Million BOE/d.

The bulk of the crude production is still in the "shallow waters", which are generally cheaper and less technically challenging.

In this area, Oil and Gas producers will need a rig less expensive anchored to the rock floor, called Jack-up.

However, there has also been a move toward "deep waters" and "ultra-deepwaters" projects the past 5 to 10 years. Exploratory drilling in deeper waters and ultra-deep waters is naturally more costly and complex for O & G companies, but technology advancements and the near exhaustion of shallower prospects have forced oil majors to explore increasingly deeper waters, particularly in Brazil, West Africa and in the Gulf of Mexico.

The rigs required to perform the drilling in the "deep waters" segment are called floaters or mainly Drillships and Semi-submersibles. Let's have a look at the Drillships situation here.

A quick review of the Drillship fleet Worldwide.

Note: I have used what has been publicly available on InfieldRigs website and translated to easy to read graphs that will help to understand the situation as we enter 2017. I will update this graphs probably every quarters.

Basically, the Drillships segment represents a total of 137 rigs including the ones under-construction. The main categories are as follows:

Working rigs (53) Cold stacked rigs (15) Ready stacked rigs (29) Standby/idle rigs (under contract but inactive) (5) Under inspection for repair or 5-year SPS (2) Under-Construction (33)

Excluding the "under-construction" segment we have 104 rigs actually in the market and drilling, ready to drill or waiting to drill. Actually 51% of these rigs are working and receiving a day rate from a client. The others are moored and idle in different states.

Click to enlarge

Most of these rigs are fairly recent and the average age is 6.3 years (2010/7).

I have identified 6 different locations where 53 rigs are drilling as of January 1, 2017:

Europe - North Sea (Norway-UK)

South America - Brazil

North America/ Canada / Mexico

Middle East (Egypt/Israel)

Africa (Mostly West Africa)

Asia/ India

Click to enlarge

As we can see, North America and more particularly the US Gulf of Mexico, is the main player with Brazil, together they represent approximately 72% of the total drillships contracted. Since the oil crash, West Africa has lost approximately 50% of its drillships fleet.

The middle East and Europe are active both in the jack-ups and Semi-submersibles segments, not really in the deep waters segment.

Brazilian offshore production increased by 58% between 2005 and 2015, making Brazil the second-largest offshore producer in 2015 and probably in 2016 as well.

This production growth was made possible by the expansion of deepwater pre-salt project, which is "deep waters".

Until lately, this field was exclusively owned by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (National Oil Company NOC), however, On October 2016, Brazil approved handing Pre-salt oil reserves to Oil Majors such as Statoil (NYSE:STR) or TOTAL (NYSE:TOT) which is expected to boost production.

With production increasing from approximately 41,000 barrels per day in 2010 to a million in mid-2016, Petrobras believes Brazil's pre-salt discovery is one of the world's most important in the past decade. It is believed that reserves of over 50 billion barrels could exist in the basin, nearly four times the current national reserves of roughly 14 billion barrels.

The United States offshore production has been boosted by recent strong production in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to EIA in February 2016:

Between 2008 and 2016, offshore production has grown nearly 19%, with several large projects coming online in 2016 and 2017. The Gulf of Mexico saw a production 1.6 MBOEd in 2016, according to EIA (From 0.72 MBOEd in 1982).

West/East Africa segment has seen a huge decline in Deep waters and the actual production of 4.6 MBOEd is set to dip to 2.6 MBOEd by 2030, unless CapEx is restored in this area, according to WoodMcEnzie.

Wood Mackenzie claims planned oil and gas investments in Sub-Saharan Africa over the next five years have been reduced by $100 billion. Major oil company cutbacks account for the bulk of the reductions.

However, if oil prices can regain some traction and climb to $65 a barrel this situation can reverse very quickly.

Conclusion:

The deep waters segment is an important segment and investors should absolutely not disregard this sector as definitely lost for a long-term investment.

The actual situation is not positive, we have to know it, and the near future may likely bring more pain. However, It is clear to me that we have reached a bottom, if oil prices can trade above $60-$65 a barrel.

This is what savvy investors need to recognize and start to be interested. Build up a strong position using the actual weakness is a work of patience. You do not build a strong winning position by picking up the "winner du jour" and expect a significant profit, quite the opposite in fact.

Understanding the industry through simple numbers helps a lot to pick up the right timing.

I believe it will be soon time to begin to accumulate some offshore drillers for the long-term again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.