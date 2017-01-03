My 74-Stock December 2016 Portfolio Update: Buying 4 New Stocks (Total, Vodafone, CorseSite Realty And Welltower) And Selling 4

First of all, Happy New Year everybody!

With 2016 having now ended and all the dividends counted, I have now officially finished my first full year as a dividend investor and it is a great feeling, not only in terms of income but also in terms of how much I have learned as this year has passed by. As such, I would like to use this introductory passage to quickly recall 2016:

It was a very bumpy ride with strong fluctuations in asset prices and it was fascinating to watch, observe and learn from that. It was truly interesting to see how quickly high-value stocks like AT&T (NYSE:T) can drop and then rebound again and there were so many similar occurrences during this year that it is impossible to recount them all. Among the most memorable ones I can recall are the following:

the sharp sell-off and equally sharp rally in REITs

the fall and rise of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

the incredible fall and still missing rebound of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

BREXIT, which was huge for European stocks with the DAX opening at -10% and then recovering massively within a few hours

the enormous market rally following's Trump's victory

and many, many more

All in all, it just showed that markets can behave irrationally and that we, as long-term dividend investors, should carefully observe such movements and judge whether these represent appealing entry opportunities or are merely catching a falling knife. When the market bottomed in February 2016, it was a real challenge to hold onto your investment philosophy and not dump shares when news and economic data and outlook turned more and more negative, but it was a challenge worth taking and mastering as you simply shouldn't lose focus and get distracted by short-term events.

This year was truly special for me, particularly due to my decision to start writing about my journey and stocks I like or dislike here at Seeking Alpha. This must have been one of my best decisions ever taken and it is a very fulfilling and pleasurable experience. Dividend-wise I raked in $754 in 2016 and generated a total return (without dividends but with fees) of 10.6%. Now that a new year has started I will use the next few weeks to start thinking about goals for 2017, and can't wait to let it unfold. I will also think about more specific lessons I can take from 2016 from the perspective of a dividend investor.

Portfolio Buys | 4 new portfolio entries, 8 repurchases and 4 sales

I have sold out four stocks in December, namely Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI), Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD), QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), totaling about $865. The reason for doing so was that these positions, apart from Chatham, were very small and just distracting, and I am already invested in better alternatives in the respective sectors or have started to invest in them (at least I believe so):

Instead of RAI I am more than happy with my investments in Altria (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM)

The energy sector is represented with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), British Petroleum (BP.L) and Total SA (NYSE:TOT) and so the previous $100 position in EPD was just distracting

Regarding data-center REITs both Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) and my new addition CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) offer better value than QTS

Regarding Chatham, I have sold this as my exposure to REITs is already pretty high and I needed some money for new purchases but might re-buy this stock later on.

In terms of buys this was another busy month and closed out a very busy year. I am happy to welcome the following four new stocks to my portfolio: Total SA , Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD), CoreSite Realty Corporation and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN). In total, these new investments equaled $1,554 and here is the reasoning for a few of them:

The case for Total SA : One of Europe's largest oil majors offering a 5.15% yield which I bought just before the next ex-dividend date and thus will already collect a dividend in January. Despite a recent rebound, the company's shares are only trading at 11-times forward earnings estimates and thus significantly lower than Royal Dutch Shell at 15-times or Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at around 21-times earnings. With oil now recovering sharply, Total's cash flow should start growing quickly, thus allowing it to pump out those dividends. Admittedly, I am not really sure about how much of that dividend will be withheld by French authorities -- I guess 30%. But I was buying Total for value due to its current apparent undervaluation and this should more than make up for this. In case it does not I will probably learn from that to do a more thorough investigation prior to investing.

: One of Europe's largest oil majors offering a 5.15% yield which I bought just before the next ex-dividend date and thus will already collect a dividend in January. Despite a recent rebound, the company's shares are only trading at 11-times forward earnings estimates and thus significantly lower than Royal Dutch Shell at 15-times or Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at around 21-times earnings. With oil now recovering sharply, Total's cash flow should start growing quickly, thus allowing it to pump out those dividends. Admittedly, I am not really sure about how much of that dividend will be withheld by French authorities -- I guess 30%. But I was buying Total for value due to its current apparent undervaluation and this should more than make up for this. In case it does not I will probably learn from that to do a more thorough investigation prior to investing. The case for Vodafone Group PLC : Vodafone is trading at a 6% yield and that was the main reason for buying it. The company is paying significantly more out in dividends than it is generating in free cash flow but at the current valuation this was a risk worth taking for me. A weak euro and rising interest rates have dampened the enthusiasm for the stock, but this might then be the right time to buy it as I am convinced of the underlying business model.

: Vodafone is trading at a 6% yield and that was the main reason for buying it. The company is paying significantly more out in dividends than it is generating in free cash flow but at the current valuation this was a risk worth taking for me. A weak euro and rising interest rates have dampened the enthusiasm for the stock, but this might then be the right time to buy it as I am convinced of the underlying business model. The case for CoreSite Realty Corporation : A data-center REIT which offered a close to 5% yield when I bought it days after it hiked its dividend by a staggering 50%. This was too good to ignore and thanks to Bill Stoller's excellent article "Data Center REIT CoreSite: 50% Dividend Raise Falls on Deaf Ears" I have discovered this compelling stock and couldn't resist buying it. Right now, given the following 15% rally, I regret not having bought more, but in the end it is still considerably better than not having bought anything at all. Thanks again to Bill here.

