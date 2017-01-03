An Interesting January For Gold

Gold (GLD, GDX, IAU) should experience quite the eventful January and I mean that in terms of volatility. Gold certainly has the potential to see a bit of strength this month as the notion of heavy tax loss selling, to compensate for a lack thereof in December. It's important, however, that investors recognize that the fundamentals outside of January are immensely positive, particularly as they relate to increased corporate earnings and sector trends. So, if gold does see strength in January, it's as a hedge against tax loss selling, the increases will be limited to this month, and will likely not extend out further.

Tax Loss Selling On Deck?

Right now, I'm focusing in on what a lot of other authors and analysts have been talking about: tax selling. December trading showed us a real lack of selling, as there was a lack of negative fundamentals to support positions being exited. Additionally, traders have been pushing off tax selling until January because of the projected lower tax penalties associated with capital gains under a Trump presidency.

Unfortunately, we absolutely have no data to support the magnitude of tax selling in January. Is it reasonable to assume that some of the better performing sectors post-election will have trades taken off? Of course and investors should be looking to financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), and industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI). Even so, these three sectors, in particular, have some of the most positive next twelve months fundamentals in the broader equity market, so I'd expect the selling to be highly limited and any trend into oversold would spur buying. Without this tax selling overhang, we're in a far better position than last year, which is why I am astounded at the pessimism from key authors and analysts.

Last January, we dealt with a commodity rout, swelled fears over China's ability to grow, and economic data that was emerging as not supportive of a Federal Reserve that just laid out a moderately hawkish plan to raise short-term lending rates. This year, we have China's growth contained with a better 5-year plan, a Federal Reserve that has the economic basis to support further rate increases (finally), and commodities have pulled out of cyclical lows and are on an uptrend, as a basket. These positive fundamentals are a strong rebuttal against heavy potential losses in January due to tax selling.

With that being said, it's entirely possible that gold has put in a temporary bottom, as indicated by the precious metal's performance last week (caveat: the last trading week of the year experiences drastically lighter volumes). Gold has been posting net negative returns since mid-summer and upward momentum has been quite minimal, indicated in the chart above.

On Another Note

I'm starting to hear the cause for concern regarding high valuations in the stock market. This has been brought up as the Trump rally has faded and people are frantically searching for a reason for their long equity positions to move higher. Sure, there's only been two other times in history when U.S. stock valuations have been this high and they were both prior to two major crashes: the tech bubble and the financial crisis. However, what investors have to remember is the difference between false and real value. Also, valuations have been high for nearly two years now. This data is some of the most transparent data out there, so why, all of a sudden, would this cause gold to tick up and the market to crash?

The running theme of these two crashes is a misunderstanding of risk. In 2001, investors were buying stocks that had highly negative earnings, but traded at sky high valuations because of long-term projected value. In 2008, companies exposed themselves to undue levels of leverage, all the while investors piled on tangled bets on credit derivatives that were thought to be safe and have limited default risk. Like a row of dominoes, these theories crashed because the underlying value crumbled, piece by piece. So, why is 2017 different? What we have in the upcoming year is the justification of a higher valuation through higher corporate earnings. The loudest on the Street love to say that there's a near-term recession on the horizon and I say that goes directly against a higher level of projected corporate earnings.

Estimates vary as to just how much earnings for the S&P 500 constituents will increase, but I've seen most projected in the range of 15-25%. That's substantial, but so is the tax cut. While it's wise to be a bit more conservative and perhaps expect the lower end of that range, if not lower, the point is that a corporate tax cut will lead to higher earnings, which will take pressure off of valuations.

Conclusion

January is going to be a tough trading month, in my opinion, as I expect volatility to creep higher. It's tough in the sense that we haven't had a high level of sustained volatility in the markets post-crisis, as it has been on a relentless downtrend. I'm not taking off my equity holdings because I fully expect the names I've selected to outperform through 2017 and am not being short-sighted with just one month of trading. If I incur losses this month, it's on paper and I'll be smart enough to not realize said hypothetical losses. Overall, based upon the potential for heightened volatility and some tax loss selling in this upcoming month, gold could see an uptick, but I view it nothing more than a pause in the post-summer 2016 trend.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, IAU, SGOL, GTU, OUNZ, DUST, NUGT, UGLD, DGLD, DZZ, DGZ, UBG, GLL

