The Best 29 Stocks For 2017

Our favorite long stock idea for January 2017 is AK Steel Holding Corp., and our favorite short idea is CarMax.

Our theoretical Core Long Model and Opportunistic Long Model finished the year up 16.03% and 3.66%, respectively. The theoretical Long/Short Core and Long/Short Opportunistic models finished up 15.80% and 15.24%, respectively.

The buy-and-hold theoretical portfolio comprised of "The Best 24 Stocks for 2016" returned 17.42% for the year, coming in ahead of the S&P 500 at 9.96% on simple cumulative returns.

Even though we rebalance our model portfolios each month, stocks we highlight tend to work well as long-term ideas - hence the title of this report.

Every month, we construct a theoretical long/short portfolio of stocks that demonstrates solid relative value with potential for ongoing cash flow growth and ROIC expansion.

In this report, we highlight stocks that demonstrate solid growth prospects at a reasonable price (GARP) and provide an update of last month's report and our January 1 rebalancing note. For older reports, you can visit this link.

Methodology

Our criteria for selecting stocks in these model portfolio strategies, which heavily weight proxies for cash flow growth and ROIC, include the following:

Relative Value

Operating Momentum

Consensus Estimate Revision Momentum

Fundamental Quality

Click to enlargeThe highest ranked stocks are selected for our long model portfolios, and the lowest ranked stocks are selected for our short model portfolios.

As a simple quantitative model based on fundamental rankings, the portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions.

These criteria are explained in more detail in our September 2015 report. Intraday price target alerts and returns are posted on our Seeking Alpha blog.

While we rebalance our model portfolios each month, the stocks we highlight tend to work well as long-term ideas - hence the title of this report. Returns of "The Best 24 Stocks for 2016" are shown below.

Long Rebalancing Actions

As of the December 30, 2016, close, eight stocks have left the long-only model, nine have been added, and 20 have been rebalanced. The 29-stock theoretical long model assumes a 3.45% weight for each stock. The long models are comprised of high-quality stocks.

This 29-stock model also represents "The Best 29 Stocks for 2017."

Close Long Positions:

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NYSE:TXN)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Hold/Rebalance Long Positions:

Drew Industries Incorporated (NYSE:DW)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Evercore Partners, Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

ManpowerGroup, Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Open New Long Positions:

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PrivateBancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVTB)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Click to enlarge

Short Sale Rebalancing Actions

As of the December 30, 2016, close, 11 stocks have left the short sale models, 10 have been added, and 14 have been rebalanced. This 24-stock theoretical model portfolio assumes an equal initial 4.17% weight for each stock.

This short sale model is comprised of low-quality stocks, and only tends to work well during periods of high uncertainty of volatility in the market. Low-quality stocks tend to outperform high-quality stocks during market rallies as the market prices in expectations for a sharp recovery in fundamentals.

Close Short Sale Positions:

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hold/Rebalance Short Sale Positions:

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (NYSE:JEC)

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P)

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Open New Short Sale Positions:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

CIT Group, Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Click to enlarge

Our favorite long idea January 2017

Our favorite long idea for January 2017 is AK Steel Holding Corporation. The stock shows good relative value, operating momentum in the form of gains in ROIC looks strong, and consensus estimate revision trends also look strong.

Click to enlarge

Our favorite short idea January 2017

Our favorite short idea for January 2017 is CarMax. This stock shows poor relative value, no expected improvement in ROIC, and negative consensus estimate revisions.

Click to enlarge

Returns of the Best 24 Stocks for 2016

This theoretical portfolio of 24 stocks was taken from last year's report, The Best 24 Stocks for 2016. We assumed each stock was purchased at December 31, 2015, closing prices at initial equal weights of 4.17% per stock.

This theoretical long model gained 17.42% over the year compared to a 9.96% return for the S&P 500. The best performing stock for the year was NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), up +227.0%. The worst performing stock was Jones Lang Lasalle, Inc. (NYSE:JLL), down -36.4%.

Excluding NVDA and JLL, theoretical model returns would have been up +11.6%. Theoretical returns for this one-year buy-and-hold model are shown in table and chart below:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Returns for December 2016

High-quality stocks drastically outperformed low-quality stocks in December 2016.

Click to enlarge

The theoretical Core Long Model increased +3.71% in December 2016 versus a +1.83% increase in the S&P 500. Stocks in the theoretical Core Short Model declined by -0.27% for the equivalent short sale gain. The Core Long/Short Model improved by 3.98% for the month (3.71% + 0.27% = 3.98%).

Returns for the Opportunistic long and short model portfolios were identical to the Core model portfolios in December 2016 (Both the theoretical "Core" and "Opportunistic" portfolios use the same basket of stocks but the Opportunistic model moves to 70% and 100% cash allocations during periods of high volatility or when portfolio return targets are met).

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

The best and worst model portfolio stocks for December 2016

The best performing stock in the theoretical long model was InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) up +15.34% for the month. The worst performing stock was Northrop Grumman Crop., down -6.45%.

Click to enlarge

In the theoretical short model, the best performing stock was Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which declined -14.83% through December 9, when the position was assumed closed and replaced with cash for the equivalent short sale gain. This stock actually finished the month down -28.31%. The worst performing stock was Credit Suisse Group, which hit a stop loss and was assumed closed on December 8 after gaining +18.67% MTD for the equivalent short sale loss.

Click to enlarge

Performance of our favorite idea in December

Last month, our favorite long idea was Facebook, Inc., which declined -2.74% for the month.

Theoretical return data do not take into account transaction costs, margin costs, slippage, or any other kind of cost.

Long running advice regarding the use of our model portfolio report

Wayne Gretzky said it best, "skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been." Quantitative screens like the one in this report show where a stock has been and assume the trajectory is fixed. Of course, this is not always the case. The best investors will use this model portfolio as guidance, and not the end all. At the same time, the model does well enough on its own, often beating the indices with ease (though not this past month). With a little effort, we hope that active fundamental portfolio managers will do even better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT POSITION IN ANY OF THE STOCKS MENTIONED over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are limitations inherent in our theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money.