I have also invested more into existing positions, most notably into Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), although I am bit more careful now with that stock given its very high premium valuation pricing the stock for perfection and the fact that in its most recent quarterly statement it was very un-transparent as to the extent its regular dividend was covered by recurring and non-recurring income. Still, in the end, there is more to like about this take than dislike and including the special dividend the stock yields over 7%, which is a great source of income.

All purchases in December can be found below:

My portfolio composition

As of today, based on cost basis, my portfolio is composed as follows (an additional breakdown by dividend income will still follow in a later update):

Company Name Ticker Sector Portfolio Weight Sector Weight AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Healthcare 2.18% 11% Allianz SE (NYSE:ALV) Financial 1.35% 12% Altria Group Inc Consumer Goods 4.09% 24% Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Financial 0.29% 12% Apple Inc. Technology 3.45% 17% AT&T Inc. Technology 4.39% 17% B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Consumer Goods 2.06% 24% Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Financial 1.59% 12% BASF (NYSE:BAS) Basic Materials 2.14% 11% Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYN) Healthcare 0.95% 11% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (FRA:BMW3) Consumer Goods 1.13% 24% BP (BP.L) Basic Materials 0.68% 11% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:USA) (NYSE:CM) Financial 0.38% 12% Care Capital Properties Inc (NYSE:CCP) REIT 0.62% 11% Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Technology 0.27% 17% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Basic Materials 0.33% 11% Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Technology 3.55% 17% Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) Financial 0.79% 12% Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Consumer Goods 0.77% 24% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) Financial 0.27% 12% CoreSite Realty Corp REIT 0.89% 11% CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Services 1.31% 111% Daimler (FRA:DAI) Consumer Goods 1.49% 24% DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Services 0.28% 111% Drillisch (NYSE:DRI) Technology 1.31% 17% DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. REIT 1.44% 11% Exxon Mobil Corporation Basic Materials 1.14% 11% FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Services 0.77% 111% Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Consumer Goods 0.77% 24% Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) Financial 0.58% 12% Fresenius Medial Care (FRA:FME) Healthcare 0.40% 11% Fresenius SE (FRA:FRE) Healthcare 1.00% 11% Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Services 0.40% 111% General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Consumer Goods 1.40% 24% General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Financial 0.29% 12% Gilead Sciences, Inc. Healthcare 4.71% 11% Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Industrial Goods 0.57% 1% Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) REIT 0.38% 11% International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) Technology 0.35% 17% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Healthcare 0.92% 11% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Financial 0.71% 12% Main Street Capital Corporation Financial 2.53% 12% McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Services 3.53% 111% Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Technology 0.15% 17% Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Financial 0.63% 12% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) REIT 3.42% 11% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Services 0.63% 111% PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Consumer Goods 2.83% 24% Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Healthcare 0.93% 11% Philip Morris International Inc. Consumer Goods 1.62% 24% Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Consumer Goods 2.26% 24% Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) REIT 0.71% 11% Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Financial 0.61% 12% Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Basic Materials 4.20% 11% Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) REIT 1.33% 11% Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Utilities 2.73% 3% Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Basic Materials 1.32% 11% Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) REIT 0.66% 11% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) REIT 0.51% 11% Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Services 0.52% 111% The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Consumer Goods 2.09% 24% Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) Services 0.44% 111% Total SA (ADR) Basic Materials 1.31% 11% Unilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN) Consumer Goods 3.10% 24% Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Technology 2.46% 17% Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Services 1.75% 111% Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) Technology 0.99% 17% Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Services 1.76% 111% Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Financial 1.75% 12% Welltower Inc REIT 0.85% 11% Total 100% Click to enlarge

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

The quarter end is traditionally always the strongest month and again it delivered. Raking in $111 from 23 companies represents a new all-time high and is 17% above the previous quarter's income. Apart from the still dominating payout from RDS.B, MAIN with its special dividend, McDonald's and Gilead have significantly contributed to this.

And here is my favorite chart of the year depicting total net dividend income by month over time in 2015 & 2016.

And here is a detailed overview of December dividends by company:

Expressing the monthly dividend income in terms of gifted working time is really motivating. Assuming an average hourly rate of $16, this translates to roughly 7 hours an average worker has to work for this. Simply receiving this money for doing virtually nothing is a pure blessing and a great position to be in. As 2016 has now closed and with total gifted working time amounting to 47 hours, this means that I have already replaced about more than one full working week of an average worker with passive dividend income. Going forward in 2017, I will actually replace the average worker with myself in order to keep track of how many weekly or monthly salaries I have covered with passive income. What a great feeling, and the best thing about this is that this is just the beginning. As the years roll by, I will be able to substitute more and more actual work with passive income.

This closes out a great year for me or put differently year one of my long journey and I couldn't be happier about this. Some of my friends are finally now also realizing that this is a much better alternative than having that money lose value in regular bank accounts, but so far no one has decided to finally start investing. Let's see if that changes in 2017 and beyond. So, welcome 2017 and let's see what you have got in store for us. All the best to you in 2017.

As always, I hope that you find this update interesting and relevant. The biggest inspiration for me are reading these updates from other authors and following their progress over the years. Compared to them I am still really at the beginning of my journey and I would appreciate if you want to follow/continue to follow my journey as well. I hope to inspire many more readers to also start and share their journey.

I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.